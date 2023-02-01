ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Denver Gazette

Denver mayoral candidate Trinidad Rodriguiez announces public safety plan

In the shadow of the Denver Police Department headquarters at 1331 Cherokee St., mayoral candidate Trinidad Rodriguez — just like several of his counterparts in previous weeks —announced his public safety plan Thursday. Rodriquez is one of 17 candidates running for Denver Mayor in the April 4 election. His plan focuses on expanding the Denver Police Department to more closely match the population growth Denver has seen. He said there...
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?

The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
EATON, CO
KDVR.com

Relief on the way for high utility bills

Xcel Energy says it will decrease fuel charges by about 25%, Lisa D'Souza reports. Xcel Energy says it will decrease fuel charges by about 25%, Lisa D'Souza reports. Big dogs need homes too: Denver Dumb Friends League …. The Denver Dumb Friends League said big dogs typically aren't chosen for...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash

A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Charges dropped against veteran beaten by police

Dalvin Gadson was beaten by officers during a traffic stop. Vicente Arenas reports. Dalvin Gadson was beaten by officers during a traffic stop. Vicente Arenas reports. January in Denver breaks top-20 records for cold, …. January in Denver breaks top-20 records for cold, snow, Carly Cassady explains. Large emergency response...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Here's the 'KOOL Koncert 2023' lineup at Ball Arena

DENVER — Bryan Adams will headline "KOOL Koncert 2023" in Denver this summer. Adams announced the "So Happy It Hurts Tour" with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Tuesday night. The tour includes stops in 26 cities this summer, kicking off June 6...
DENVER, CO
Evan Crosby

9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a Month

Denver, CO. - Renters in the "Mile High" city are increasingly paying sky-high rents for an apartment. For example, the average cost to rent an apartment in Denver is nearly $2,000 a month. However, still it's possible to find much more affordable rental options, especially if you are willing to search across the entire metro area.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Annual homeless person count uncovers the misery of cold Colorado streets

It figured that Rena Cayou’s persnickety space heater would pick Tuesday morning’s darkest, most frigid hour to spark and sputter until it was a useless lump of metal. She gathered her belongings and walked to the nearest convenience store where she thought she fixed the cranky thing. When she returned to her original spot in the hidden carport of an abandoned Englewood business, she borrowed an outdoor electrical outlet, fired the heater up and again it blew. It's often the way the world works for...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
Westword

New Mayoral Administration Could Bring Massive Leadership Turnover to Denver

Mayor Michael Hancock's administration currently has 52 appointees, ranging from those who lead city departments to mayoral office staffers who report directly to him. But with a new mayor starting in July, the City of Denver could see a massive leadership turnover as the next administration gets settled. "I don't...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Former Broncos QB's home listed for $7.75 million

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — An 11,000-square-foot home in the Denver metro area previously owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is hitting the market for $7.75 million. The seven-bedroom home located at 6 Sunrise Drive in Cherry Hills Village sits on 2.86 acres and features nine full...
DENVER, CO

