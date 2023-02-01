Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905MadocTampa, FL
Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Greek Chicken GyrosRidley's WreckageTarpon Springs, FL
Greek Tsatziki DressingRidley's WreckageTarpon Springs, FL
Florida Mom Found Dead in the SUV with her babycreteTampa, FL
Related
How to get tickets to Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' tour in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — This is not a drill, Beyhive. Beyoncé is bringing her "Renaissance" 2023 world tour to Tampa. Queen Bey will take over Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 16, 2023. The stadium tour kicks off in May in Europe, with U.S. stops from July through September. The pop icon will be performing hits like "BREAK MY SOUL" and "CUFF IT" from her seventh studio album, "Renaissance," along with chart-topping songs from her decades-long career.
Brady's final season was not perfect, but it did not have to be
TAMPA, Fla. — When Tom Brady retired the first time, he left us wanting more. Set personal records through the air. A franchise record in the win column. He ran for the most yards in 10 years. An athletic conundrum at 44 years old — still as good as...
Fall Out Boy taking 'So Much For (Tour) Dust' to Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Pop-rock legends Fall Out Boy are back with their first album in five years — and they're celebrating with a North American tour stopping in Tampa. The multi-platinum-selling band is bringing the "So Much For (Tour) Dust" tour to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 25.
Meet the 2 Tampa Bay-area rescue pups taking the field in Puppy Bowl XIX
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For anyone who likes watching the annual Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet, you'll get to see two Tampa Bay-area rescue pups take the field this year. Max and Nancy, both rescued by local animal rescue group Compassion Kind in St. Petersburg, will make their national television debut in February for Puppy Bowl XIX.
995qyk.com
Best Restaurants In Tampa For Special Occasions
Do you like to go out for special occasions? Whether it be birthdays, anniversaries, or just looking for a new dining experience, going out in Tampa leaves you with a lot of options. This list has all of the best restaurants in Tampa to visit for any special occasions. There’s...
Tampa man wins $1M from Publix Powerball ticket
A Tampa man is $1 million richer after he stopped at a Publix supermarket to pick up a Powerball lottery ticket.
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905
The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
Popular Texas chain Torchy’s Tacos opens first Florida location in St. Pete
It’s the first location in Florida.
Chef Melissa 'Melly' Gardner previews Coasis, her new Seminole Heights bar and restaurant
It's opening out of the former London Heights British Pub space later this month.
14 arrested in Tampa street racing operation over the weekend
Tampa police officers said they arrested 14 people in a street racing operation over the weekend.
The TB12 effect: Tom Brady's influence on Tampa Bay business, tourism
TAMPA, Fla. — In his three seasons with the Buccaneers, Tom Brady brought a lot more to the Tampa Bay area than just touchdown passes. Local stakeholders say his impact on business and tourism in the area is immeasurable. Stephen Sherman, the owner of Heads & Tails, a sports...
995qyk.com
Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America
Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
wild941.com
New Raising Cane’s Clearwater Location Opens Today
Did you grow up eating chicken tenders from Raising Cane’s and miss their delicious dipping sauce? Well, today is your lucky day because Clearwater’s newest location opens today (Tues., Jan. 31.) with special deals!. Their newest restaurant is located at 2525 Gulf to Bay Boulevard and it’s the...
fox13news.com
Raptor Fest returns to Boyd Hill Nature Preserve in St. Pete this weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A festival celebrating birds of prey is returning for its 10th year at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve in St. Pete. Raptor Fest is a family-friendly event supporting the preserve's Birds of Prey Program, which provides care and a forever homes to non-releasable native birds of prey.
Fatal pedestrian crash closes Tampa road for several hours
Part of E. Busch Blvd. in Tampa is closed due to a "serious crash" near I-275.
achonaonline.com
“Hamilton” returns to Tampa’s Straz Center
The award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton made its way back to Tampa Bay, held at the Straz Center of the Arts from December 28th to January 22nd. With the curtains closing this past week, many students and faculty here at the Academy went to see this marvelous show; For some, the first time, for some the third, but for all, the talk of Tampa.
Pasco County Festivals February 2023
Winter is festival season in Florida. The warm sunny weather is perfect for spending a day outside. Many fair and festival vendors migrate south out of the cold of the north to set up shop in Florida during February. The result is a large number of high quality fairs that crop up around this time.
businessobserverfl.com
Airline slashes cost of flights from Tampa
With the COVID-19 pandemic becoming less of a barrier to travel and studies showing that Americans are spending more time on the couch than ever before, Breeze Airways has cut the price of several flights originating at Tampa International Airport to help get the country moving again. According to a...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0