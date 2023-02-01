ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

247Sports

Reactions after Kansas State's 90-78 loss at Kansas

The house of horrors that has been Allen Fieldhouse continued to pull the same act in 2023 with Coach Jerome Tang at the helm. At least where Kansas State is concerned, the same, old, tired act. Tang’s bid was to become the first Wildcat coach since Cotton Fitzsimmons to win...
MANHATTAN, KS
chatsports.com

How to Watch: Kansas State at Kansas

The Kansas State Wildcats travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks in the final game of the Sunflower Showdown. KSU took the first game by 1 point in overtime. The Jayhawks hope to avoid the sweep. Here is how to watch the game:. #8 Kansas Jayhawks (17-4, 10-1...
LAWRENCE, KS
On3.com

Texas Longhorns sitting atop the Big 12

The No. 10 ranked Texas Longhorns are sitting atop the Big 12 race after a 76-71 win over Baylor on Monday, coupled with losses later in the week by Kansas State and Iowa State. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]. The win over...
AUSTIN, TX
Porterville Recorder

Miller and St. Thomas host Denver

Saint Thomas Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Denver Pioneers after Riley Miller scored 23 points in St. Thomas' 89-83 win against the Omaha Mavericks. The Pioneers are 7-3 on their home court. Denver has a 6-9 record in games...
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Louisiana DL Tre'Darius Brown signs with Texas Tech

Texas Tech wrapped its 2023 high school recruit signing class with the addition of Natchitoches (LA) Central defensive lineman Tre'Darius Brown, who inked with the Red Raiders on Wednesday during the regular signing period. The rest of Texas Tech's class signed back during the early period in December. "We're excited...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

FINAL: Arizona 91, Oregon 76

* The refs tonight are Verne Harris, Gerry Pollard, and Shawn Lehigh. Harris was the ref for Arizona's games against Creighton, Tennessee, and Oregon State. Pollard and Lehigh have yet to do an Arizona game this season. First Half. * Will Richardson started the game with a basket and Jermaine...
TEMPE, AZ
Porterville Recorder

NO. 18 SAINT MARY'S 68, SAN FRANCISCO 59

Percentages: FG .388, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Williams 4-5, Shabazz 1-5, Hawthorne 0-1, Kunen 0-1, Newbury 0-1, Meeks 0-3, Roberts 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hawthorne, Kunen). Turnovers: 12 (Newbury 4, Meeks 2, Shabazz 2, Hawthorne, Kunen, Roberts, Williams). Steals: 8 (Roberts 3,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Porterville Recorder

EASTERN WASHINGTON 82, SACRAMENTO STATE 63

Percentages: FG .646, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Price 3-6, Venters 2-4, Davis 1-1, Jones 1-2, Allegri 0-2, Erikstrup 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coward, Davis, Price). Turnovers: 6 (Price 2, Allegri, Coward, Stroud, Venters). Steals: 7 (Venters 3, Price 2, Allegri, Jones). Technical...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

PORTLAND 80, SAN DIEGO 61

Percentages: FG .491, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Robertson 4-7, Sjolund 2-3, Gorosito 2-7, Wood 1-7, Meadows 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nduka, Vucinic). Turnovers: 8 (Wood 3, Gorosito 2, Vucinic 2, Meadows). Steals: 8 (Nduka 3, Robertson 2, Meadows, Perry, Wood). Technical Fouls:...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Missouri 86, Vanderbilt 69

MISSOURI (15-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 56.897, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Hansen 4-8, Frank 3-7, Judd 2-4, Smith 2-2, Troup 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Judd 2) Turnovers: 15 (Judd 4, Smith 3, Dembele 2, Team 2, Frank 1, S.Linthacum 1, Gilbert 1, Kroenke 1) Steals: 4 (Frank 3, Dembele 1)
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

PACIFIC 81, PEPPERDINE 73

Percentages: FG .469, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Mitchell 4-7, Porter 2-5, Moore 0-1, Lewis 0-5, Mallette 0-7). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Basham, Gassama, Lewis, Pitre, Porter). Turnovers: 16 (Lewis 4, Moore 3, Pitre 3, Basham 2, Mitchell 2, Mallette, Porter). Steals: 2 (Lewis,...
STOCKTON, CA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 12 GONZAGA 88, SANTA CLARA 70

Percentages: FG .400, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Stewart 3-6, Podziemski 3-8, Justice 2-8, Braun 0-1, Knapper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bediako, Justice). Turnovers: 9 (Stewart 3, Bediako 2, Akametu, Holt, Knapper, Podziemski). Steals: 6 (Stewart 3, Braun, Justice, Podziemski). Technical Fouls: None.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Porterville Recorder

Oregon visits Arizona State following Richardson's 22-point performance

Oregon Ducks (13-10, 7-5 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits the Arizona State Sun Devils after Will Richardson scored 22 points in Oregon's 91-76 loss to the Arizona Wildcats. The Sun Devils are 9-3 in home games. Arizona State is eighth in the...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best photos from the Oklahoma Sooners win over TCU and Taylor Robertson night

The Oklahoma Sooners snapped their two-game skid in a big way with a 101-78 win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center. Madi Williams did what Madi Williams does and poured in 26 points to lead the way. Taylor Robertson was fantastic on a night when she’d be honored for breaking the NCAA record for three-pointers made in a career. Robertson as 4 of 8 from three and scored 18 points.
NORMAN, OK

