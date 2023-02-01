Read full article on original website
Kimberly Hussman
2d ago
I don't trust anyone who can hurt animals. Shut down the puppy Mills. lock him up.
Reply
12
Merilee Withers
2d ago
hasn't there been enough abuse?? SHUT ALL PUPPY MILLS DOWN
Reply
14
Related
Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine. In addition to the warning, Dr. Nicholas Kuiper, a Newton physician who once practiced general surgery in Grinnell, Waterloo and Carroll, has had […] The post Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ktvo.com
State investigation underway at southeast Iowa nursing home
SIGOURNEY, Iowa — Iowa state officials are looking into horrifying allegations about the treatment of two residents at a southeast Iowa nursing home. In November 2022, a female resident was complaining of a headache. Her headache then turned into a migraine, which then turned into a stroke. The resident...
Iowa woman mistakenly pronounced dead 'gasped for air' in funeral home
An Iowa woman was mistakenly pronounced dead before she gasped for air inside a funeral home, authorities said.
KCCI.com
'One thing Iowa got right': Minnesota governor likes blackout license plates
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa'sblackout license plates are so popular, other states might follow suit. Minnesota's governor is recommending that the blackout plates be authorized in his state. Data from the Iowa Department of Transportation shows the blackout plates have already generated more than $30 million in revenue. A...
Iowa Woman Arrested in Jaw-Dropping Medical Fraud
A Quad Cities, Iowa woman has found herself on the wrong side of the law and possibly facing a 10-year jail sentence after being charged with theft by fraud. The 19-year-old St. Ambrose University student was arrested on January 23rd. Madison Russo had started a GoFundMe page and shared her "cancer journey" on social media, including Tik Tok.
KCCI.com
Transportation committee votes to approve hands-free driving bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — A group of Iowa state senators wants to restrict phone usage while driving. The transportation committee just voted Thursday morning to approve a hands-free driving bill. It restricts using a phone or any other electronic device while driving unless it's hands-free or voice-activated. Joann and...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man faces multiple charges following lengthy vehicle chase
JEFFERSON COUNTY/WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing multiple charges following a lengthy vehicle pursuit early Wednesday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m., a Fairfield police officer saw a stolen vehicle leaving a convenience store on Libertyville Road. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver...
An Iowa teen was arrested after sharing a fake cancer journey on social media to steal $37,000 through a GoFundMe campaign, said police
A subsequent search of Russo's residence apparently turned up an IV pole with a feeding pump as well as a wig.
KCCI.com
Iowa DIA investigating nursing home after report says woman's requests for medical attention were ignored
SIGOURNEY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is looking into disturbing allegations at a southeast Iowa nursing home. A report shows that one administrator at Windsor Place Senior Living in Sigourney didn't do enough to help a urine-soaked woman who had apparently suffered a stroke. The...
KCCI.com
TONIGHT AT 10: Man feels 'violated' by tests performed in state facility
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man says he was violated by tests performed on the most private parts of his body when he lived in a state-run facility. The man did not want to share his name but told KCCI that what happened to him more than 15 years ago at Woodward Resource Center has stuck with him.
‘Deeply disappointing’: Food bank responds to SNAP bills in Iowa legislature
The Foodbank of Siouxland is coming out against two bills being considered in by Iowa lawmakers during the legislative session, saying it would make it more difficult for Iowans to access SNAP benefits.
The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees. The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.
Missouri dog euthanized after grooming; family calls for accountability
An investigation looking into an oversight void in Missouri's grooming industry after the dog had to be put down seven days after an accident at a Springfield grooming salon.
KCCI.com
'It's really brought a lot of relief': Family of murdered Iowa missionary finally gets justice
DES MOINES, Iowa — The family of an Iowa missionary who was murdered in Jamaica nearly seven years ago says justice is finally served. "It's really brought a lot of relief which I wasn't expecting," said Sara Hentzel, the widow of Randy Hentzel. Randy Hentzel was killed in 2016...
Bill would allow hair stylists and cosmetologists to go mobile
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill allowing hair stylists and cosmetologists to practice outside their brick-and-mortar spaces is moving forward in the Iowa Senate. Members of the Senate State Government Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to advance the bill. Right now under Iowa law, licensed cosmetologists have to stay in one spot. Hair stylists can only go […]
Fox11online.com
Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine
(WLUK) -- A woman accused of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
kiwaradio.com
Grassley: We Can’t Tolerate Mass Shootings, But We Must Also Protect Gun Rights
Washington, DC — There’s been a rash of mass shootings nationwide lately, including last week in Des Moines where two teenagers were killed and an adult was wounded in what police say was a gang-related incident. Five shooting rampages in Iowa, California, and Washington left 24 people dead...
Famous New York Pizza Chain Is Opening Up Stores In Iowa
Some Iowa folks are about to get a chance to chow down on some delicious New York Style Coal Brick-Oven pizza in their own towns. I've eaten at a lot of different pizza joints in many states. Some pizza places stand out more than others. From what I've heard Iowa...
Over 2.5 Million Pounds Of Meat And Poultry From Iowa Recalled
A packaging defect in meat and poultry products is causing over 2.5 million pounds of product to be recalled from an Iowa plant. Conagra Brands, Inc, which is headquartered in Chicago, is known for brands such as Slim Jim, Reddi Wip, Hunts, Swiss Miss, and more. The current recall is for meat and poultry from an Iowa establishment of Conagra Brands.
If You’re Stuck At A Broken Red Light, Can You Run It In Iowa?
Have you ever been driving, stopped at a red light, and felt that the light was broken? Maybe you just felt the light was red for a lot longer than it should've been. I swear everyone has heard something along the lines of "if you're at a red light for more than 5 minutes you can just run it."
Comments / 4