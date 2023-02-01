Read full article on original website
Bay Area boy attacked by mountain lion was 'fighting for his life'
A 5-year-old was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after surviving a mountain lion attack.
Arrest made in 1994 Bay Area killing of transgender woman Terrie Ladwig
An arrest has been in a 29-year-long Bay Area cold case, but the motive remains a mystery.
39-year-old kayaker who went missing on Tomales Bay found dead
Clinton Yoshio Koga, of Brentwood, had been fishing with friends on the day of his disappearance.
Suspect Charged In 2021 Murder, Victim's Body Still Missing
An alleged gang member from San Jose who is already in custody was charged Tuesday with the murder of a man who went missing in 2021, police and prosecutors said. Ricardo Padilla, 34, was arrested on July 4, 2021, near Coyote Creek in San Jose in connection with a "violent crime spree" that took place from May to July of that year.
San Jose Spotlight: Developer Accused Of Bribery Selling Former Bus Terminal In San Jose
A China-based real estate firm whose co-founder was recently arrested in connection with a bribery scheme is selling off a premier residential development site in San Jose, while the fate of two others is still unclear. The former Greyhound bus station site at 70 S. Almaden Ave. in downtown San...
'Domino effect of crashes': 19 cars hit in 6 crashes on 101 in SF
One person was injured and in stable condition after a series of crashes on U.S. 101 in San Francisco, officials said.
Murder Charges Dropped In 2021 Death Of Esteemed Private Investigator
San Francisco prosecutors dropped charges against two men accused of murdering prominent private investigator Jack Palladino in 2021 after uncovering witness credibility issues, announced the San Francisco Public Defender's Office on Thursday. At 76, Palladino, known for working on high-profile investigations like the Peoples Temple mass suicides and political and...
Man found dead with gunshot wound inside car in SF's Bayview
A man was found dead on Monday with a gunshot would inside a car parked in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood, officials said.
Missing San Francisco teen found dead in the Bayview, police say
The 18-year-old was reported missing in early January.
San Jose Spotlight: How San Jose Mayor Will Tackle Trash, Homelessness And Crime
Like his late father who was a mailman, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said it's time to "deliver" solutions in America's 10th largest city - starting with the overflowing trash that's plagued San Jose streets. During his nearly two-hour inauguration Wednesday, San Jose's 66th mayor focused on three key areas...
Police Arrest Pittsburg Man Accused Of Burglarizing Home, Stealing Gun
Walnut Creek police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old Pittsburg man for allegedly breaking into a home and stealing a gun. Police received a call at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 25 about a residential burglary near Bayberry and Perada drives. The suspect allegedly kicked in a door, stole a firearm and ran toward the Ygnacio Canal Trail. Witnesses told police the suspect dropped the gun, which police later recovered.
Police Investigate Hit-And-Run Collision That Seriously Injured 1
MENLO PARK (BCN) Police in Menlo Park are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision Thursday that caused serious injuries to the passenger of another vehicle. Officers responded to a 12:34 p.m. report of the collision on Marsh Road near U.S. Highway 101. Officers determined...
Police Arrest Driver For Alleged Gun Possession, Fleeing Officers
Antioch police took two guns off the street last week after what started as a routine traffic stop. At 10 p.m. last Thursday, police attempted to pull over a vehicle on Sycamore Drive in Antioch. The driver decided not to stop, forcing police to pursue the vehicle into Oakley. The...
Update: Chp Reopens One Lane Of Wb Highway 4 Following Fatal Traffic Collision
MARTINEZ (BCN) The California Highway Patrol has reopened the far left lane of westbound highway 4 in Martinez at 5:32 a.m. Wednesday, as officers continue to investigate a fatal traffic collision. Officers responded to a 4:17 a.m. report of a collision involving multiple vehicles near the Pine Street off-ramp. The...
Caltrain Receives $367 Million To Finish Electrification Project
Caltrain on Tuesday announced that it will receive $367 million to finish its Electrification Project, which it claims is the first undertaking in North America in a generation to transition from diesel trains to an electrified system. The money will keep the electrification project on track for completion in 2024...
Detective Fires Gun During Arrest Of Suspects In Stolen Vehicle
SANTA CLARA (BCN) No injuries were reported when a Santa Clara police detective fired his gun Tuesday morning during an arrest of two suspects in connection with a stolen vehicle, according to an announcement from the city's police department. Detectives from the department's Special Enforcement Team were investigating a report...
$33.9 million in illegal cannabis found in massive Oakland raids
Authorities seized over $30 million worth of illegal marijuana and multiple guns.
San Francisco pizza restaurant can't escape backlash over police incident
It's not the first time an SF eatery has found itself at the center of the city's battle between police supporters and critics.
50-year-old San Francisco German specialty store saved by loyal customer
"The sausages are also incredibly popular. My supplier, he can't keep up with my demand."
How to buy live Dungeness crab off the boat at Fisherman's Wharf in SF
A San Francisco delicacy worth getting up early for.
