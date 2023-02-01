Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.Steel Ohio MediaYellow Springs, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville wins tense tussle with Springboro
Dayton Centerville poked just enough holes in Springboro's defense to garner a taut, 47-44 victory on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Springboro and Dayton Centerville squared off with December 18, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Best museums in Ohio, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Forget those bad memories of grade school field trips to stuffy institutions to view dusty dioramas or Renaissance portraits of ladies of the court. From classic Impressionism to creative takes on sculpture to the latest dinosaur discoveries, there is something everyone will appreciate at a museum these days. And many of them are now wired for the 21st Century, outfitted with all manner of high-tech and interactive exhibits and displays.
richlandsource.com
Worthington Christian engulfs Gahanna Columbus Academy in point barrage
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Worthington Christian's performance in a 67-33 destruction of Gahanna Columbus Academy at Gahanna Columbus Academy on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Worthington...
richlandsource.com
Johnstown slides past Pataskala Watkins Memorial in fretful clash
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Johnstown nabbed it to nudge past Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 1. The last time Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Johnstown played in a 50-40 game on January 19, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Blanchester ends the party for Sabina East Clinton
Blanchester charged Sabina East Clinton and collected a 58-39 victory on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Blanchester and Sabina East Clinton played in a 55-46 game on January 25, 2022. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Johnstown trips Pataskala Watkins Memorial in tenacious tussle
Johnstown finally found a way to top Pataskala Watkins Memorial 57-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on January 24, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Hebron Lakewood . For results, click here. Johnstown took on Newark Licking Valley on January 24 at Johnstown-Monroe High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Centerburg slides past Cardington-Lincoln in fretful clash
Centerburg derailed Cardington-Lincoln's hopes after a 47-41 verdict on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Centerburg squared off with January 12, 2022 at Centerburg High School last season. Click here for a recap.
earnthenecklace.com
Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?
The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
richlandsource.com
Casstown Miami East thwarts De Graff Riverside's quest
Casstown Miami East grabbed a 69-57 victory at the expense of De Graff Riverside for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Casstown Miami East and De Graff Riverside faced off on February 1, 2022 at Casstown Miami East High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Sweating it out: Columbus St. Francis DeSales edges Grove City
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Columbus St. Francis DeSales nipped Grove City 48-45 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. The last time Columbus St Francis DeSales and Grove City played in a 72-50 game on January 30, 2021. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Mifflin squeaks past Columbus Linden-Mckinley in tight tilt
Mighty close, mighty fine, Columbus Mifflin wore a victory shine after clipping Columbus Linden-Mckinley 54-49 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus Mifflin played in a 61-41 game on January 14, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Not for the faint of heart: Chillicothe Huntington topples Chillicothe Southeastern
Chillicothe Huntington walked the high-wire before edging Chillicothe Southeastern 39-37 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Chillicothe Huntington and Chillicothe Southeastern faced off on January 20, 2022 at Chillicothe Huntington High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Too close for comfort: West Jefferson strains past North Lewisburg Triad
Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that West Jefferson passed in a 53-50 victory at North Lewisburg Triad's expense in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time West Jefferson and North Lewisburg Triad played in a 55-51 game on December 10, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Plain City Jonathan Alder explodes past Bellefontaine
Plain City Jonathan Alder painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Bellefontaine's defense for a 63-38 win at Plain City Jonathan Alder High on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Plain City Jonathan Alder and Bellefontaine faced off on January 28,...
richlandsource.com
Sunbury Big Walnut staggers Caledonia River Valley with resounding performance
Sunbury Big Walnut dominated from start to finish in an imposing 60-34 win over Caledonia River Valley on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 24, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Westerville South . For more, click here. Caledonia River Valley took on Marion Pleasant on January 20 at Marion Pleasant High School. For a full recap, click here.
wyso.org
Magic, love, and acceptance: the saga of 1470 West.
For LGBTQ+ Gen-Xers (and late stage Baby Boomers), the nightclub 1470 West was and is massively important. Life saving to many. It was not only a safe haven for queer folks from the Miami Valley (and beyond), but one of the hottest night spots of any kind in Ohio. The original location was in Kettering in the Hills and Dales shopping center. 1470 West moved from its Hills and Dales location at 1470 West Dorothy Lane in Kettering on May 24th, 1997 and soon relocated to Downtown Dayton at 34 North Jefferson Street.
richlandsource.com
Westerville South rains down on Thomas Worthington
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Westerville South prevailed over Thomas Worthington 66-50 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Westerville South and Thomas Worthington squared off with February 25, 2022 at Westerville South High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Light Reading
Starry will depart Columbus, Ohio, by June
Starry announced on Tuesday that it is pulling its fixed wireless access (FWA) service from Columbus, Ohio. The company had declared its plans to launch services there in June 2021, and has since reached over 350,000 homes, including 3,000 units of affordable housing through its Starry Connect program. The decision...
richlandsource.com
Westerville South rains down on Reynoldsburg
Westerville South collected a solid win over Reynoldsburg in a 66-50 verdict on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 27, Westerville South faced off against Westerville North. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Never a doubt: New Bremen breezes past Lima Bath
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. New Bremen did exactly that with a 78-30 win against Lima Bath on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 24, New Bremen faced off against Celina . For results, click here. Lima Bath took on Perry on January 24 at Perry High School. For more, click here.
Comments / 0