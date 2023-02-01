ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, PA

abc27.com

Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are declaring victory in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in a heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania.The Republican candidate, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, led Democrat Patricia Lawton by a more than two-to-one margin in preliminary returns from Tuesday's special election.Once results are certified, Culver will be sworn in to the Senate in late February and will bring the 50-seat chamber to a full complement with a 28-22 Republican majority, Senate Republicans leaders said.Culver will fill the seat of former Sen. John Gordner, who resigned Nov. 30 to become a staff...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Special election in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Political signs are posted throughout parts of central Pennsylvania, urging people to vote in this week's special election. Two candidates are on the ballot. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver and Democrat Patricia Lawton are hoping to be elected state senator of the 27th District, which includes five counties in our area.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
pct.edu

Late legislator’s service to college, residents recalled by colleagues

Former state Rep. Garth D. Everett, whose seven terms in the General Assembly coincided with a seat on the Pennsylvania College of Technology Board of Directors, is being remembered as a genial and reliable public servant. The Loyalsock Township Republican, who represented Lycoming County’s 84th District in the state house...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Monroe County man facing charges for role in Capitol riot

KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing charges for allegedly participating in the Capitol riot. Dustin Sargent, from Kunkletown, was arrested Wednesday. Officials say Sargent was allegedly seen during the riot pushing officers away from the doors to allow rioters into the Capitol. Sargent faces assault,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Johnson College expands to Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It doesn't take long to find a “now hiring” sign in the Humboldt Industrial Park. They're scattered throughout here and the rest of the greater Hazleton area. Officials with CAN DO Inc. in Hazleton and Johnson College of Technology in Scranton announced that...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Former Penn State employee pleads guilty to wire fraud

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Lewistown man who worked for Penn State pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court after he was found to have sold equipment he fraudulently obtained for over a decade. Daniel Sickels, 48, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine and three […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WOLF

Forging shells for Ukrainian soldiers: It all starts in NEPA

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Ukrainian soldiers have fired thousands of American-made artillery shells at Russian troops, but did you know the ammunition begins its journey right here in NEPA?. According to an article by the New York Times, the ammunition begins its journey at a plant in...
SCRANTON, PA
pabucketlist.com

Exploring the Big Valley Antique Center in Mifflin County

If you’re looking information about the Big Valley Antique Center near Milroy in Mifflin County, you’re in the right place!. The Big Valley Antique Center features nearly 150 vendors, spread out over 2 floors and 40,000 square feet of shopping space. Hours and Directions. Big Valley Antique Center...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Hats for Heat raising thousands for folks in need

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Vince Reeder of Reeder Bros. Fuel Services in Montoursville strives to help folks in central Pennsylvania heat their homes. Both he and his girlfriend, Echo Mitchell, sold hats, shirts, and other merchandise for the second "Hats for Heat" campaign. "I think it is something that...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly shooting in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre are investigating a deadly shooting in Luzerne County. It happened after 11:45 p.m. Monday in the area of North Meade and Coal Streets in Wilkes-Barre. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. That man was taken to the hospital,...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WTAJ

Lock Haven man accused of home improvement scam in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Lock Haven man is facing charges after being accused of failing to complete work that he was paid for. Cody McHenry, 33, has been charged with failing to complete work as a contractor for a home in Centre County in 2020. Homeowners told police in July 2021 they signed […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WBRE

Woman struck by car in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was struck by a vehicle in Lackawanna County Tuesday evening. At about 5:45 p.m., the Scranton Police Department and medical responders arrived on scene at the intersection of Linden Street and Wyoming Ave in Scranton after a woman was hit by a car. The driver of the vehicle […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
