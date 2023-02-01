Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
Kingsford tops Negaunee in ‘Pink the Rink’ hockey game
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – The rink was pink Thursday night for the Kingsford Hockey game against Negaunee. Not only was hockey being played between the Flivvers and Miners but there was a fundraising effort held to raise proceeds to support the cancer program at the Marshfield Medical Center- Dickinson in relationship with the Dickinson Hospitals Foundation.
WLUC
Hundreds gather for Weaver visitation in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Escanaba continued to come together Thursday during a difficult time. Hundreds of friends and family of Jerry and Tara Weaver gathered outside Crawford Funeral Home in Escanaba. The couple, both 47, were killed in a car crash last Friday on US-2 while driving to their son’s basketball game.
UPMATTERS
NMU Football Signs 12 on National Signing Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. – On National Signing Day 2023, the Northern Michigan University football team has added 12 individuals to National Letters of Intent. The newcomers make up the first incoming class for the new Green and Gold regime under first-year head coach Shane Richardson and company. The 12 signees...
UPMATTERS
Bay College and LSSU collaborate for Special Olympics fundraiser
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Two schools are coming together to show some love to Special Olympics athletes in the Upper Peninsula. The Bay College and LSSU Regional Center chapter of Business Professionals of America (BPA) are continuing the “Chain of Love” fundraiser which raises money for the Local Area 1 Special Olympics.
UPMATTERS
Get your guesses in for the Teal Lake Melt-down
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re getting a sinking feeling, that could earn you some cold hard cash. The annual Teal Lake Melt-down fundraiser which benefits the Negaunee Lions Club and the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) If you haven’t played before, here’s how it works:...
WWMT
7th grader designs t-shirts to raise donations for Escanaba family
PELLSTON, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The outpouring of support for the Weaver Family continues to spread across Michigan. Gerald and Tara Weaver died on Friday night in a car crash on their way to their son's basketball game in Sault Ste. Marie. The couple leaves behind three teenagers. In Emmet County,...
UPMATTERS
NMU Suffers a Slim 46-43 Loss to the Cardinals
MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team (12-9, 7-5) battled it out against the Saginaw Valley State University Cardinals (12-9, 7-4), falling by a slim 46-43 margin at the Berry Events Center on Thursday. Mackenzie Holzwart led the team with 10 points and three assists,...
UPMATTERS
Long-time Munising athletics supporter Pete Heyrman dies after lifetime battle with muscular dystrophy
MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Munising High School alumnus and long time supporter Pete Heyrman died this week following a lifetime battle with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Well-known in the Munising community for his support of high school athletics, Heyrman was the namesake of the Pete Heyrman Award, which has awarded to a senior athlete of the school each year since 1994. In 2014, a scholarship was established as part of the award.
UPMATTERS
Escanaba High School copes with grief
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The tragic death of Tara and Gerald Weaver last Friday in a sudden car crash while en route to an Escanaba Basketball game has impacted the community as well as the High school where 2 of their surviving children still attend. This a story of healing, empathy, and generosity.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Northern Michigan Pulls Together To Support Grieving Escanaba
Photos courtesy of Lucky Shot Photography in Harbor Springs, and the Forest Park and Iron Mountain Schools. Other photos, videos by RRN News. It was an Orange and Black night in gyms around much of northern Michigan Monday night as teams near and far showed support for the Escanaba Eskymos in the wake of last Friday’s traffic crash that claimed the lives of Tara and Jerry Weaver.
WLUC
Rage room to open in Marquette this spring
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A rage room is coming to Marquette. It’s called Rampage Room and it’s set to open in the Westwood Mall this spring. Rage rooms are places people go to destroy things to let off steam. There will be blunt objects such as bats and hammers to destroy things like plates, glasses, and printers.
UPMATTERS
Miners come out on top over Braves
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Negaunee Miners left Gladstone with a 44-38 win over the Braves on Tuesday night. Braves and Miners girls fans and attendees donated $4,273 to the Weaver family through multiple fundraising efforts throughout the night.
Frankenmuth QB follows father’s footsteps to Northern Michigan University
Aidan Hoard knows his name precedes him. But he was born a Wildcat, so a Wildcat he remains. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
UPMATTERS
First day of school for NMU’s new president
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University President Dr. Brock Tessman gave an online address on Wednesday, greeting faculty, staff, and the student body, as well as the community in general. Tessman wasted no time in getting out and meeting with students. His first day on the job included a stop at a business department social, where he gave a short address, then mingled with everyone and spoke to many students and faculty. Dr. Stacy Braun-Davis, had a most favorable first impression.
This $5M U.P. Home Has a 52′ Skywalk Overlooking Beautiful Lake Superior
Located between Munising and Marquette is where you'll find one of Michigan's most unique-looking homes. This 10,000-square-foot home in Au Train towers 50 feet above Lake Superior. With its 52' skywalk, you'll get the most incredible panoramic views of Michigan's greatest lake. The skywalk sits between two sections of the home.
WLUC
‘We’re a family’: Escanaba and beyond come together to support the Weavers
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba is coming together in a time of need and showing the U.P. really is someplace special. An outpouring of support from everyone -- when the community needs it most. “We’re in such a small town but we’re a family, too. So, it’s so nice to...
UPMATTERS
Michigan Veteran Homes searching for volunteers for ‘No Member Dies Alone’ program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH) announced it is seeking volunteers to be a part of the No Member Dies Alone (NMDA) program at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette, as well as its other locations in Grand Rapids and Chesterfield Township. The program seeks...
UPMATTERS
U.P. luge team competes in World Cup
Deutschnofen, Italy (WJMN) – The US Natural Track Luge Team is midway through its schedule, in this year’s World Cup competition. Our Team USA hails from Lucy Hill in Negaunee, the only Natural Track Luge run in the country. Local 3 had a chance to talk with the entire team after a long day of training. Senior team member Zane Farnsworth is seeing some good overall times.
WLUC
Krist Oil to donate 5 cents per gallon of gas to Escanaba family
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - All Upper Peninsula of Michigan Krist Oil locations will be donating 5 cents per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline (87 Octane) sold on Feb. 3, 2023 to the Weaver family. Tara and Gerald Weaver, residents of Escanaba, MI were taken too soon from their family...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Two Northern Michigan Men Appointed To Natural Resources Commission
Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday appointed two men to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission, which sets the policy for the management of our wildlife and public lands. David Nyberg, of Marquette, has served as the Executive Director of Business Engagement and Economic Development at Northern Michigan University since 2018. Prior...
Comments / 0