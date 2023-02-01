ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

The charges levied against Alec Baldwin are typically associated with those who play 'Russian roulette,' trial expert says

By Azmi Haroun,Rebecca Cohen
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4cyZ_0kYEGVbi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QpQPe_0kYEGVbi00
Alec Baldwin on the set of "Rust" after the October 21, 2021 fatal shooting.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office

  • Prosecutors announced formal charges against Alec Baldwin for the 'Rust' shooting on Tuesday.
  • One of the charges is typically associated with reckless gun play like Russian roulette, an expert said.
  • Prosecutors disagreed that the gun misfired, casting doubt on Baldwin's claim from a 2021 ABC interview.

The charges announced Tuesday against actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed mean New Mexico prosecutors saw an added layer of recklessness behind the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust" in August 2021, one trial expert told Insider.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed were formally charged on Tuesday with two charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the shooting, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. They each face a five-year sentence if convicted of the more serious charge: involuntary manslaughter with a firearms enhancement.

"That's the type of charge you typically see when someone is playing Russian roulette, for very reckless criminal behavior involving firearms," Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Insider.

In their statements of probable cause, the prosecutors alleged that Baldwin ignored multiple safety trainings and that Gutierrez-Reed ran a "reckless" set, allowing unqualified crew members to handle guns and missing crucial safety checks. Their attorneys denied the allegations.

'Reckless disregard'

In an announcement for the formal charges Tuesday, Robert Shilling, a special investigator for New Mexico's First Judicial District Attorney's Office, said that Baldwin "acted with reckless disregard and/or more than mere negligence in this incident."

Shilling added that Baldwin did not follow protocol and "acted with willful disregard of the safety of others and in a manner that endangered other people and he clearly should have known the danger of his actions which led to the death of Hutchins."

Hutchins died after a bullet from Baldwin's gun struck her in August 2021, when the actor was practicing for a scene where he aimed a Colt.45 at the camera. Prosecutors also cut a plea deal with assistant director David Halls, who pleaded guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon. The charges were first announced earlier this month.

Rahmani said that a jury will be tasked with determining how negligent or liable Baldwin was in handling and firing the gun.

"Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set," Luke Nikas , an attorney for Baldwin, told Insider earlier this month. "He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."

"Hannah is, and has always been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter," lawyer Jason Bowles previously told Insider in a statement. "We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury."

Prosecutors brush aside claims from Baldwin's ABC interview

The charging documents also explain why Baldwin's claims in the aftermath of the shooting don't hold up in the eyes of prosecutors.

In a December 2021 interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin claimed that he never pulled the gun's trigger, and that he only cocked the gun's hammer back and it misfired. But prosecutors on Tuesday cited an FBI ballistics report testing the firearm, which said that there was no malfunction with the weapon.

"This analysis clearly showed that the weapon could not 'accidentally fire;" for the weapon to fire, the trigger had to have been depressed/ pressed," prosecutors wrote in charging documents for Baldwin.

Giving a big interview with bold claims months after the shooting, with an investigation underway, might have harmed Baldwin in the long run, Rahmani added.

"Baldwin told George Stephanopoulos in that interview that he did not pull the trigger, but the FBI ballistics report suggests otherwise that he did actually pull it," Rahmani told Insider. "That's why you shouldn't do those types of interviews, that's where on the PR and legal side of things there is a disconnect."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 17

nope
2d ago

Only one of the two people charged had the ability and authority to ignore safety protocols, only one was present, only one fired the gun. I can see his charges- he killed someone. But how can they charge her when he deliberately prevented her from doing her job?

Reply(2)
9
E C
1d ago

The gun didn’t ”misfire”. He didn’t know what he was doing and pulled the trigger. He had no business having a gun in his hands.

Reply(1)
7
Related
The Independent

Halyna Hutchins’ final words after being shot on Alec Baldwin’s Rust set

Witnesses have revealed Halyna Hutchins’s last words in the moments after she was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie Rust.Ms Hutchins, director of photography for the Western film, died on 21 October 2021 after Mr Baldwin discharged a firearm while practising a gun-drawing technique on the set in New Mexico.Seconds after she was struck, Ms Hutchins cried out to a boom operator: “That was no good. That was no good at all,” according to a Los Angeles Times report based on interviews with 14 crew members.The crew members told how Mr Baldwin’s fatal shot came...
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr under fire for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin Rust charges

Donald Trump Jr has come under fire for his “hateful” reaction to Alec Baldwin’s Rust charges. Mr Baldwin is set to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday that Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also face two charges of involuntary manslaughter.“Maybe Alec Baldwin will be lucky enough to share a cell with Michael Avenatti,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on Thursday in response to the announcement. Mr Avenatti, a disgraced lawyer, was sentenced...
SANTA FE, NM
Lookout Santa Cruz

Alec Baldwin, I get you — it's time to call bull on those who say guns are safe

Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach understands Alec Baldwin, at least a little. At least his stunned, nauseated reaction after he accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming "Rust" in October 2021. Sternbach, too, has felt sick this week, as tragedies in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay enveloped us. "In both cases, the people in charge of the deadly weapons all claim that the guns were stored or handled properly," she writes. "They are positive no one was in danger. Well, isn't it time to call bull?"
VIRGINIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post

Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
HollywoodLife

Hailey Bieber Hugs Husband Justin After Uncle Alec Baldwin Is Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Hailey Bieber, 26, is absorbing the news that her uncle Alec Baldwin, 64, was criminally charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins. And on January 19, she was seen turning to her popstar husband Justin Bieber for a big hug following the announcement. In photos, the Tiffany & Co supermodel rocked a bright green oversized hoodie with a smiley face graphic design reading “Drew.” She appeared to be wearing ultra-short shorts under the hoodie, and she paired the look with classic sneakers and a pair of sunglasses as she met up with Justin in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Are 'Sick To Their Stomachs' Over Actor's Possible Prison Time After Involuntary Manslaughter Charges: Source

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are struggling to come to terms with the fact that the embattled actor may have to serve jail time after being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. "Alec is stunned and absolutely devastated," a source spilled to a news outlet days after the New Mexico prosecutors came to their decision. "He’s trying to stay strong, but it’s a real challenge for him as the scale of this decision sinks in."Following a one-year investigation into the shooting that took place in October 2021, the 30 Rock alum, 64, and...
Page Six

Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair

She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Rust’ Charges: Prosecutors Say Alec Baldwin Shouldn’t Have Pointed Gun

Alec Baldwin has officially been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Charges were formally filed against Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who both face two counts of involuntary manslaughter, on Tuesday after Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced criminal charges against both on Jan. 19. More from The Hollywood ReporterFarce on Top of Tragedy: 'Rust' Producers Escape Accountability (Column)SAG-AFTRA Calls New Mexico Prosecutor's 'Rust' Argument "Wrong and Uninformed"Amid 'Rust' Shooting Charges, CA State Senator to Reintroduce Set Safety Bill That Failed Earlier Notably, prosecutors charged Baldwin as both an actor and producer for...
The Independent

Brooke Shields says she was raped by unnamed man in her twenties in new documentary

Brooke Shields has spoken publicly for the first time about being raped by an unnamed man when she was in her twenties.In her new documentary Pretty Baby, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday (22 January), the former child star shared an account of the assault.*Warning – details of sexual assault below*As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Shields says the attack took place just after she had graduated from prestigious university Princeton. Shields was struggling to find work at the time and had met with a man for dinner to talk about her career.“He said, ‘Come back to...
New York Post

Keanu Reeves granted restraining order against ‘stalker’ who claims to be his relative

Keanu Reeves has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man who claims that he is related to the actor. “The Matrix” star’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, submitted paperwork to a Los Angeles court on Tuesday to seek protection for Reeves and his partner, Alexandra Grant, against a man they claim has “been harassing them for months,” according to TMZ. Bryan Keith Dixon, the 38-year-old man in question, reportedly trespassed onto the actor’s $5.6 million Hollywood Hills property six times between Nov. 5 and Jan. 20. According to court docs seen by the outlet, Dixon attempted to make contact with the “John Wick”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell says she believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered

Ghislaine Maxwell has said that she believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in an interview with TalkTV.Speaking to Jeremy Kyle on Monday evening, 23 January, the disgraced British socialite claimed that authorities allowed Epstein to die.Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide.Maxwell was convicted of sex offences for her part in Epstein’s sex abuse ring.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ghislaine Maxwell brands Prince Andrew photo a 'fake' in interview from prisonThe imposter in Congress | On The GroundFire at Edinburgh’s former Jenners building sends plumes of smoke into air
Insider

Insider

757K+
Followers
40K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy