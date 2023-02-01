Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
Make money offline in USA for high lifestyleBhawna AroraMobile, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Related
WPMI
Topgolf construction underway in Mobile, expected to open late 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Topgolf announced Thursday that construction efforts are underway in Mobile, Alabama, to bring its family-friendly technology-enabled experience to the city. The venue, which will be located near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center, will be the third to...
WPMI
Aldi grocery chain opens $100 million distribution center in Loxley
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — A ribbon cutting of a new grocery store is an exciting moment for any small city the size of Loxley. But this ribbon cutting is all that and a bag of chips... A bag of Aldi chips, to be exact. "We are the newest city...
Alabama city celebrates opening of ALDI HQ and distribution center that will serve 8 million customers across Gulf South
ALDI unveiled its completed regional headquarters and distribution center Tuesday in Loxley, which will ultimately serve as many as 100 stores across the Gulf Coast. As one of America’s fastest growing grocers, ALDI is committed to bringing fresh, award-winning groceries and products at an affordable price to consumers from coast to coast, and the Loxley distribution center will support this commitment.
Downtown Fairhope clock to be fixed by local watchmaker
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG)– Right through the Brenny’s Jewelry Company’s door sits Luis Valencia, a Rolex-certified watchmaker who makes and fixes watches all day. With the famous Fairhope clock being broken, Valencia knew he wanted to fix it. “I had a store in Florida for 30 years almost and I have donated the clock for that […]
Get ready for some fun: Topgolf announces third Alabama location under construction
Topgolf announced this week that construction efforts are underway in Mobile, Alabama, to bring its family-friendly technology-enabled experience to the city. The venue, which will be located near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center, will be the third to serve the state of Alabama and is expected to open in late 2023.
Bridge repair over I-10 in Baldwin Co. set for Feb. 8, could last a month: ALDOT
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation said the eastbound Cowpen Creek Bridge in Baldwin County will undergo a repair beginning Feb. 8. The project is expected to last nearly a month. “ALDO anticipates work to start on Wednesday, February 8 and to be completed by approximately March 1,” reads the release. […]
franchising.com
Largest Captain D's Operator Opens Another Location
Captain D’s largest multi-unit operator is at it again. This time adding a new location in Foley, Alabama. Trident Holdings, LLC’s Chris Benner and Tim Stokes have expanded their operation to 53 of the fast-casual restaurants since becoming franchisees with the brand in 2015. “Over the last eight...
WPMI
Brookley by the Bay master plan finalized
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile's Brookley by the Bay dreams will soon become reality. Today, the city unveiled its final master plan for the new 98 acre waterfront park, for everyone to see. They have a lot of exciting things planned! With amenities like an amphitheater, boardwalks, picnic, and sand volleyball areas, walking trails and even a kayak launch, having something for everybody.
WALA-TV FOX10
New hot bar at Bar-B-Quing With My Honey
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey stopped by Bar-B-Quing With My Honey in Mobile for lunch. You can check out their new hot bar (on select days) as well as their bar and outdoor patio. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information. Bar-B-Quing With My Honey. Cuisines. BBQ American...
WPMI
Baldwin Co. Public Schools buys 106 acres in Daphne, still considering options
Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — At the January 19th Baldwin County Public Schools Board of Education meeting, members approved Superintendent Eddie Tyler's recommendation to purchase 106 acres in Daphne for $3.1 million. The land is located on the northwest corner of Corte Road and 181. It's an area that's...
45 abandoned boats clogging waterways in Baldwin, Mobile counties. But help on the way
Almost four dozen boats have been identified in and around the waters of Mobile and Baldwin Counties as abandoned or derelict. a law passed in 2018 gave the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency the authority to do something about them but never funded the mandate. But money to do something about the growing problem may be on the way.
WALA-TV FOX10
1 arrested for theft at Lucky’s Irish Pub
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested at Yester Oak Apartments Wednesday morning after taking property from someone at Lucky’s Irish Pub, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at 3:50 a.m. in reference to a theft complaint and located the subject involved upon arrival.
Movie shot in Baldwin, Mobile Counties set to be released this month
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Special screenings of a movie filmed on the Alabama Gulf Coast are already receiving positive reviews in Silverhill and in Pensacola this week. “This is really key for Mobile and Baldwin County area location owners, crew, vendors that worked on the film to be able to see it before its […]
Old portion of Pensacola Bay Bridge to be demolished, bridge will close for an hour on Wednesday
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Pensacola Police Department, they will be closing the Pensacola Bay Bridge in both directions on Wednesday. The department posted on Twitter both directions will be closed at some point between 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m., so crews can demolish a portion of the old bridge that is under […]
WPMI
Actor Morgan Freeman joins Gulf Shores PD in reviewing new applicants
Gulf Shores, Ala. (WPMI) — Academy Award winning actor Morgan Freeman was part of a group last week reviewing candidates applying for jobs with the Gulf Shores Police Department. Freeman, known for his roles in Shawshank Redemption, Driving Miss Daisy and million-dollar baby, owns property in gulf shores. The...
Events this week highlight plans for Brookley By the Bay
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s newest park is coming into focus. This week officials with the City of Mobile are hosting two events to give people a first look at what amenities may make up Brookley by the Bay. Tomorrow, Thursday, February 2nd the city will host an open house to unveil the draft master […]
Apartment complex sells for big bucks
A local investor paid $1.05 million for Camellia Gardens, a 12-unit apartment complex on 1.5 acres on Pine Street in Foley, according to Herrington Realty, who represented the seller. The apartments are all one-bedroom, one bath units. A group of local investors paid $1.05 million for the remaining undeveloped lots...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Seafood Restaurants in Pensacola FL
Pensacola is well known for its pristine white sandy beaches with the waters of the Gulf of Mexico sparkling in the sun. But there is much more to do in this friendly, laid-back town than working on a tan. Now, don’t get me wrong. The beaches are first-rate, but it...
Man arrives at AltaPointe with gunshot wound: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a man showed up at AltaPointe Health with a gunshot wound. According to officials, the man’s wound was not life-threatening. The incident allegedly happened near Broad Street. This is an active investigation. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We […]
WPMI
City of Mobile releases updated plan for future capital projects
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile released today a comprehensive Five-Year Plan for Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) that will guide public infrastructure improvements through 2027. This latest Five-Year CIP Plan outlines in detail more than $200 million dollars in planned projects scheduled to take place between 2023...
Comments / 0