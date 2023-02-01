Read full article on original website
hillcityprevailernews.com
Loock to be inducted at Legends Dinner
Keystone local Cal Loock is being honored by the Texas Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame (TSDHOF) as a member of the 2023 class of inductees. Loock has been called an “ innovator “ in the sport of diving. He was a state champion in springboard, an NCAA...
hillcityprevailernews.com
Skogen chef receives James Beard Award nod
Wolfgang Puck, Bobby Flay, Anthony Bourdain, Alton Brown, Julia Child, Ina Garten and Jaques Pépin are just a few of the recognizable names of chefs who have been previously awarded a James Beard award, for which Chef Joseph Raney of Skogen Kitchen has just been named a semifinalist. Raney...
hillcityprevailernews.com
Joyce Mitchinson
Joyce P. Mitchinson was born April 1, 1934. She was a life member of Cold Springs Historic Society, Custer County Historic Society and Fall River Historic Society. Joyce, of Pringle S.D., passed away Jan. 24, 2023, at Monument Health Custer (S.D.) Hospital. She was 88. She is survived by her...
KEVN
Prayer action held in North Rapid for man killed in officer-involved shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday, a prayer action was held in North Rapid to support the family of Ira Wright, and for anyone who recently lost a loved one. Wright was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 19. He was shot and killed by a Rapid City police officer around 10 p.m. According to the Rapid City Police Department Chief Don Hedrick, the officers went to the area of Surfwood Drive and Maple Street when they encountered a person who took off running from them. During the chase, police say, the person reportedly pulled a gun on one of the officers.
