Charleston, SC

The Guardian

Trump seems oddly relaxed about Republican rival Nikki Haley. Is it because she doesn’t stand a chance?

Has Donald Trump taken up meditation as his new year resolution? Is he mainlining sedatives? Did a demon snatch his soul and replace it with that of a reasonable person? I ask because the unthinkable has happened: Trump has responded to the idea of one of his former acolytes challenging his 2024 ambitions in a calm and measured manner, instead of with his usual insults.
New York Post

Mike Pompeo says Nikki Haley plotted with Ivanka, Jared to become vice president

​Nikki Haley schemed with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to become then-President Donald Trump’s No. 2 — even while she was serving as the 45th president’s ambassador to the United Nations, ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo relates in his forthcoming book. ​​ Pompeo writes in “Never Give an Inch,” an excerpt of which was obtained by the Guardian, that Haley “played” John Kelly — then the White House chief of staff — by showing up to a supposed one-on-one Oval Office meeting with Trump with the president’s daughter and son-in-law in tow. “As best Kelly could tel​l, ​they were presenting a possible...
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event

Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
TheDailyBeast

Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley Need to Find the Strength to Attack Trump

Media reports suggest that Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are laying the groundwork to launch 2024 presidential primary bids. While there will surely be more entrants (John Bolton has already announced a bid, and Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo are both making noise), DeSantis and Haley are two of the more serious opponents Donald Trump will likely face. But the question remains: Are either willing and able to launch a sustained attack on Trump? The verdict is out.The case for nominating DeSantis is precisely that he’s just as tough and “MAGA” as Trump—but more competent. In addition to this, DeSantis...
iheart.com

Nikki Haley to run for President

We'll talk about an extraordinary new development in the story we've been following about the College Board's advanced placement high school course on African American studies rejected by Governor DeSantis. The Governor said the course could not be taught in Florida, because it was filled with woke ideology aimed at indoctrinating students instead of educating them. Guess what? The College Board has just come out with a revised curriculum featuring many of the changes Governor DeSantis wanted! I was shocked and pleased to see that, but disgusted when the College Board claimed pressure from DeSantis had nothing to do with the changes they've made! I just don't buy that, do you? Let's talk about it!
KEYT

Arkansas Gov. Sanders to give GOP response to Biden address

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican address to the nation in response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech next week. Sanders is 40, and the GOP is seeking to show it’s creating a new generation of leaders. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced the role for Sanders on Thursday. Sanders is the nation’s youngest governor and the first woman elected governor of Arkansas. She served as White House press secretary for President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019. Biden will deliver the address on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
