Reuters

Cricket-S Africa axe captain van Niekerk from Women's T20 World Cup squad

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Hosts South Africa have dropped regular captain Dane van Niekerk from their Women's Twenty20 World Cup squad after the all-rounder failed to meet fitness requirements.

Sune Luus will skipper the squad in the absence of van Niekerk, who also missed the 2022 50-overs World Cup after suffering a broken ankle in January last year.

"Dane was given an extensive opportunity to meet the minimum criteria, or the fitness benchmark for eligibility into the World Cup," women's selection convener Clinton du Preez told reporters on Tuesday.

"She recently did another fitness test and unfortunately did not meet the minimum criteria, and therefore she's missed out."

The team fitness standards require a player to run 2 km in nine minutes and 30 seconds, a mark which the 29-year-old could not achieve, according to www.espncricinfo.com.

Fellow all-rounder Luus is leading South Africa in the ongoing home tri-series involving India and West Indies but van Niekerk was widely expected to return for the T20 World Cup.

South Africa begin their campaign against Sri Lanka in Cape Town on Feb. 10. New Zealand, Bangladesh and reigning champions Australia are the other teams in Group A.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
BBC

Kenny Shiels: Northern Ireland women's manager leaves role

Kenny Shiels has left his role as manager of Northern Ireland women's team. Shiels took over in May 2019 and led the team to last summer's European Championship finals in England, their first major tournament. However, the former Kilmarnock and Derry City boss was unable to secure qualification for this...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Ollie Hassell-Collins to make England debut against Scotland

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Wing Ollie Hassell-Collins will make his England debut in Saturday's Six Nations opener against Scotland at Twickenham. Manu Tuilagi is left out...
BBC

Andrew Strauss: Cricket's dressing-room culture needs to change

Former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss says "dressing-room banter" in cricket needs to be "softened". Strauss' comments were delivered as part of his Marylebone Cricket Club Cowdrey lecture, which addresses the major issues facing the game. Disciplinary hearings relating to allegations of racism at Yorkshire are scheduled to take place...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: England v Scotland - Luke Crosbie in Calcutta Cup team

Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary, BBC radio commentary and video highlights of every match. Luke Crosbie will win his third cap in Scotland's back row in the Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham. The Edinburgh flanker will line up in the...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Old Ireland rivalries await Warren Gatland's Wales

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 5 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
The Associated Press

Vern Cotter steps down as Fiji rugby coach

Vern Cotter stepped down as Fiji coach on Thursday little more than eight months out from the Rugby World Cup in France. Fiji Rugby Union chairman Humphrey Tawake told a hastily arranged news conference in Suva that Cotter’s resignation for undisclosed personal reasons was accepted. A new coach will...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Hellmann’s mayonnaise discontinued in South Africa, not globally

CLAIM: Hellmann’s mayonnaise is discontinuing the product globally due to high inflationary import costs. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The popular condiment brand is only discontinuing sales of the mayonnaise in South Africa, according to a spokesperson for the brand. The confusion started when social media users misinterpreted a since-deleted post about the change on Hellmanns’ South Africa Facebook page, which didn’t specify the country.
BBC

Thailand Open: Heather Watson into first quarter-final in 18 months

Heather Watson reached her first quarter-final in 18 months with a three-set win over South Korea's Han Na-lae at the Thailand Open. The British number six triumphed 6-3 5-7 6-4 in a match lasting two hours 33 minutes. Watson, 30, will face Chinese seventh seed Wang Xinyu in Hua Hin...
BBC

Why lifting Tanzania's opposition ban suits President Samia

In our series of letters from African journalists, Sammy Awami considers how democracy is faring in Tanzania as the East African nation nears the second anniversary of the death of President John Magufuli, who had little tolerance for multiparty politics. There is a well-deserved excitement about the return after six...
