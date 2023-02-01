ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loxley, AL

WPMI

Topgolf construction underway in Mobile, expected to open late 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Topgolf announced Thursday that construction efforts are underway in Mobile, Alabama, to bring its family-friendly technology-enabled experience to the city. The venue, which will be located near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center, will be the third to...
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama city celebrates opening of ALDI HQ and distribution center that will serve 8 million customers across Gulf South

ALDI unveiled its completed regional headquarters and distribution center Tuesday in Loxley, which will ultimately serve as many as 100 stores across the Gulf Coast. As one of America’s fastest growing grocers, ALDI is committed to bringing fresh, award-winning groceries and products at an affordable price to consumers from coast to coast, and the Loxley distribution center will support this commitment.
LOXLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Downtown Fairhope clock to be fixed by local watchmaker

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG)– Right through the Brenny’s Jewelry Company’s door sits Luis Valencia, a Rolex-certified watchmaker who makes and fixes watches all day. With the famous Fairhope clock being broken, Valencia knew he wanted to fix it. “I had a store in Florida for 30 years almost and I have donated the clock for that […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
franchising.com

Largest Captain D's Operator Opens Another Location

Captain D’s largest multi-unit operator is at it again. This time adding a new location in Foley, Alabama. Trident Holdings, LLC’s Chris Benner and Tim Stokes have expanded their operation to 53 of the fast-casual restaurants since becoming franchisees with the brand in 2015. “Over the last eight...
FOLEY, AL
WPMI

Brookley by the Bay master plan finalized

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile's Brookley by the Bay dreams will soon become reality. Today, the city unveiled its final master plan for the new 98 acre waterfront park, for everyone to see. They have a lot of exciting things planned! With amenities like an amphitheater, boardwalks, picnic, and sand volleyball areas, walking trails and even a kayak launch, having something for everybody.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New hot bar at Bar-B-Quing With My Honey

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey stopped by Bar-B-Quing With My Honey in Mobile for lunch. You can check out their new hot bar (on select days) as well as their bar and outdoor patio. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information. Bar-B-Quing With My Honey. Cuisines. BBQ American...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 arrested for theft at Lucky’s Irish Pub

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested at Yester Oak Apartments Wednesday morning after taking property from someone at Lucky’s Irish Pub, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at 3:50 a.m. in reference to a theft complaint and located the subject involved upon arrival.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Actor Morgan Freeman joins Gulf Shores PD in reviewing new applicants

Gulf Shores, Ala. (WPMI) — Academy Award winning actor Morgan Freeman was part of a group last week reviewing candidates applying for jobs with the Gulf Shores Police Department. Freeman, known for his roles in Shawshank Redemption, Driving Miss Daisy and million-dollar baby, owns property in gulf shores. The...
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Events this week highlight plans for Brookley By the Bay

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s newest park is coming into focus. This week officials with the City of Mobile are hosting two events to give people a first look at what amenities may make up Brookley by the Bay. Tomorrow, Thursday, February 2nd the city will host an open house to unveil the draft master […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Apartment complex sells for big bucks

A local investor paid $1.05 million for Camellia Gardens, a 12-unit apartment complex on 1.5 acres on Pine Street in Foley, according to Herrington Realty, who represented the seller. The apartments are all one-bedroom, one bath units. A group of local investors paid $1.05 million for the remaining undeveloped lots...
FOLEY, AL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Seafood Restaurants in Pensacola FL

Pensacola is well known for its pristine white sandy beaches with the waters of the Gulf of Mexico sparkling in the sun. But there is much more to do in this friendly, laid-back town than working on a tan. Now, don’t get me wrong. The beaches are first-rate, but it...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man arrives at AltaPointe with gunshot wound: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a man showed up at AltaPointe Health with a gunshot wound. According to officials, the man’s wound was not life-threatening. The incident allegedly happened near Broad Street. This is an active investigation. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

City of Mobile releases updated plan for future capital projects

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile released today a comprehensive Five-Year Plan for Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) that will guide public infrastructure improvements through 2027. This latest Five-Year CIP Plan outlines in detail more than $200 million dollars in planned projects scheduled to take place between 2023...
MOBILE, AL

