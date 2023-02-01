A Big Ten matchup between Iowa and visiting Illinois on Saturday has started generating buzz for more than what’s at stake in the conference standings. Iowa reportedly invalidated 200 tickets that Orange Krush, Illinois’ student section, had purchased for the game serving as its annual road trip. But the Hawkeyes’ athletic department pushed back against the allegations with a statement Wednesday night — stating that the individual who purchased the tickets “admitted to falsely ordering tickets under the [Illinois chapter of the Boys & Girls Club] non-profit organization,” according to a report from NBC Chicago.” The Orange Krush has not publicly responded...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO