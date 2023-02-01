Read full article on original website
Reactions after Kansas State's 90-78 loss at Kansas
The house of horrors that has been Allen Fieldhouse continued to pull the same act in 2023 with Coach Jerome Tang at the helm. At least where Kansas State is concerned, the same, old, tired act. Tang’s bid was to become the first Wildcat coach since Cotton Fitzsimmons to win...
Quick Recap: Oklahoma State earns Bedlam sweep with 71-61 win over Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball went wire-to-wire again in a Bedlam beatdown as the Cowboys defeated rival Oklahoma, 71-61 on the road in Norman on Wednesday. Below is a quick recap with highlights, scores and stats:. 1ST HALF. * Oklahoma State wins the tip*. Oklahoma State 10, Oklahoma...
How to Watch: Kansas State at Kansas
The Kansas State Wildcats travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks in the final game of the Sunflower Showdown. KSU took the first game by 1 point in overtime. The Jayhawks hope to avoid the sweep. Here is how to watch the game:. #8 Kansas Jayhawks (17-4, 10-1...
Texas Longhorns sitting atop the Big 12
The No. 10 ranked Texas Longhorns are sitting atop the Big 12 race after a 76-71 win over Baylor on Monday, coupled with losses later in the week by Kansas State and Iowa State. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]. The win over...
Miller and St. Thomas host Denver
Saint Thomas Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Denver Pioneers after Riley Miller scored 23 points in St. Thomas' 89-83 win against the Omaha Mavericks. The Pioneers are 7-3 on their home court. Denver has a 6-9 record in games...
Louisiana DL Tre'Darius Brown signs with Texas Tech
Texas Tech wrapped its 2023 high school recruit signing class with the addition of Natchitoches (LA) Central defensive lineman Tre'Darius Brown, who inked with the Red Raiders on Wednesday during the regular signing period. The rest of Texas Tech's class signed back during the early period in December. "We're excited...
FINAL: Arizona 91, Oregon 76
* The refs tonight are Verne Harris, Gerry Pollard, and Shawn Lehigh. Harris was the ref for Arizona's games against Creighton, Tennessee, and Oregon State. Pollard and Lehigh have yet to do an Arizona game this season. First Half. * Will Richardson started the game with a basket and Jermaine...
NO. 18 SAINT MARY'S 68, SAN FRANCISCO 59
Percentages: FG .388, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Williams 4-5, Shabazz 1-5, Hawthorne 0-1, Kunen 0-1, Newbury 0-1, Meeks 0-3, Roberts 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hawthorne, Kunen). Turnovers: 12 (Newbury 4, Meeks 2, Shabazz 2, Hawthorne, Kunen, Roberts, Williams). Steals: 8 (Roberts 3,...
EASTERN WASHINGTON 82, SACRAMENTO STATE 63
Percentages: FG .646, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Price 3-6, Venters 2-4, Davis 1-1, Jones 1-2, Allegri 0-2, Erikstrup 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coward, Davis, Price). Turnovers: 6 (Price 2, Allegri, Coward, Stroud, Venters). Steals: 7 (Venters 3, Price 2, Allegri, Jones). Technical...
PORTLAND 80, SAN DIEGO 61
Percentages: FG .491, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Robertson 4-7, Sjolund 2-3, Gorosito 2-7, Wood 1-7, Meadows 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nduka, Vucinic). Turnovers: 8 (Wood 3, Gorosito 2, Vucinic 2, Meadows). Steals: 8 (Nduka 3, Robertson 2, Meadows, Perry, Wood). Technical Fouls:...
Cleveland and the Florida State Seminoles take on conference foe Louisville
Florida State Seminoles (7-16, 5-7 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (3-19, 1-10 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Louisville faces Florida State in a matchup of ACC teams. The Cardinals have gone 3-10 at home. Louisville ranks ninth in the ACC with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Okorafor averaging 2.0. The...
Missouri 86, Vanderbilt 69
MISSOURI (15-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 56.897, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Hansen 4-8, Frank 3-7, Judd 2-4, Smith 2-2, Troup 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Judd 2) Turnovers: 15 (Judd 4, Smith 3, Dembele 2, Team 2, Frank 1, S.Linthacum 1, Gilbert 1, Kroenke 1) Steals: 4 (Frank 3, Dembele 1)
PACIFIC 81, PEPPERDINE 73
Percentages: FG .469, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Mitchell 4-7, Porter 2-5, Moore 0-1, Lewis 0-5, Mallette 0-7). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Basham, Gassama, Lewis, Pitre, Porter). Turnovers: 16 (Lewis 4, Moore 3, Pitre 3, Basham 2, Mitchell 2, Mallette, Porter). Steals: 2 (Lewis,...
Texas and Oklahoma officially joining SEC in 2025 instead of 2024
The Longhorns and Sooners won't be joining the league early in 2024.
NO. 12 GONZAGA 88, SANTA CLARA 70
Percentages: FG .400, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Stewart 3-6, Podziemski 3-8, Justice 2-8, Braun 0-1, Knapper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bediako, Justice). Turnovers: 9 (Stewart 3, Bediako 2, Akametu, Holt, Knapper, Podziemski). Steals: 6 (Stewart 3, Braun, Justice, Podziemski). Technical Fouls: None.
Oregon visits Arizona State following Richardson's 22-point performance
Oregon Ducks (13-10, 7-5 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits the Arizona State Sun Devils after Will Richardson scored 22 points in Oregon's 91-76 loss to the Arizona Wildcats. The Sun Devils are 9-3 in home games. Arizona State is eighth in the...
Best photos from the Oklahoma Sooners win over TCU and Taylor Robertson night
The Oklahoma Sooners snapped their two-game skid in a big way with a 101-78 win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center. Madi Williams did what Madi Williams does and poured in 26 points to lead the way. Taylor Robertson was fantastic on a night when she’d be honored for breaking the NCAA record for three-pointers made in a career. Robertson as 4 of 8 from three and scored 18 points.
