ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Doctor Sees Many Winter Weather Injuries, Shares Advice

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mlmcm_0kYEEC9Z00

With more ice on the way, the risk of slipping on ice is still a concern.

Many places still haven’t melted from the winter weather earlier this week; mainly parking lots and residential areas.

Being aware of your surroundings and not underestimating what is below you, may keep you off the ground and out of the doctor's office.

"Ice and concrete don't feel pretty good,” Ayrton Adams said.

It may not hurt at first, but after the embarrassment passes, the ache is going to settle in.

Adams said he's taking his time so it doesn't happen to him.

"I'm more worried about getting hurt to be honest with you, cause there's nothing worse than getting out to go to work and breaking your arm or your neck or getting a concussion,” Adams said.

Utica Park Clinic Sports Medicine Physician, Dr. Barry Dockery, said he's seen all sorts of injuries since the winter weather started.

"They go out there and don't get the traction. And then you slip and if you're wanting to try to catch yourself, you have a fall on an outstretched hand. And a lot of times that can cause a fracture within your upper extremity,” Dockery said.

He said if you have swelling and start losing feeling in your extremities, you need to see a doctor.

“I’d say you should definitely go to either an urgent care or emergency room just to make sure that you get that checked out,” Dockery said.

Dockery said you should also rest, ice, compress, and elevate your injury if it isn't severe. He said to also take over the counter anti-inflammatories to bring down any swelling.

"Have someone monitor you, and again, take it easy,” Dockery said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

News On 6's Jonathan Polasek Tracks Road Conditions

Temperatures are back below freezing on Thursday morning and the News On 6 Weather Experts say patchy freezing rain is still possible across parts of Green Country. News On 6's Jonathan Polasek was out near Broken Arrow on Thursday morning with an update on road conditions.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Ice Storm Warnings For Southeastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit

Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Truck slides off side of Tulsa parking garage

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are warning drivers to be careful on the roads, even though the ice is thawing. Police posted a photo to its Facebook page of a truck the slid on ice and went over the side of a parking garage. “This truck was not trying...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition

TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man with well-equipped truck helps drivers, garbage truck up icy hill

TULSA, Okla. — As Monday’s ice storm brought trouble for drivers on a notoriously slippery Tulsa hill, one man was determined to help them get a boost to the top. The stretch of 71st Street between Tulsa Hills Drive and Olympia Avenue is a well-known trouble spot during winter storms, with drivers often not able to gain traction after stopping at traffic lights on the steep stretch of road.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa hospital hosts open job interviews

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Health System will host walk-in job interviews Wednesday afternoon for several positions. Saint Francis will interview for positions in food service, housekeeping and transportation. Job applicants can visit with recruiters from 1-4 p.m. at Warren Clinic Tower at 6600 S. Yale Ave. For more...
TULSA, OK
tulsakids.com

Free grocery money for Tulsa kids? How to check

While it would be premature to call the pandemic over, I think we can all agree we’ve come a long way from the early days of lockdowns and virtual school that took over our lives three years ago. It’s been a wild ride to be sure, but for many families, safety net supports like the stimulus, unemployment bump, and EBT boosts helped them stay afloat during those rougher days when missed work, supply chain issues, and daily White House briefings had nerves feeling a little frayed.
TULSA, OK
valuenews.com

Wild Onion Feast!

Enjoy made-from-scratch delicious Native American dishes steeped in tradition. For some, the first sign of spring may be bright yellow jonquils, for others, it may be the green buds beginning to form on dormant trees. But for the Cherokee, the first sign of spring is the wild onion pushing its green sprouts to earth’s surface.
CLAREMORE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy