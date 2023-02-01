ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman charged; 1-year-old killed after suspect steals car, crashes

By Taylor Lumpkin
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
The family of one-year-old Zarion Robinson says they're still hurting as they held a heartbreaking vigil for the child whose life was taken way too soon.

"It's a heartache that we'll never get over," said Zarion's father, Eddie Anthony.

As blue and white balloons floated off into the sky, a family stood by watching, praying, and remembering the life of little Zarion.

Zarion Robinson

"I'll miss his smile, him playing, crawling, just laughing," said Anthony.

"I just prayed and asked God to encourage them and asked God to heal their heart," said Pastor Lester Barnes of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

The one-year-old died following a car crash Friday night near 35th and Hope. Both vehicles involved caught fire. The car Zarion was in had been stolen outside his family home moments before a 31-year-old woman crashed it.

Charges

The woman driving the car Zarion was in has been identified as Antwineesha Burse. She's facing one count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death.

If convicted on the charge, Burse could face a maximum of six years in prison.

Zarion Robinson, left.

"It was just shock and disbelief for me. I'm still trying to wrap my head around it," said Anthony.

"I can't even speak right now, it's sad, really sad. I think justice should be served," said Zarion's grandfather, Donnie Thomas.

The 31-year-old driving the car was arrested and treated for her injuries.

"I want to see justice. He didn't deserve it, he had a lot of life ahead of him," said Anthony.

And while he may no longer be here, Zarion's family says he will live on in their hearts.

"Everybody is going to think about him every day, every minute, every second," said Anthony. "He's gone but he'll never be forgotten."

The people in the other car involved in the crash took off running from the scene. Police are still looking for them. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

