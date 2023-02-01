Read full article on original website
Russia is tripling sales of Chinese yuan from its $45 billion stockpile as energy revenue crashes
Russia will sell 160.2 billion rubles ($2.3 billion) worth of foreign currency from February 7 to March 6.
IMF lifts 2023 growth forecast on China reopening, strength in U.S., Europe
SINGAPORE/WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its 2023 global growth outlook slightly due to "surprisingly resilient" demand in the United States and Europe, an easing of energy costs and the reopening of China's economy after Beijing abandoned its strict COVID-19 restrictions.
India 'fairly' confident of cutting fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP in 3 years -official
NEW DELHI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - India is 'fairly' confident it can meet its target to cut its fiscal deficit by nearly 200 basis points to 4.5% of GDP in the next three years, assuming there is no major global economic shock, a top government official told Reuters on Thursday.
Brazil's Finance Ministry not discussing changes to inflation targets
BRASILIA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's economic policy secretary Guilherme Mello said on Tuesday that discussions on changing inflation targets were not on the agenda of the Finance Ministry, stressing that the role of the economic team is to focus on reforms to reduce inflation and interest rates.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Central banks bought the most gold since 1967 last year, WGC says
LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Central banks added a whopping 1,136 tonnes of gold worth some $70 billion to their stockpiles in 2022, by far the most of any year since 1967, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday.
Russia's Economy Forecast to Outperform U.S. Within Two Years
The International Monetary Fund reported that Russia's GDP would be over 2 percent in 2024, with the U.S. seeing 1 percent growth that year.
NBC New York
South Korea Posts the Worst Trade Deficit in Its History
South Korea recorded a trade deficit of $47.5 billion for 2022, the worst trade deficit since the customs agency started compiling data in 1956. January exports fell $46.3 billion, or 16.6% – while imports fell $59 billion, or 2.6%. South Korea recorded a trade deficit of $47.5 billion for...
Oil slumps on economic data, stronger U.S. dollar
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Thursday as U.S. industrial-linked factory orders dipped, while the dollar strengthened, making crude more expensive for non-American buyers.
US wage growth slowed in the final quarter of 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pay and benefits for America’s workers grew at a healthy but more gradual pace in the final three months of 2022, a third straight slowdown, which could help reassure the Federal Reserve that wage gains won’t fuel higher inflation. Wages and benefits, such as...
Exclusive-China eyes help for shell-shocked consumers but big stimulus unlikely-sources
BEIJING, Feb 3 (Reuters) - China's policymakers plan to step up support for domestic demand this year but are likely to stop short of splashing out big on direct consumer subsidies, keeping their focus mainly on investment, three sources close to policy discussions said.
China tells US to fix its own debt problems after Yellen Africa remarks
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - After U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called China a "barrier" to debt reform in Africa this week, Chinese officials in Zambia had a pointed response - get your own house in order.
Czech central bank signals rates to stay elevated, welcomes strong crown
PRAGUE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) left interest rates unchanged at a more than two-decade high on Thursday, saying rate stability for longer was the best course for an economy that has tipped into a mild recession amid persistent double-digit inflation.
kalkinemedia.com
High interest rates to hold back gold's rally: Reuters poll
(Reuters) - Analysts and traders have significantly raised their predictions for gold prices but expect high interest rates to keep a lid on rallies, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Gold tumbled from more than $2,000 an ounce to as low as $1,613.60 last year as rising interest rates pushed...
Gold demand at its highest since 2011
The World Gold Council revealed that demand for gold hit highs last year not seen since 2011, fueled by central bank tightening cycles, including the Federal Reserve's.
US News and World Report
Sri Lanka's Key Inflation Rate Eases to 54.2% in January
(Reuters) - Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eased to 54.2% in January from 57.2% in December, the country's statistics department said on Tuesday. The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) reflected a 60.1% jump in food prices from a year earlier and a 51% climb in the non-food group, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says markets are embracing a 'soft landing' scenario, with US 2-year bond yields in a post-Fed plunge
Mohamed El-Erian said markets are embracing a "soft landing scenario" as the US two-year bond yields fell. The yield drop followed the Federal Reserve's latest communique on inflation and interest rates on Wednesday. Investors are optimistic the Fed will soften its rate policy, raising the odds of a mild economic...
CNBC
Dollar falls to nine-month low as Powell notes progress in disinflation
The dollar extended losses on Wednesday and fell to a nine-month low against a basket of currencies after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke of making progress in bringing down inflation pressures, even as the U.S. central bank warned of further monetary policy tightening. Powell, speaking in a news conference...
Euro zone inflation seen just above ECB's target in 2025, poll shows
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation is set to decline to 2.1% in 2025, just a shade above the European Central Bank's target, an ECB poll of economists forecast on Friday.
