HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are declaring victory in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in a heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania.The Republican candidate, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, led Democrat Patricia Lawton by a more than two-to-one margin in preliminary returns from Tuesday's special election.Once results are certified, Culver will be sworn in to the Senate in late February and will bring the 50-seat chamber to a full complement with a 28-22 Republican majority, Senate Republicans leaders said.Culver will fill the seat of former Sen. John Gordner, who resigned Nov. 30 to become a staff...

