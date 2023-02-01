Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Fort Bragg Stabbing was Self-Defense According to the MCSO
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-31-2023 at around 8:00 PM, Deputies were dispatched to a stabbing that had just occurred...
mendofever.com
Male Flying Drone, Dispute With Bank – Fort Bragg Police Logs 01.31.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Ukiah Police Arrest Pennsylvania Woman for Possession of Vehicle Stolen Out of Reno
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 1/31/23 at approximately 5:30 pm, Ukiah PD received an alert from the FLOCK license plate...
mendofever.com
Accused of Abusing Ex-Wife, Noyo Harbor Stabbing Victim Attacks Her Family Who Knife Him in Self-Defense
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-31-2023 at around 8:00 PM, Deputies were dispatched to a stabbing that had...
mendofever.com
Two Arrested for Identity Theft of Mendocino County Resident Stealing Over $2K From Bank Account
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-28-2023 at approximately 1:16 p.m., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to investigate...
Willits News
Mendocino County sheriff’s bookings: Jan. 30, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. DUI: Carina Barjas, 41, of Ukiah, was booked at Mendocino County Jail on Jan. 29 on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was arrested by the California Highway Patrol. FRAUD: Evan C. Hale, 40, of...
mendofever.com
Car Crash on Highway 101 North of Hopland
Two vehicles collided this morning on Highway 101 between Ukiah and Hopland causing injury and slowing traffic in the area. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate the vehicles crashed around 6:54 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 101 and McNab Ranch Road. Both parties...
mendofever.com
Screaming Heard, Theft Of Mail – Ukiah Police Logs 01.31.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
‘Gut-Wrenching and Disgusting’: Fort Bragg Police Chief Speaks Out on the ‘Brutal Attack’ By Memphis Cops on Tyre Nichols
The following is a letter penned by Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka. The video footage from Memphis, Tennessee released last night showed the brutal attack and suffering of Tyre Nichols. Our hearts go out to Mr. Nichols’ family, as they unnecessarily have endure the death of their father, son, brother, nephew and friend. We mourn with you.
Willits News
New Mendocino County Courthouse on track
Plans for a new Mendocino County Courthouse cleared a critical hurdle last Friday after winning approval from the state Department of Finance. There are, however, months more of regulatory review before any construction work can begin at a new site on the south side of Perkins Street. State cost estimates,...
California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.
(KTXL) - A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
kymkemp.com
Debit Card Used to Steal Over $2000 From Bank Account, Says MCSO
On 01-28-2023 at approximately 1:16 p.m., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to investigate a report of fraudulent activity on a citizen’s bank account. An unknown suspect had gained access to the account holder’s recently issued debit card through the mail and made several withdraws without the victim’s knowledge exceeding $2,000.00.
davisvanguard.org
Study Charges California’s Lake County Failing Indigent Clients; Suggests $4.65 Million Fix, State Accepting More Responsibility to Aid Counties in Providing Help for Those Who Can’t Afford Attorney
LAKEPORT, CA – Often “unprepared” lawyers who may not be “qualified or trained” are generally not providing “effective representation” in Lake County, just 120 miles north of San Francisco, violating the Fourteenth Amendment rights of indigent clients, according to a comprehensive, 109-page report released Wednesday by the Sixth Amendment Center (6AC).
mendofever.com
Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Added to Major Disaster Declaration for the 2022-2023 Winter Storms
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in partnership with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES), the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), and Mendocino County Disaster Recovery and OES have been tracking, documenting, and verifying storm damages for several weeks with the goal of bringing additional recovery resources to Mendocino County.
mendofever.com
Residents of Brooktrails, Covelo, Potter Valley, Laytonville, and Hopland: Comment on Proposed Transporation Solutions for Your Community
The following is a press release by the Mendocino Council of Governments:. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is in the midst of a study of transportation needs and solutions for the communities of Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley and Hopland – five inland rural communities with no public transit services. During the week of February 6th, virtual community workshops will be held with each of the target communities to present the findings of the needs assessment and preview potential mobility solutions.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 8:05 p.m.: Photos from the Scene] As 5 p.m. Deadline Passes, Residents of Creekside Cabins Block Bridge, Traffic Backs Up on 101
—————————————————————– As CHP officers call for backup, residents of the embattled Creekside Cabins block the bridge that provides the only entrance and exit to the area located off Hwy 101 north of Willits. The temporary bridge was scheduled to be closed at 5 p.m. after being installed yesterday morning and removed at 8 a.m. tomorrow. Any resident still on the property after 5 p.m. would be guilty of a misdemeanor.
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County announces wildlife exclusion plan, will collect metrics to shape program
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 1/31/23 — Mendocino County is collecting data on local wildlife issues and needs — from small garden pests to large predators — to help shape a new exclusion program based around non-lethal measures and a “no-wrong-door” policy. Said acting Agricultural Commissioner Andrew...
mendofever.com
Round Valley Elementary’s Kindergarten PE Class Needs a Fleet of Bikes—Donate Now
The following is a press release issued by Round Valley Elementary School Teacher Becky Vordermann:. Round Valley Elementary School is seeking support for a complete Kindergarten PE Program, including teacher training and certification, a comprehensive curriculum, a fleet of 24 Strider AKB-Specific Bikes, helmets, pedal conversion kits, one Strider 20-inch bike for the teacher, and program support.
Willits News
NWS: February bringing warmer, wetter weather to Mendocino County
The cold snap that capped a long stretch of dry weather spanning the second half of January is expected to end this week with rain predicted to begin falling again during the first few days of February, the National Weather Service reported. According to the regional forecast prepared by the...
