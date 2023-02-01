Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Boone, Crockett set for Freedom Hall matchup
Daniel Boone and David Crockett have met in football at East Tennessee State’s Memorial Stadium and Memorial Center. On Friday night, the Pioneers and Trailblazers basketball teams will meet in ETSU’s basketball venue, Johnson City’s Freedom Hall.
Johnson City Press
ETSU's football team bolstered by return of Riddell, Huzzie
East Tennessee State is still looking for a quarterback to add to its latest recruiting class, but at least George Quarles has an ace in the hole. Tyler Riddell, who had one of the top passing seasons in school history two years ago, took his name out of the NCAA’s transfer portal and will be back with the Bucs when spring practice opens in April.
Johnson City Press
Bucs looking to end home skid against Wofford
East Tennessee State is about to get another chance to win a home game and Bucs coach Desmond Oliver is hoping for better results than his team has managed lately. The Bucs, who play host to Wofford in a Southern Conference basketball game at 7 p.m on Wednesday, have lost their last eight games at Freedom Hall. It’s a run the program has never experienced before and it’s left ETSU in the bottom half of the SoCon standings.
Johnson City Press
Making a mark in the field of sport physiology and performance
The Center of Excellence for Sport Science and Coach Education (CESSCE) at East Tennessee State University has achieved quite a bit of success lately in its numerous research, educational and service endeavors. The center, part of the Clemmer College at ETSU, aims to conduct and share cutting-edge research, provide service...
Eight student athletes sign N-L-I at Dobyns-Bennett HS
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — SOCCER Grayson Hammond – Milligan University WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL Riley Brandon – UVA-WiseDakota Vaiese – MaryvilleRachel Falin – Milligan University MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Xander DeVault – Mount Vernon Nazarene University BASEBALL Tanner Kilgore – Carson Newman FOOTBALL Hayden Russell – Carson NewmanJake Carson – Centre CollegeChris Harris – Wingate
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols add depth at key position
The Tennessee Vols have reportedly added some depth at a key position. GoVols247 pointed out on Tuesday evening that tight end Cody Duncan recently transferred to Tennessee from Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on. Duncan, a Knoxville native, is the older brother of 2023 three-star Vols signee Trevor Duncan (he...
rockytopinsider.com
Report: Former Tennessee Wide Receiver Lands at South Carolina
Former Tennessee wide receiver Deangelo Gibbs is returning to college football. According to Chapel Fowler of The State, Gibbs has joined up with Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks football program and is currently on campus in Columbia. Fowler’s report states that it is unclear whether Gibbs will be...
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Football’s Recruiting Ranks After National Signing Day Buzz
There wasn’t much new activity for the Tennessee football program on Wednesday despite it being National Signing Day. The Vols’ 2023 class already has a massive lineup as Tennessee did their work during the early signing portion of the timeline back in December. Still, though, Wednesday did officially...
atozsports.com
Why Tennessee athletics has the best culture in all of college sports
Between Josh Heupel, Tony Vitello, Rick Barnes, and all the other successful coaches in Knoxville, there might not be an athletic department in America with a better culture than Tennessee. We talked about something that happened over the weekend that shows exactly why the Vol sports community is so great in the YouTube video below…
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Schools announce Friday closure
ROGERSVILLE- Hawkins County Schools announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 3 for weather reasons. The post states that the closure is "due to existing moisture, additional rain forecasted overnight, and freezing temperatures likely in the early morning hours."
Johnson City Press
West Ridge has three work-based learning students at Eastman this semester
BLOUNTVILLE — Earning while learning is the latest thing in career technical education (CTE). Three West Ridge High School students have signed on for work-based learning (WBL) internships at Kingsport-based Eastman Chemical Co., meaning they will get high school credit and paychecks too.
wcyb.com
Tri-Pride to host rollout party in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tri-Pride organization is hosting a rollout party next month ahead of its annual festival. The rollout party will take place Thursday, February 9 from 7:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Down Home in Johnson City. The event includes performances by Tyler Hughes,...
Johnson City Press
Dos Gatos Coffee Bar features Milligan student art
In February, Dos Gatos Coffee Bar in downtown Johnson City will feature artwork by students at Milligan University in an exhibit titled “Two Cats + a Herd of Buffalo.”. The student art will be on display at Dos Gatos throughout the month, up until Monday, Feb. 27. The show’s opening night and reception will be on Friday, Feb. 3, from 6-8 p.m. during downtown Johnson City’s First Friday event. This event is free and open to the public.
WATE
One killed in Cocke County crash
A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. News at 11 on 1/31. News at 6...
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Sullivan school board votes 6-1 for Carter contract; he and chairman sign it
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Director of Schools-elect Chuck Carter may not officially start a two-year contract to head the region's largest school system until July 1. However, he said he's already has been working on bringing more work-based learning opportunities to Sullivan County students like the one three West Ridge High School students are doing with Kingsport-based Eastman Chemical Co.
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in Tennessee
Popular electronics retailer, Best Buy, has been forced to close stores as the business aims to reduce costs. Four new store closures have been announced, including two in Tennessee.
Kingsport Times-News
Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues
ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 2
Feb. 2, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported news from Fall Branch. “There is about two inches of snow on the ground this morning and it is falling slowly. We would be glad to have a snow stay on for some weeks, to protect the wheat and oats and fruit crop.”
Kingsport Times-News
Two women injured in Wilcox Drive collision
KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when their car was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center after the incident,...
Johnson City Press
Volunteers wanted for Watauga Lake cleanup this Saturday
BUTLER — The kickoff event of this year’s Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series will take place with the annual Watauga Lake Cleanup on Saturday from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the Little Milligan Boat Ramp on Lakeview Drive. Volunteers are welcome but they need to register for the event...
