The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Hayes, Tortorella, van Riemsdyk
The Philadelphia Flyers won’t lace up the skates again until Feb. 6 when the New York Islanders travel to the Wells Fargo Center. They’ll rest and watch Kevin Hayes compete in the NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, FL over the weekend. Meanwhile, trade rumors surrounding James van Riemsdyk and Tony DeAngelo have pickup while head coach John Tortorella continues his search for answers within a broken organization.
Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho’s epic feat vs. Sabres even Wayne Gretzky never achieved
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the best in the NHL right now. While they will look to add to their roster ahead of the NHL trade deadline, they have a few stars of their own. One of their most clutch stars is Sebastian Aho. Aho has scored a go-ahead goal...
Hurricanes complete come-from-behind stunner, rally to post 5-4 OT win over the Kings
Carolina rallied from a three-goal deficit in third period to tie the score, and Sebastian Aho scored the game-winner in the final minute of overtime.
Buy or Sell: Calgary Flames to Go Over 97.5 Points
The Calgary Flames had high expectations entering the regular season, but it’s been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride on the ice. Being a Darryl Sutter-coached hockey team, bettors likely feel comfortable buying into the Flames’ postseason odds. However, it’s been somewhat puzzling that they haven’t produced better results this season.
FOX Sports
Defensemen are in very short supply at NHL All-Star Game
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — There have been 296 players listed as defensemen who have appeared in the NHL so far this season. Such is the reality for those who play hockey’s most thankless position, one where a player is rarely called upon to score and usually gets noticed only for screwing up. The format of the NHL All-Star Game — where teams will play 3-on-3 in a tournament between teams representing divisions — doesn’t really spark an overwhelming need for defensemen.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin replacing injured Tage Thompson at NHL All-Star Game
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been named to the NHL All-Star Game replacing his teammate, Tage Thompson, who was injured in Wednesday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Thompson was set to participate in his first career All-Star Game before he was injured. He missed...
NHL
'He deserved to be here' | NHL All-Stars share thoughts on Rasmus Dahlin
Erik Karlsson came into the NHL as a 19-year-old with the Ottawa Senators, carrying the expectations of a first-round draft selection. He knows firsthand what Rasmus Dahlin has experienced through his first five seasons with the Sabres. "I think he's done a great job," Karlsson said. "Coming in with the...
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Hughes, Wood, Defensive Depth & More
Welcome to the New Jersey Devils 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. Moving forward, this will be a monthly column chronicling the highs and lows from the previous month of action. Your favorite New Jersey Devils players are currently soaking up the sun as they continue to enjoy...
NHL bringing All-Star Beach Festival to Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE - The NHL All-Star Skills Competition is set to feature two new outdoor events in South Florida: a mix of hockey and golf and a dunk tank on the beach. The league announced details Tuesday for the opening of All-Star Weekend, which is set for February 3-4 in Sunrise and Fort Lauderdale, including the return of women's hockey players. In what the NHL is calling "Pitch 'n Puck," six players will play a par 4 with a combination of golf and hockey shots. "Splash Shot" will involve players shooting pucks at targets to dunk their opponents. The third...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Feb. 3-Feb.9
1944 — Syd Howe of the Detroit Red Wings scores six goals in a 12-6 victory over the New York Rangers. Howe is the first player to score six goals in a game since Cy Denneny of the Ottawa Senators in 1921. 1956 — Austria’s Toni Sailer wins the...
