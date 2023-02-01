ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Record-setting Gill leads India to T20 series win over NZ

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Shubman Gill recorded the highest Twenty20 score for an Indian batsman in a 168-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday to help India win the series 2-1. Gill scored 126 not out off 63 balls, including 12 fours and seven sixes, as India put up 234-4 (20 overs). In reply, New Zealand collapsed to 66 all out in 12.1 overs, its third-lowest T20 total.
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Ollie Hassell-Collins to make England debut against Scotland

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Wing Ollie Hassell-Collins will make his England debut in Saturday's Six Nations opener against Scotland at Twickenham. Manu Tuilagi is left out...
BBC

Vern Cotter: Fiji head coach resigns seven months before World Cup

Vern Cotter has resigned as Fiji head coach seven months before the World Cup. The 61-year-old New Zealander, appointed in January 2020, has left for personal reasons. "I'm disappointed to be leaving at this time," said Cotter, who led Scotland to the World Cup quarter-finals in 2015. "The team has...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland names Wales side early as he aims to focus on rugby

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 5 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
The Associated Press

Vern Cotter steps down as Fiji rugby coach

Vern Cotter stepped down as Fiji coach on Thursday little more than eight months out from the Rugby World Cup in France. Fiji Rugby Union chairman Humphrey Tawake told a hastily arranged news conference in Suva that Cotter’s resignation for undisclosed personal reasons was accepted. A new coach will...
BBC

Cyclo-cross World Championships: BBC coverage, schedule and GB squad

The 2023 cyclo-cross World Championships start on Friday in Hoogerheide, Netherlands, with live coverage of the elite men's and women's races on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Defending men's champion Tom Pidcock will not be competing, however, as he is focusing on road...
The Independent

England vs Scotland line-ups: Team news ahead of Six Nations fixture

England host Scotland in the Calcutta Cup on the opening weekend of the Six Nations.Steve Borthwick will take charge of England for the first time against Gregor Townsend’s team, who have won the last two matches in this fixture.Live updates: Steve Borthwick announces England Six Nations teamEngland have not beaten Scotland at Twickenham since 2017 but an opening victory would give Borthwick the perfect start as he takes over from Eddie Jones.England finished third in last year’s Six Nations while Scotland were fourth, with both nations finishing with two wins and three defeats. Here’s everything you need to know.What...

