ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

PORTLAND STATE 69, IDAHO 66

Percentages: FG .500, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 1-9, .111 (Salih 1-2, Moffitt 0-1, Burris 0-2, Ford 0-2, R.Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 2). Turnovers: 17 (Moffitt 6, Jones 3, Harge 2, R.Smith 2, T.Smith 2, Ford, Salih). Steals: 6 (Ford 4, R.Smith 2).
PORTLAND, OR
KTVB

National Signing Day: Boise State adds 12 new players, six from Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football program added 12 new players on Wednesday for National Signing Day, including five scholarship athletes and seven preferred walk-on players. Of the seven walk-on signees, six hail from the Gem State. Five of Wednesday's additions played high school football in the Treasure...
BOISE, ID
Porterville Recorder

PACIFIC 81, PEPPERDINE 73

Percentages: FG .469, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Mitchell 4-7, Porter 2-5, Moore 0-1, Lewis 0-5, Mallette 0-7). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Basham, Gassama, Lewis, Pitre, Porter). Turnovers: 16 (Lewis 4, Moore 3, Pitre 3, Basham 2, Mitchell 2, Mallette, Porter). Steals: 2 (Lewis,...
STOCKTON, CA
Porterville Recorder

Oregon visits Arizona State following Richardson's 22-point performance

Oregon Ducks (13-10, 7-5 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits the Arizona State Sun Devils after Will Richardson scored 22 points in Oregon's 91-76 loss to the Arizona Wildcats. The Sun Devils are 9-3 in home games. Arizona State is eighth in the...
EUGENE, OR
Porterville Recorder

NO. 18 SAINT MARY'S 68, SAN FRANCISCO 59

Percentages: FG .388, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Williams 4-5, Shabazz 1-5, Hawthorne 0-1, Kunen 0-1, Newbury 0-1, Meeks 0-3, Roberts 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hawthorne, Kunen). Turnovers: 12 (Newbury 4, Meeks 2, Shabazz 2, Hawthorne, Kunen, Roberts, Williams). Steals: 8 (Roberts 3,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Porterville Recorder

PORTLAND 80, SAN DIEGO 61

Percentages: FG .491, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Robertson 4-7, Sjolund 2-3, Gorosito 2-7, Wood 1-7, Meadows 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nduka, Vucinic). Turnovers: 8 (Wood 3, Gorosito 2, Vucinic 2, Meadows). Steals: 8 (Nduka 3, Robertson 2, Meadows, Perry, Wood). Technical Fouls:...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

EASTERN WASHINGTON 82, SACRAMENTO STATE 63

Percentages: FG .646, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Price 3-6, Venters 2-4, Davis 1-1, Jones 1-2, Allegri 0-2, Erikstrup 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coward, Davis, Price). Turnovers: 6 (Price 2, Allegri, Coward, Stroud, Venters). Steals: 7 (Venters 3, Price 2, Allegri, Jones). Technical...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 106, L.A. Clippers 105

Percentages: FG .411, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Powell 4-8, Mann 2-2, George 2-5, Jackson 2-5, Morris Sr. 2-6, Leonard 1-6, Covington 0-1, Batum 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Leonard 2, Jackson, Zubac). Turnovers: 7 (George 3, Jackson, Leonard, Mann, Zubac). Steals: 8 (George...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 5 ARIZONA 91, OREGON 76

Percentages: FG .413, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Richardson 3-4, Barthelemy 2-6, Couisnard 2-7, Rigsby 1-1, Soares 1-3, Ware 0-1, Guerrier 0-2, Wur 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Bittle 2, Dante 2, Ware 2). Turnovers: 12 (Richardson 7, Barthelemy, Couisnard, Dante, Guerrier, Soares). Steals:...
EUGENE, OR
Porterville Recorder

Missouri 86, Vanderbilt 69

MISSOURI (15-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 56.897, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Hansen 4-8, Frank 3-7, Judd 2-4, Smith 2-2, Troup 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Judd 2) Turnovers: 15 (Judd 4, Smith 3, Dembele 2, Team 2, Frank 1, S.Linthacum 1, Gilbert 1, Kroenke 1) Steals: 4 (Frank 3, Dembele 1)
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

NO. 12 GONZAGA 88, SANTA CLARA 70

Percentages: FG .400, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Stewart 3-6, Podziemski 3-8, Justice 2-8, Braun 0-1, Knapper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bediako, Justice). Turnovers: 9 (Stewart 3, Bediako 2, Akametu, Holt, Knapper, Podziemski). Steals: 6 (Stewart 3, Braun, Justice, Podziemski). Technical Fouls: None.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Porterville Recorder

Walker's clutch 3s rally No. 3 Houston past Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied past Wichita State 70-61 on Thursday night. Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars (21-2, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by six midway through the second half before Walker connected on a trio of timely 3s.
WICHITA, KS
Porterville Recorder

Miller and St. Thomas host Denver

Saint Thomas Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Denver Pioneers after Riley Miller scored 23 points in St. Thomas' 89-83 win against the Omaha Mavericks. The Pioneers are 7-3 on their home court. Denver has a 6-9 record in games...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy