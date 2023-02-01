Read full article on original website
I'm a general manager on a $450 million cruise ship. I'm on duty 24 hours a day, but it's worth it to travel the world in a floating 5-star hotel.
A cruise ship general manager Alessandro Menegazzi shares what it's like to eat, sleep, and work aboard the luxurious Regent Seven Seas Explorer.
Woonsocket Call
LuxuryProperty.com offers Incredible Houses In Dubai Marina
LuxuryProperty.com helps people to buy their desired homes, invest in real estate, and sell their own properties. They seek to make one's life easier. With the company, clients can find the best villas, townhouses, penthouses, and apartments in the UAE. The company prides itself in being one of the trusted property finders in the country. Over the years, they have been offering good old-fashioned honest brokerage services to all of their clients. The company is always ready to deal with any questions one may have.
A Private Resort Vacation that Gives Back
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: As the world’s first private resort collection, ÀNI Private Resorts is your family’s ideal selection for remote hideaways in some of the world’s most beautiful locations. Whether searching for multi-generational holidays, adults-only group vacations or a single group stay for 20 to 30 individuals, consider ÀNI Private Resorts. These accommodations will be reserved for you just and your party, so that you can rest assure that you will receive one-on-one first-class service.
New luxury resort celebrates Thailand's railway history
A new resort designed by Bill Bensley is immersing guests in the essence of Thailand's early days of rail travel. Among the offerings are a series of upcycled train carriages that have been converted into luxury villas.
Four Seasons Unveils New Los Cabos Residences Nestled in the Brand’s First Private Marina
Heading to Los Cabos to escape the winter blues? You can now book a spot at the Four Seasons’s swanky new residences to soak up some much-needed sunshine. The luxury hospitality brand revealed today that it has begun taking reservations for its new high-end vacation homes inside the tony Costa Palmas enclave, found on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. Spread across over 1,500 acres of lush lands bordering the Sea of Cortez and the Sierra de la Laguna mountain, the residences are the latest luxury abodes to arrive in the popular destination’s less-traveled East Cape. The prime location gives...
I moved into a 5-star Las Vegas hotel for a month in a suite that cost $1,942 per night. Here are 10 things I learned about living in luxury.
Insider's writer moved into a Wynn Las Vegas suite for a month and learned the best time to order room service and how to get hot dining reservations.
This Adults-only All-inclusive Resort Just Opened in the Dominican Republic With 6 Pools, Ocean-view Suites, and a Beach
Marriott International's Luxury Collection moves into the all-inclusive space with the unveiling of Sanctuary Cap Cana, a Luxury Collection All-inclusive Resort.
Virgin Voyages Has a Big Offer for Royal Caribbean, Carnival Customers
The upstart cruise line offers a very different experience and it's making a major play for passengers loyal to its rivals.
TravelPulse
5 Best All-Season Beaches in the United States
There are hundreds of lists that name the US’ best beaches, but the ones travelers are most interested in, especially in the winter, are those that can be enjoyed year-round. Yes, these stretches of sand are found in warmer-climate areas, but they are gorgeous and they attract beach lovers...
cruisefever.net
Best All-Inclusive Cruises in 2023: Top 5 Cruise Lines
Once you go all-inclusive it’s hard to go back. The world of all-inclusive cruises could be just what you need if you’re tired of those pesky incidental charges adding up. We’re going to look at the very best options for cruises that offer almost everything at one up-front cost.
cntraveler.com
Travel, Like The Best Soak, Is A Luxury
Travel, like the best soak, is a luxury. It transports you away from the everyday and into a new state of being. It feeds the body and the soul and expands the mind; it is a full sensory experience that manages to be both a necessity and a deep indulgence. This sentiment was really top of mind while creating the bespoke color palettes for House of Rohl’s high-end baths and sinks brand, Victoria + Albert®.
Beaches of Cuba
Cuba is a Caribbean island country known for its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear waters, and warm tropical climate. Whether you are looking for a relaxing vacation spot or an adventure-filled destination, Cuba's beaches have something to offer for everyone.
The Beauty of Greece, A Guide to the Best Islands and Destinations
Greece is a beautiful country known for its ancient history, picturesque landscapes, and stunning beaches. The Greek islands, in particular, are a popular destination for tourists looking for a relaxing holiday by the sea.
From London to Santorini: 7 Luxury Hotels Around the World With Fascinating Histories
New and shiny is admittedly appealing, but there’s something captivating, even intoxicating, about a bit of history. Walk the hallway of any aging building, and its character reveals itself through cracks in the wall, knots on timber and chips in centuries-old mosaic tiles. “A hotel comes alive with the tale it tells. Everyone loves a good story, and all the more when it is rooted in reality,” says luxury hotel designer Bill Bensley, the mind behind Thailand’s InterContinental Khao Yai hotel, where you can stay in upcycled heritage railcars. “Looking at a place’s history—and honoring it—cannot lead one astray.” While hotels worldwide...
Club Med's Yacht Just Started Sailing All-inclusive Cruises, After a $10-million Makeover — Here's What It's Like on Board
Club Med touts the vessel as the largest sailing yacht in the world.
Woonsocket Call
London PropTech Show, only fifteen days away
London, UK, 2nd February 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, The London Proptech Show is just fifteen days away and is all set to be the largest event of its kind in Europe. The show, which will take place on February 15 & 16, 2023 at the Business Design Centre, will bring together important industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore the latest trends, technologies and solutions that are shaping the future of the property market.
Exploring the Best Beaches of Greece, From Santorini's Black Sands to the Secluded Coves of the Peloponnese
Greece is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, with crystal clear waters and picturesque landscapes. From the famous white sands of Santorini to the secluded coves of the Peloponnese, there is a beach for every taste and preference in Greece.
Maxim
5-Star Mexican Eco-Luxury Resort Makes Splash With Stunning New Beach Club
Book the Fairmont Mayakoba’s sleek 55-ft. VanDutch yacht for a truly over-the-top experience. When the next super-stylish, megabucks spy movie is announced, we won’t be at all surprised if it’s shot on location in Mexico. Specifically at the new multimillion-dollar Maykana beach club at Fairmont Mayakoba, one of the top beachfront luxury destinations in the world. International men of mystery have a fondness for such places, and Hollywood producer types are sure to have their eye on Mexico’s newest gem.
TravelPulse
Emerald Cruises Announces Family River Cruises on the Rhine & Danube for 2023
WHY IT RATES: Families can enjoy an all-inclusive river cruise along two of Europe's most scenic river cruises on two special departures this year. — Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. Traveling abroad with the kids can be an incredibly rewarding and enjoyable experience…but it can also feel daunting to...
5 East Nusa Tenggara tourist destinations, perfect for vacations
East Nusa Tenggara is famous for the tourist destinations of Komodo Island. Komodo Island and East Nusa Tenggara Province also own other tourist destinations. Ranging from beach tours to the mountains.
