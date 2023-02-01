ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

How to get tickets to Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' tour in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — This is not a drill, Beyhive. Beyoncé is bringing her "Renaissance" 2023 world tour to Tampa. Queen Bey will take over Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 16, 2023. The stadium tour kicks off in May in Europe, with U.S. stops from July through September. The pop icon will be performing hits like "BREAK MY SOUL" and "CUFF IT" from her seventh studio album, "Renaissance," along with chart-topping songs from her decades-long career.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Fall Out Boy taking 'So Much For (Tour) Dust' to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Pop-rock legends Fall Out Boy are back with their first album in five years — and they're celebrating with a North American tour stopping in Tampa. The multi-platinum-selling band is bringing the "So Much For (Tour) Dust" tour to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 25.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Best Restaurants In Tampa For Special Occasions

Do you like to go out for special occasions? Whether it be birthdays, anniversaries, or just looking for a new dining experience, going out in Tampa leaves you with a lot of options. This list has all of the best restaurants in Tampa to visit for any special occasions. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
Madoc

World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905

The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America

Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

New Raising Cane’s Clearwater Location Opens Today

Did you grow up eating chicken tenders from Raising Cane’s and miss their delicious dipping sauce? Well, today is your lucky day because Clearwater’s newest location opens today (Tues., Jan. 31.) with special deals!. Their newest restaurant is located at 2525 Gulf to Bay Boulevard and it’s the...
CLEARWATER, FL
achonaonline.com

“Hamilton” returns to Tampa’s Straz Center

The award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton made its way back to Tampa Bay, held at the Straz Center of the Arts from December 28th to January 22nd. With the curtains closing this past week, many students and faculty here at the Academy went to see this marvelous show; For some, the first time, for some the third, but for all, the talk of Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Grant Piper News

Pasco County Festivals February 2023

Winter is festival season in Florida. The warm sunny weather is perfect for spending a day outside. Many fair and festival vendors migrate south out of the cold of the north to set up shop in Florida during February. The result is a large number of high quality fairs that crop up around this time.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Airline slashes cost of flights from Tampa

With the COVID-19 pandemic becoming less of a barrier to travel and studies showing that Americans are spending more time on the couch than ever before, Breeze Airways has cut the price of several flights originating at Tampa International Airport to help get the country moving again. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
