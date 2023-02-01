Read full article on original website
Rossford thumps Pemberville Eastwood in punishing decision
Rossford controlled the action to earn an impressive 58-30 win against Pemberville Eastwood on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Rossford squared off with February 1, 2022 at Pemberville Eastwood High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Delphos Jefferson outlasts Fort Jennings in topsy-turvy battle
Delphos Jefferson tipped and eventually toppled Fort Jennings 59-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Fort Jennings faced off on February 1, 2022 at Fort Jennings High School. Click here for a recap.
Zoom: Castalia Margaretta leaves Old Fort in its wake
Castalia Margaretta earned its community's accolades after a 68-39 win over Old Fort at Castalia Margaretta High on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on January 27, Old Fort squared off with Lakeside Marblehead Danbury in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Swanton ends the party for Oregon Clay
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Swanton prevailed over Oregon Clay 57-42 at Swanton High on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Swanton drew first blood by forging a 11-7 margin over Oregon Clay after the first quarter.
Delta prevails over West Unity Hilltop
Delta ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering West Unity Hilltop 69-31 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Delta and West Unity Hilltop squared off with February 1, 2022 at Delta High School last season. For more, click here.
