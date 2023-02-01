ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Taiwan's president says war with China 'not an option'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen told Pope Francis in a letter that war with China is “not an option” and said constructive interaction with Beijing, which claims the island as part of its territory, depends on respecting self-ruled Taiwan's democracy. Vatican City is the last European...
The Associated Press

US, Philippines agree to larger American military presence

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The United States and the Philippines on Thursday announced plans to expand America’s military presence in the Southeast Asian nation, with access to four more bases as they seek to deter China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea. The agreement was reached as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in the country for talks about deploying U.S. forces and weapons in more Philippine military camps. In a joint announcement by the Philippines and the U.S., the two said they had decided to accelerate the full implementation of their so-called Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, which aims to support combined training, exercises and interoperability. As part of the agreement, the U.S. has allocated $82 million toward infrastructure improvements at five current EDCA sites, and expand its military presence to four new sites in “strategic areas of the country,” according to the statement.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

US opens embassy in Solomon Islands to counter China

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The United States opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands on Thursday in its latest move to counter China’s push into the Pacific. The embassy in the capital, Honiara, is starting small, with a chargé d’affaires, a couple of State Department staff and a handful of local employees. The U.S. previously operated an embassy in the Solomon Islands for five years before closing it in 1993 as part of a global reduction in diplomatic posts after the end of the Cold War. But China’s bold moves in the region have the U.S. seeking to increase its engagement in a number of ways, such as by donating COVID-19 vaccines, bringing back Peace Corps volunteers to several island nations, and investing in forestry and tourism projects. “The opening of the embassy builds on our efforts not only to place more diplomatic personnel throughout the region, but also to engage further with our Pacific neighbors, connect United States programs and resources with needs on the ground, and build people-to-people ties,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement.
The Independent

Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation

A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
msn.com

China warns Blinken to mind his manners on next visit

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang doesn’t want to hear about “confrontation” in his next meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “China and the U.S. are in communication on the specifics of the visit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday. “We also hope that the U.S. will perceive China correctly, pursue dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition, work with China in the same direction, and fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and bring the China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and steady growth.”
SFGate

U.S. general warns troops that war with China is possible in two years

China could be at war with the United States two years from now, a top Air Force general predicted in a bombastic and unusual memo to troops under his command, asserting a significantly shorter timeline before potential conflict than any other senior U.S. defense official to date. Gen. Michael A....
ABC News

'A big deal': US, Philippines tighten military ties

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines said Thursday it was allowing U.S. forces to broaden their footprint in the Southeast Asian nation, the latest Biden administration move strengthening an arc of military alliances in the Indo-Pacific to better counter China, including in any future confrontation over Taiwan. Thursday's agreement, which gives...
WASHINGTON STATE
AFmitrynews

Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US

The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
KRQE News 13

Taiwan activates defenses in response to China incursions

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, put its navy on alert and activated missile systems in response to nearby operations by 34 Chinese military aircraft and nine warships that are part Beijing’s strategy to unsettle and intimidate the self-governing island democracy. The large-scale Chinese deployment came...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

U.S. military poised to secure new access to key Philippine bases

The U.S. military is poised to secure expanded access to key bases in the Philippines on the heels of a significant revamp of U.S. force posture in Japan — developments that reflect the allies’ concern with an increasingly fraught security environment in the region and a desire to deepen alliances with the United States, according to U.S. and Philippine officials.

Comments / 0

Community Policy