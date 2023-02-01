Daniel Yomtobian Showcases the Most Important Metrics to Pay Attention to in Social Media Campaigns

Read full article on original website
Related
Gen Z and millennials are rejecting consumer culture on TikTok and ‘de-influencing’ to protect their money
Whether they have 100 followers or 100,000, it seems like everyone on TikTok is trying to sell you something. “Get Ready With Me” videos are a staple on the platform, in which the creator provides the affiliate details of every cream and tube of mascara they use and every item of clothing they wear that day in an impressive form of brand recall. “Sunday Reset” videos are filled with mentions of vacuums, surface cleaners, and the trendiest sponge to buy to make a home sparkle—and by extension, your life better.
I'm a 23-year-old founder booking $16,000 in sales a month with my social-media agency. Here's my advice for launching an online business.
Lauren Russell said investing in her business through business coaching and networking helped her startup flourish.
techxplore.com
Subtle hostile social media messaging is being missed by artificial intelligence tools
A NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence (StratCom COE) report has warned many of the artificial intelligence (AI) tools used to monitor social media posts are too literal and struggle to detect subtle hostile messaging and misinformation. Many machine learning models allow platforms, companies and governments to estimate the emotion...
Digiday
‘A shift in the marketplace’: Media agencies’ influence over programmatic is growing
Whatever influence media agencies lost thanks to programmatic is on the resurgence once again. All it took to happen was a dose of reality on the future of the open, convoluted marketplace of programmatic inventory. The reality here is that it’s stuck in a rut: The buy-side of these deals...
Web3 Goes Mainstream: An Exclusive Interview On The Future Of Consumer Experiences And Social Interactions
In recent times, Web3 has been on everyone's lips, and with good reason: it is clearly the future towards which we are heading. Web3 is a term used to describe the next generation of the internet, a vision for a more intelligent, connected, and decentralized web. The current internet, known...
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
digg.com
Areas That People Think AI Will Impact The Most, Visualized
These are the parts of our lives people predict AI will change most drastically in the coming years. Artificial intelligence has made many of the things we do and the ways we work easier and more efficient, but the technology has also sparked fierce debate (take the recent ChatGPT controversy, for example) about its ever-growing presence in our day-to-day lives.
There’s a Rapidly Growing Side Hustle Nobody is Talking About… Selling Digital Products
Whether you heard about it or not, selling digital products is like this holy grail of internet money. I mean, this person made $93k selling digital templates. Mostly because it’s virtually free to start, the skill barrier is very low, and there’s no shipping time. So most of the hassle you might get with a traditional store is nearly completely eliminated.
ffnews.com
Brush Claims Unveils New Brand Identity to Support Strategic Transformation and Advanced Executive Growth
Brush Claims (Brush), an insurtech claims solution firm using innovative proprietary technology, has unveiled a new visual identity, website, and refreshed positioning in support of its growing worldwide presence in the insurtech space. The firm elevates their carrier partners and their policyholders by delivering impactful, exciting results through its claim process, strategy development and implementation. Brush’s new look and feel represents a commitment to innovation and the company’s role and purpose of powering substantial value to clients and increased innovation to the industry. In addition, the firm has added four new executive team members and announced three promotions to position the company for its continued expansion.
How Traffic, Sales & Profit Founders Lamar & Ronnie Tyler are Creating ‘New Black History’ Through Entrepreneurship
Lamar and Ronnie Tyler have done the work so Black entrepreneurs can pull up to the winner’s table ahead of the game. As founders of Tyler New Media and Traffic Sales and Profit (TSP), the two-time Inc. 5000 power couple are change agents who are breaking chains by educating Black entrepreneurs on how to create well-engineered systems and strategies to increase their profits and build their burgeoning brands.
dailyhodl.com
Layer-1 Blockchain Explodes 150% As Chinese Social Media Giant Integrates Crypto Platform
A layer-1 blockchain project exploded last week on the heels of a new integration with a Chinese social media giant. Multi-chain ecosystem Conflux Network (CFX) is trading around $0.0554 at time of writing, up over 150% from its 2023 open of $0.022. CFX, which is the 250th-ranked crypto asset by...
Canada Goose Joins Growing List of Luxury Brands Offering reCommerce
Add Canada Goose to the list of luxury retailers hopping aboard the reCommerce train. The past few months have seen several high-end brands — including Gucci, Burberry, Balenciaga and Rolex — offer resale options as consumers look to save. It’s a trend that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the...
Bolt Helps Forever 21 Create Faster, Seamless Shopping Experience for Customers
In a case study of Forever 21, Bolt’s one-click checkout technology revealed some startling outcomes. Bolt’s technology, which powers over one-third of Forever 21’s online revenue, was shown to have a 63 percent checkout rate for a Bolt account, which compares to a 40 percent checkout rate for a guest account. Additionally, registered users of Bolt experience a checkout that is 43 seconds faster than a guest checkout.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts Teaming up with Bolt was part of Forever 21’s...
Woonsocket Call
Global Executive Trends for 2023
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2023 -- Global executive recruitment has been under a lot of pressure thanks to economic challenges and many other factors, including the Great Resignation. The race to find, and hire, the right people is one that no organisation can afford to back out of. Given the huge impact that executives and leaders have on businesses, putting exceptional talent in place is a key part of the process of nurturing internal growth in any organisation. For organisations looking to take a new approach to global executive recruitment this year, these are some of the key trends to keep an eye on.
TechCrunch
Addressable raises $7.5M to match crypto wallets to Twitter accounts. But how?
Addressable has a digital fingerprinting startup that claims to be able to match anonymous crypto wallets with social media accounts. Indeed, it’s so confident it can do this, that it claims to have matched 17 million crypto wallet holders with their Twitter accounts. That’s quite a tall order, but...
Woonsocket Call
The Walt Disney Company Underscores Board Strength and Focus on Value Creation, Sends Letter to Shareholders
The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors (NYSE:DIS) today responded to materials issued by the Trian Group. The Disney Board of Directors is focused on delivering long-term sustainable value and continually works to ensure it is comprised of the right mix of experience, skills and perspectives to guide Disney, particularly as it navigates this dynamic period.
Successful Digital Marketer And Founder Of ATMTogether.Com, Paul Alex, On The Power Of Mindset
If anyone knows what impact the right mindset has in success, both in life and in business, it’s Paul Alex. Coming from a humble background and working several jobs on his way to the top, including working as a police detective, Alex has gone on to build a thriving corporate business bringing in multiple 7-figures in sheer profit annually. Paul Alex is the CEO, and Founder of ATMTogether.com, a hugely successful digital business focused on the ATM Industry and has earned several millions in revenue within less than 18 months of starting. Alex is also focused on mentoring young entrepreneurs...
Happi
Unilever Ventures Invests in Microbiome Haircare Company Straand
Straand, an Australian-based natural hair care start-up that emphasizes scalp care, has inked a $2 million pre-seed investment deal with Unilever Ventures. The company, which was founded in 2022 and is based in Melbourne, will use the funds to expand into the US, UK, Europe and China, according to reports shared on Straand's LinkedIn page.
The investment chief behind the AI-driven fund that uses IBM's Watson supercomputer explains how bots like ChatGPT will change markets
The AI Powered Equity ETF uses insights from IBM's Watson supercomputer, and has beaten the broader market in 2023. Chris Natividad, chief investment officer of Equbot, said the ETF has grown in popularity with the rise of ChatGPT. "These tools are improving, and the operators that are using the algorithms...
hstoday.us
The Chertoff Group names Ellen Murray as Communications Director
The Chertoff Group announced today the appointment of Ellen Murray as Director of Communications. A proven communications strategist with a background in Homeland Security, Ellen will lead the development and execution of the company’s communications and public affairs strategy, including digital and branding. She will serve as the primary media contact.
