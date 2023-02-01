ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

The Hockey Writers

Flyers News & Rumors: Hayes, Tortorella, van Riemsdyk

The Philadelphia Flyers won’t lace up the skates again until Feb. 6 when the New York Islanders travel to the Wells Fargo Center. They’ll rest and watch Kevin Hayes compete in the NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, FL over the weekend. Meanwhile, trade rumors surrounding James van Riemsdyk and Tony DeAngelo have pickup while head coach John Tortorella continues his search for answers within a broken organization.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

Buy or Sell: Calgary Flames to Go Over 97.5 Points

The Calgary Flames had high expectations entering the regular season, but it’s been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride on the ice. Being a Darryl Sutter-coached hockey team, bettors likely feel comfortable buying into the Flames’ postseason odds. However, it’s been somewhat puzzling that they haven’t produced better results this season.
FOX Sports

Defensemen are in very short supply at NHL All-Star Game

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — There have been 296 players listed as defensemen who have appeared in the NHL so far this season. Such is the reality for those who play hockey’s most thankless position, one where a player is rarely called upon to score and usually gets noticed only for screwing up. The format of the NHL All-Star Game — where teams will play 3-on-3 in a tournament between teams representing divisions — doesn’t really spark an overwhelming need for defensemen.
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Hughes, Wood, Defensive Depth & More

Welcome to the New Jersey Devils 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. Moving forward, this will be a monthly column chronicling the highs and lows from the previous month of action. Your favorite New Jersey Devils players are currently soaking up the sun as they continue to enjoy...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Miami

NHL bringing All-Star Beach Festival to Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - The NHL All-Star Skills Competition is set to feature two new outdoor events in South Florida: a mix of hockey and golf and a dunk tank on the beach. The league announced details Tuesday for the opening of All-Star Weekend, which is set for February 3-4 in Sunrise and Fort Lauderdale, including the return of women's hockey players. In what the NHL is calling "Pitch 'n Puck," six players will play a par 4 with a combination of golf and hockey shots. "Splash Shot" will involve players shooting pucks at targets to dunk their opponents. The third...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Feb. 3-Feb.9

1944 — Syd Howe of the Detroit Red Wings scores six goals in a 12-6 victory over the New York Rangers. Howe is the first player to score six goals in a game since Cy Denneny of the Ottawa Senators in 1921. 1956 — Austria’s Toni Sailer wins the...

