ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Suspect Charged In 2021 Murder, Victim's Body Still Missing

An alleged gang member from San Jose who is already in custody was charged Tuesday with the murder of a man who went missing in 2021, police and prosecutors said. Ricardo Padilla, 34, was arrested on July 4, 2021, near Coyote Creek in San Jose in connection with a "violent crime spree" that took place from May to July of that year.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Murder Charges Dropped In 2021 Death Of Esteemed Private Investigator

San Francisco prosecutors dropped charges against two men accused of murdering prominent private investigator Jack Palladino in 2021 after uncovering witness credibility issues, announced the San Francisco Public Defender's Office on Thursday. At 76, Palladino, known for working on high-profile investigations like the Peoples Temple mass suicides and political and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Pittsburg Man Accused Of Burglarizing Home, Stealing Gun

Walnut Creek police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old Pittsburg man for allegedly breaking into a home and stealing a gun. Police received a call at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 25 about a residential burglary near Bayberry and Perada drives. The suspect allegedly kicked in a door, stole a firearm and ran toward the Ygnacio Canal Trail. Witnesses told police the suspect dropped the gun, which police later recovered.
PITTSBURG, CA
SFGate

Police Investigate Hit-And-Run Collision That Seriously Injured 1

MENLO PARK (BCN) Police in Menlo Park are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision Thursday that caused serious injuries to the passenger of another vehicle. Officers responded to a 12:34 p.m. report of the collision on Marsh Road near U.S. Highway 101. Officers determined...
MENLO PARK, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Driver For Alleged Gun Possession, Fleeing Officers

Antioch police took two guns off the street last week after what started as a routine traffic stop. At 10 p.m. last Thursday, police attempted to pull over a vehicle on Sycamore Drive in Antioch. The driver decided not to stop, forcing police to pursue the vehicle into Oakley. The...
ANTIOCH, CA
SFGate

Caltrain Receives $367 Million To Finish Electrification Project

Caltrain on Tuesday announced that it will receive $367 million to finish its Electrification Project, which it claims is the first undertaking in North America in a generation to transition from diesel trains to an electrified system. The money will keep the electrification project on track for completion in 2024...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Detective Fires Gun During Arrest Of Suspects In Stolen Vehicle

SANTA CLARA (BCN) No injuries were reported when a Santa Clara police detective fired his gun Tuesday morning during an arrest of two suspects in connection with a stolen vehicle, according to an announcement from the city's police department. Detectives from the department's Special Enforcement Team were investigating a report...
SANTA CLARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy