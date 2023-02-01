Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are declaring victory in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in a heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania.The Republican candidate, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, led Democrat Patricia Lawton by a more than two-to-one margin in preliminary returns from Tuesday's special election.Once results are certified, Culver will be sworn in to the Senate in late February and will bring the 50-seat chamber to a full complement with a 28-22 Republican majority, Senate Republicans leaders said.Culver will fill the seat of former Sen. John Gordner, who resigned Nov. 30 to become a staff...
Shapiro administration orders 2,300 state employees to return to the office
What’s new: About 2,300 state government employees, many of whom had been working a hybrid schedule allowing them to work remotely, will now be reporting to the office at least three days a week under a new Shapiro administration policy to take effect on March 6. Who it affects:...
Special election in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Political signs are posted throughout parts of central Pennsylvania, urging people to vote in this week's special election. Two candidates are on the ballot. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver and Democrat Patricia Lawton are hoping to be elected state senator of the 27th District, which includes five counties in our area.
pct.edu
Late legislator’s service to college, residents recalled by colleagues
Former state Rep. Garth D. Everett, whose seven terms in the General Assembly coincided with a seat on the Pennsylvania College of Technology Board of Directors, is being remembered as a genial and reliable public servant. The Loyalsock Township Republican, who represented Lycoming County’s 84th District in the state house...
Monroe County man facing charges for role in Capitol riot
KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing charges for allegedly participating in the Capitol riot. Dustin Sargent, from Kunkletown, was arrested Wednesday. Officials say Sargent was allegedly seen during the riot pushing officers away from the doors to allow rioters into the Capitol. Sargent faces assault,...
Cumberland County borough fires manager after discovering ‘serious’ financial discrepancies
Newville Borough Council has fired its borough manager for “willful misconduct” after announcing it discovered differences between financial reports he provided to them and the actual bank statements. Fred Potzer, the borough’s manager for the past 28 years, was terminated Tuesday night on a unanimous vote by borough...
State law allows tow trucks to use blue lights
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — One of the last pieces of legislation Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law before he left office was an amendment to allow blue lights on the back of tow trucks while they're on the side of a road. During a recent ceremony in Lancaster, the...
Johnson College expands to Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It doesn't take long to find a “now hiring” sign in the Humboldt Industrial Park. They're scattered throughout here and the rest of the greater Hazleton area. Officials with CAN DO Inc. in Hazleton and Johnson College of Technology in Scranton announced that...
Former Penn State employee pleads guilty to wire fraud
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Lewistown man who worked for Penn State pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court after he was found to have sold equipment he fraudulently obtained for over a decade. Daniel Sickels, 48, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine and three […]
WOLF
Forging shells for Ukrainian soldiers: It all starts in NEPA
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Ukrainian soldiers have fired thousands of American-made artillery shells at Russian troops, but did you know the ammunition begins its journey right here in NEPA?. According to an article by the New York Times, the ammunition begins its journey at a plant in...
pabucketlist.com
Exploring the Big Valley Antique Center in Mifflin County
If you’re looking information about the Big Valley Antique Center near Milroy in Mifflin County, you’re in the right place!. The Big Valley Antique Center features nearly 150 vendors, spread out over 2 floors and 40,000 square feet of shopping space. Hours and Directions. Big Valley Antique Center...
PennDOT: Road projects in central Pennsylvania reduce traffic
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Heavy traffic has been a concern in parts of Union and Northumberland Counties for decades. Over the last five years, several PennDOT projects were designed to alleviate the congestion. The borough of Northumberland saw a lot of that traffic on Route 405. "They shut us...
Hats for Heat raising thousands for folks in need
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Vince Reeder of Reeder Bros. Fuel Services in Montoursville strives to help folks in central Pennsylvania heat their homes. Both he and his girlfriend, Echo Mitchell, sold hats, shirts, and other merchandise for the second "Hats for Heat" campaign. "I think it is something that...
Deadly shooting in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre are investigating a deadly shooting in Luzerne County. It happened after 11:45 p.m. Monday in the area of North Meade and Coal Streets in Wilkes-Barre. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. That man was taken to the hospital,...
California Meal Delivery Service Moves to Northeastern Pennsylvania
The Fresh N' Lean prepared meal delivery service was started by a college student who was concerned about her father's health. Now the successful company is moving its base of operations from California to Moosic, PA.
Lock Haven man accused of home improvement scam in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Lock Haven man is facing charges after being accused of failing to complete work that he was paid for. Cody McHenry, 33, has been charged with failing to complete work as a contractor for a home in Centre County in 2020. Homeowners told police in July 2021 they signed […]
Woman struck by car in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was struck by a vehicle in Lackawanna County Tuesday evening. At about 5:45 p.m., the Scranton Police Department and medical responders arrived on scene at the intersection of Linden Street and Wyoming Ave in Scranton after a woman was hit by a car. The driver of the vehicle […]
Interstate bridges come down in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — The work to replace two bridges on a busy highway in Lackawanna County is one step closer to completion. Contractors cut steel beams of the Interstate 84 eastbound bridge on Wednesday. It was the last section of the beams to come down. PennDOT officials say because...
One person sent to the hospital after crash in Luzerne County
PLYMOUTH, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Luzerne County. The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday on the Exit four off-ramp of Route 29 in Plymouth Township. Emergency responders say one person was thrown from the car. State police are investigating...
