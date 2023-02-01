Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
PORTLAND STATE 69, IDAHO 66
Percentages: FG .500, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 1-9, .111 (Salih 1-2, Moffitt 0-1, Burris 0-2, Ford 0-2, R.Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 2). Turnovers: 17 (Moffitt 6, Jones 3, Harge 2, R.Smith 2, T.Smith 2, Ford, Salih). Steals: 6 (Ford 4, R.Smith 2).
National Signing Day: Boise State adds 12 new players, six from Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football program added 12 new players on Wednesday for National Signing Day, including five scholarship athletes and seven preferred walk-on players. Of the seven walk-on signees, six hail from the Gem State. Five of Wednesday's additions played high school football in the Treasure...
PACIFIC 81, PEPPERDINE 73
Percentages: FG .469, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Mitchell 4-7, Porter 2-5, Moore 0-1, Lewis 0-5, Mallette 0-7). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Basham, Gassama, Lewis, Pitre, Porter). Turnovers: 16 (Lewis 4, Moore 3, Pitre 3, Basham 2, Mitchell 2, Mallette, Porter). Steals: 2 (Lewis,...
Oregon visits Arizona State following Richardson's 22-point performance
Oregon Ducks (13-10, 7-5 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits the Arizona State Sun Devils after Will Richardson scored 22 points in Oregon's 91-76 loss to the Arizona Wildcats. The Sun Devils are 9-3 in home games. Arizona State is eighth in the...
NO. 18 SAINT MARY'S 68, SAN FRANCISCO 59
Percentages: FG .388, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Williams 4-5, Shabazz 1-5, Hawthorne 0-1, Kunen 0-1, Newbury 0-1, Meeks 0-3, Roberts 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hawthorne, Kunen). Turnovers: 12 (Newbury 4, Meeks 2, Shabazz 2, Hawthorne, Kunen, Roberts, Williams). Steals: 8 (Roberts 3,...
PORTLAND 80, SAN DIEGO 61
Percentages: FG .491, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Robertson 4-7, Sjolund 2-3, Gorosito 2-7, Wood 1-7, Meadows 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nduka, Vucinic). Turnovers: 8 (Wood 3, Gorosito 2, Vucinic 2, Meadows). Steals: 8 (Nduka 3, Robertson 2, Meadows, Perry, Wood). Technical Fouls:...
EASTERN WASHINGTON 82, SACRAMENTO STATE 63
Percentages: FG .646, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Price 3-6, Venters 2-4, Davis 1-1, Jones 1-2, Allegri 0-2, Erikstrup 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coward, Davis, Price). Turnovers: 6 (Price 2, Allegri, Coward, Stroud, Venters). Steals: 7 (Venters 3, Price 2, Allegri, Jones). Technical...
Milwaukee 106, L.A. Clippers 105
Percentages: FG .411, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Powell 4-8, Mann 2-2, George 2-5, Jackson 2-5, Morris Sr. 2-6, Leonard 1-6, Covington 0-1, Batum 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Leonard 2, Jackson, Zubac). Turnovers: 7 (George 3, Jackson, Leonard, Mann, Zubac). Steals: 8 (George...
NO. 5 ARIZONA 91, OREGON 76
Percentages: FG .413, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Richardson 3-4, Barthelemy 2-6, Couisnard 2-7, Rigsby 1-1, Soares 1-3, Ware 0-1, Guerrier 0-2, Wur 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Bittle 2, Dante 2, Ware 2). Turnovers: 12 (Richardson 7, Barthelemy, Couisnard, Dante, Guerrier, Soares). Steals:...
Missouri 86, Vanderbilt 69
MISSOURI (15-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 56.897, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Hansen 4-8, Frank 3-7, Judd 2-4, Smith 2-2, Troup 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Judd 2) Turnovers: 15 (Judd 4, Smith 3, Dembele 2, Team 2, Frank 1, S.Linthacum 1, Gilbert 1, Kroenke 1) Steals: 4 (Frank 3, Dembele 1)
NO. 12 GONZAGA 88, SANTA CLARA 70
Percentages: FG .400, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Stewart 3-6, Podziemski 3-8, Justice 2-8, Braun 0-1, Knapper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bediako, Justice). Turnovers: 9 (Stewart 3, Bediako 2, Akametu, Holt, Knapper, Podziemski). Steals: 6 (Stewart 3, Braun, Justice, Podziemski). Technical Fouls: None.
Walker's clutch 3s rally No. 3 Houston past Wichita State
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied past Wichita State 70-61 on Thursday night. Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars (21-2, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by six midway through the second half before Walker connected on a trio of timely 3s.
Azuolas Tubelis (40 points) carries No. 5 Arizona past Oregon
Azuolas Tubelis scored a career-high 40 points as No. 5 Arizona avenged an earlier loss to Oregon with a 91-76
Miller and St. Thomas host Denver
Saint Thomas Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Denver Pioneers after Riley Miller scored 23 points in St. Thomas' 89-83 win against the Omaha Mavericks. The Pioneers are 7-3 on their home court. Denver has a 6-9 record in games...
No. 22 San Diego St., Boise St. battle for Mountain West lead
No. 22 San Diego State should have plenty of motivation heading into a Mountain West Conference game against visiting Boise
Major 3-On-3 Basketball Tournament Returns to Boise This Spring
One of the most anticipated events of the entire year for basketball lovers is about to be back in the Treasure Valley. Sure, the hype behind Boise State's run at March Madness has been massive--but one basketball event stands out for Treasure Valley residents every spring and summer. We're talking...
No. 9 UCLA starts fast vs. Washington, ends two-game skid
Ninth-ranked UCLA led wire to wire and held off a second-half rally from visiting Washington en route to a 70-61
Shelley advances to 4A High Country championship with 45-36 win over Idaho Falls
SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - The top-seeded Shelley Russets got off to a good start in their district tournament Thursday night, winning a good battle against the Idaho Falls Tigers 45-36. It was back-and-forth from the get-go, as the two teams traded basket-for-basket and neither led by more than two points in the first quarter.
Stanford’s win streak at 5 after topping Utah
Spencer Jones scored 22 points to lead Stanford to a 78-72 victory over Utah on Thursday night. Michael Jones added
