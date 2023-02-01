ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhonda Colvin
1d ago

I have a great guard dog roaming my house looking for BS, so between him and some HOT IRON, these idiot's will be glad to hit the door!!!!.....if their able to!😂😂😂

cleveland19.com

Cigarette theft suspects break into Cleveland business, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of cigarette thieves broke into a business on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The suspects broke into the business at West 56th Street and Clark Avenue at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to...
cleveland19.com

3 Cleveland teens surrender to Fairview Park police after chase

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Cleveland teenagers surrendered to Fairview Park police after a car chase early Thursday morning, according to a Fairview Park Police Department press release. At 4:55 a.m. three boys were seen running between cars in the 200 West Apartments parking lot, according to the report.
cleveland19.com

2 guitars stolen out of car on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the suspect(s) who broke into a car and stole two guitars, and need the community’s help finding them. The theft happened on West 24th Street and the Superior Viaduct on Jan. 23, according to police. Take a close look at...
cleveland19.com

Missing Cleveland 14-year-old found, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are looking for a missing 14-year-old. Sa’Love Johnson is missing from her home on the 15000 block of Whitcomb Road in Cleveland, officials say. Police say she may be traveling in a vehicle with someone but they do not have a...
WKYC

Man shot in arm outside of hotel in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio — A man was shot in the arm outside of a hotel in Mentor Wednesday morning. According to Mentor Police, Mentor safety forces responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a hotel on Emerald Court shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Per...
cleveland19.com

2 men convicted of human trafficking at Cleveland RTA station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection with a human trafficking incident at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) station in April 2022. <. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Sean Simpkins, 40, and David McCord, 44, assaulted...
WKYC

Cleveland police: 30-year-old man shot on West 25th Street

CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after a man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Cleveland Police told 3News that a 30-year-old man was shot...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man provides booze to underage drunk teen: Parma Heights Police Blotter

On Jan. 10, police were dispatched to a Pearl Road gas station regarding a disturbance between a man and a woman in a Honda located in the parking lot. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said the crying woman had entered the store several times. Not only was she drunk, but the woman told the caller about how the man had assaulted her while they were at a bar.
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police seek to ID persons of interest in shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police released two photos Wednesday of persons of interest in a Jan. 14 shooting. According to police, the shooting took place around 1 a.m. near East 71st Street and St. Clair Avenue outside of the Caribbean Vibes bar. Cleveland police said officers are seeking to...
