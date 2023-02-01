Read full article on original website
Wisconsin fends off undisciplined Ohio State
Connor Essegian scored 17 points and Chucky Hepburn added 15 as Wisconsin held off a furious rally by Ohio State
Illinois’ Orange Krush student section feuding with Iowa over invalidated tickets
A Big Ten matchup between Iowa and visiting Illinois on Saturday has started generating buzz for more than what’s at stake in the conference standings. Iowa reportedly invalidated 200 tickets that Orange Krush, Illinois’ student section, had purchased for the game serving as its annual road trip. But the Hawkeyes’ athletic department pushed back against the allegations with a statement Wednesday night — stating that the individual who purchased the tickets “admitted to falsely ordering tickets under the [Illinois chapter of the Boys & Girls Club] non-profit organization,” according to a report from NBC Chicago.” The Orange Krush has not publicly responded...
College Stock Watch: Iowa’s Kris Murray
Iowa forward Kris Murray’s draft stock is currently rising.
Michigan basketball: Leigha Brown scores 27 as Wolverines beat Illinois, 74-57
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan women’s basketball team used a 15-0 run to build a commanding first-half lead and held on late to secure a 74-57 victory over Illinois at the Crisler Center on Thursday night. Paced by Leigha Brown, who scored 15 of her 27 points...
Iowa's Athletic Director Reacts To Kirk Ferentz's Decision
Despite having one of the worst offenses in all of college football in 2022, Iowa will not be parting ways with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz this offseason. That was the decision reaffirmed by Iowa athletic director Gary Barta on Wednesday, echoing the words of head coach Kirk Ferentz, who ...
Iowa cancels 200 tickets purchased by Illinois student section for 'falsely' posing as Boys and Girls Club
Illinois' attempt to get 200 students into Saturday's game against Iowa were thwarted when university officials said a group purchased the tickets by posing as a Boys and Girls Club.
Illinois Students, Iowa Clash Over Ticket Dispute
150 students were set to make the trip before Iowa’s decision.
Nebraska Falls Apart in Second Half but Survives Michigan State
Turnovers again plagued the Huskers
Rutgers scores 56 in second half to rout Minnesota
Cam Spencer led a high-powered attack with 17 points and Rutgers used a lopsided second half to run away from
For Rutgers, defense the key against Minnesota
After an uncharacteristic loss, Rutgers will aim to get its defense back on track by taking on last-place Minnesota in
Thoughts on Ohio State’s loss at home against Wisconsin
For the eighth time in nine games, the Ohio State men’s basketball team has put a mark on the wrong side of the ledger in the win/loss column. It’s been one of the worst stretches of basketball that I can remember the Buckeyes having. This game looked like...
