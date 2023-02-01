ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appanoose County, IA

Comments / 4

Kimberly Hussman
2d ago

I don't trust anyone who can hurt animals. Shut down the puppy Mills. lock him up.

Reply
12
Merilee Withers
2d ago

hasn't there been enough abuse?? SHUT ALL PUPPY MILLS DOWN

Reply
14
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning

A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine. In addition to the warning, Dr. Nicholas Kuiper, a Newton physician who once practiced general surgery in Grinnell, Waterloo and Carroll, has had […] The post Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

State investigation underway at southeast Iowa nursing home

SIGOURNEY, Iowa — Iowa state officials are looking into horrifying allegations about the treatment of two residents at a southeast Iowa nursing home. In November 2022, a female resident was complaining of a headache. Her headache then turned into a migraine, which then turned into a stroke. The resident...
SIGOURNEY, IA
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Iowa Woman Arrested in Jaw-Dropping Medical Fraud

A Quad Cities, Iowa woman has found herself on the wrong side of the law and possibly facing a 10-year jail sentence after being charged with theft by fraud. The 19-year-old St. Ambrose University student was arrested on January 23rd. Madison Russo had started a GoFundMe page and shared her "cancer journey" on social media, including Tik Tok.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Transportation committee votes to approve hands-free driving bill

DES MOINES, Iowa — A group of Iowa state senators wants to restrict phone usage while driving. The transportation committee just voted Thursday morning to approve a hands-free driving bill. It restricts using a phone or any other electronic device while driving unless it's hands-free or voice-activated. Joann and...
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man faces multiple charges following lengthy vehicle chase

JEFFERSON COUNTY/WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing multiple charges following a lengthy vehicle pursuit early Wednesday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m., a Fairfield police officer saw a stolen vehicle leaving a convenience store on Libertyville Road. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver...
FAIRFIELD, IA
WQAD

The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees. The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.
LE CLAIRE, IA
WHO 13

Bill would allow hair stylists and cosmetologists to go mobile

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill allowing hair stylists and cosmetologists to practice outside their brick-and-mortar spaces is moving forward in the Iowa Senate. Members of the Senate State Government Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to advance the bill. Right now under Iowa law, licensed cosmetologists have to stay in one spot. Hair stylists can only go […]
IOWA STATE
Fox11online.com

Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine

(WLUK) -- A woman accused of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
WISCONSIN STATE
98.1 KHAK

Over 2.5 Million Pounds Of Meat And Poultry From Iowa Recalled

A packaging defect in meat and poultry products is causing over 2.5 million pounds of product to be recalled from an Iowa plant. Conagra Brands, Inc, which is headquartered in Chicago, is known for brands such as Slim Jim, Reddi Wip, Hunts, Swiss Miss, and more. The current recall is for meat and poultry from an Iowa establishment of Conagra Brands.
FORT MADISON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy