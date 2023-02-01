Read full article on original website
Related
Aussie cricket star Usman Khawaja is left stranded in Australia as he can't get visa to tour India
Khawaja was meant to be on the plane with his teammates on Tuesday - but he had to stay behind as his second visa battle with India's government left him unable to leave the country.
BBC
South Africa give Marizanne Kapp leave after wife Dane van Niekerk left out of T20 World Cup squad
South Africa have given Marizanne Kapp "compassionate leave" after her wife Dane van Niekerk was left out of the country's Women's T20 World Cup squad. Van Niekerk was omitted for February's tournament, which South Africa is hosting, as she failed "to meet the minimum criteria for fitness". Kapp will miss...
Cricket-England's Ahmed to make white-ball debut in Bangladesh series
Feb 2 (Reuters) - England's youngest test debutant Rehan Ahmed has been named in their white-ball teams that will tour Bangladesh in March, the cricket board (ECB) said on Thursday.
NZ selection manager Gavin Larsen hopes Boult will play ODI World Cup
"We want him to be involved, we'd love him to be involved, we understand entirely his situation so we will keep working with him," Larsen said
Ireland to stage Bangladesh Super League ODIs in England
South Africa's docked point for slow over-rate improves Ireland's qualification prospects
Temba Bavuma finds form, and South Africa try out pacer workload management
But, spin under the scanner? These and other takeaways for South Africa from their 2-1 ODI series win against England
Record-setting Gill leads India to T20 series win over NZ
AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Shubman Gill recorded the highest Twenty20 score for an Indian batsman in a 168-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday to help India win the series 2-1. Gill scored 126 not out off 63 balls, including 12 fours and seven sixes, as India put up 234-4 (20 overs). In reply, New Zealand collapsed to 66 all out in 12.1 overs, its third-lowest T20 total.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Ollie Hassell-Collins to make England debut against Scotland
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Wing Ollie Hassell-Collins will make his England debut in Saturday's Six Nations opener against Scotland at Twickenham. Manu Tuilagi is left out...
BBC
Vern Cotter: Fiji head coach resigns seven months before World Cup
Vern Cotter has resigned as Fiji head coach seven months before the World Cup. The 61-year-old New Zealander, appointed in January 2020, has left for personal reasons. "I'm disappointed to be leaving at this time," said Cotter, who led Scotland to the World Cup quarter-finals in 2015. "The team has...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland names Wales side early as he aims to focus on rugby
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 5 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Al Ahly's Ahmed Abdelkader confident Egypt's most successful team can win the Club World Cup
Al Ahly winger Ahmed Abdelkader is confident that the Egyptian club can become Africa's most successful team in the history of the Club World Cup. The Egyptian giants, ten-time champions of Africa, open their campaign on Wednesday in Tangier against New Zealanders Auckland City in the only first round tie at the tournament in Morocco.
Why are Al Hilal representing Asia at the FIFA Club World Cup even though they have not won last season's AFC Champions League?
Al Hilal will compete at the FIFA Club World Cup as Asia's "representatives" rather than its champions, but why is this the case?
BBC
Under-20 Six Nations: Watch every match live on BBC digital services as Ireland defend title
Coverage: Watch every match live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. The Under-20 Six Nations Championship starts on Friday with Ireland seeking to claim back-to-back Grand Slams. All three opening fixtures will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the...
BBC
Johnny Sexton: 'No animosity' towards Warren Gatland over Lions snub, says Ireland captain
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Ulster, Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Ireland captain Johnny Sexton says he...
Vern Cotter steps down as Fiji rugby coach
Vern Cotter stepped down as Fiji coach on Thursday little more than eight months out from the Rugby World Cup in France. Fiji Rugby Union chairman Humphrey Tawake told a hastily arranged news conference in Suva that Cotter’s resignation for undisclosed personal reasons was accepted. A new coach will...
BBC
Cyclo-cross World Championships: BBC coverage, schedule and GB squad
The 2023 cyclo-cross World Championships start on Friday in Hoogerheide, Netherlands, with live coverage of the elite men's and women's races on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Defending men's champion Tom Pidcock will not be competing, however, as he is focusing on road...
WTA roundup: Heather Watson wins 3-hour upset in Thailand
Heather Watson of Great Britain dropped her first set but rallied to defeat No. 2 seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan
England vs Scotland line-ups: Team news ahead of Six Nations fixture
England host Scotland in the Calcutta Cup on the opening weekend of the Six Nations.Steve Borthwick will take charge of England for the first time against Gregor Townsend’s team, who have won the last two matches in this fixture.Live updates: Steve Borthwick announces England Six Nations teamEngland have not beaten Scotland at Twickenham since 2017 but an opening victory would give Borthwick the perfect start as he takes over from Eddie Jones.England finished third in last year’s Six Nations while Scotland were fourth, with both nations finishing with two wins and three defeats. Here’s everything you need to know.What...
Comments / 0