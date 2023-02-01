Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Castle Rock man faces felonies after Facebook post generates leadsHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless familiesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Traffic increase creates need for new signal in ParkerNatasha LovatoParker, CO
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
Denver mayoral candidate Trinidad Rodriguiez announces public safety plan
In the shadow of the Denver Police Department headquarters at 1331 Cherokee St., mayoral candidate Trinidad Rodriguez — just like several of his counterparts in previous weeks —announced his public safety plan Thursday. Rodriquez is one of 17 candidates running for Denver Mayor in the April 4 election. His plan focuses on expanding the Denver Police Department to more closely match the population growth Denver has seen. He said there...
Andy Rougeot has lots of money, few donors and an uphill-looking battle to be Denver’s next mayor
Andy Rougeot currently has the most money from campaign contributions of anybody in the 2023 mayoral race, according to public records. But that number isn’t quite what it seems because he’s largely self-funded through loans. While he currently lacks the name recognition of his competitors, that could change...
A massive hole opens up in the middle of an east Denver street
A water main break on Eudora and 9th streets in east Denver opened up a massive hole in the middle of the street, Thursday morning.
Migrants in El Paso describe decision to travel to Denver, other destinations
Thousands of migrants have made their way to Denver. For some, it's been a stop on the journey and others want to call Denver home in the future.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?
The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
Herod: Colorado law would have stopped the Tyre Nichols beating
Colorado passed a sweeping bill of police reforms back in 2020 after George Floyd was killed by a police officer. A co-sponsor of that law, state Rep. Leslie Herod, joined "Colorado Point of View" this week.
Relief on the way for high utility bills
Xcel Energy says it will decrease fuel charges by about 25%, Lisa D'Souza reports. Xcel Energy says it will decrease fuel charges by about 25%, Lisa D'Souza reports. Big dogs need homes too: Denver Dumb Friends League …. The Denver Dumb Friends League said big dogs typically aren't chosen for...
I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash
A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
Charges dropped against veteran beaten by police
Dalvin Gadson was beaten by officers during a traffic stop. Vicente Arenas reports. Dalvin Gadson was beaten by officers during a traffic stop. Vicente Arenas reports. January in Denver breaks top-20 records for cold, …. January in Denver breaks top-20 records for cold, snow, Carly Cassady explains. Large emergency response...
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Here's the 'KOOL Koncert 2023' lineup at Ball Arena
DENVER — Bryan Adams will headline "KOOL Koncert 2023" in Denver this summer. Adams announced the "So Happy It Hurts Tour" with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Tuesday night. The tour includes stops in 26 cities this summer, kicking off June 6...
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a Month
Denver, CO. - Renters in the "Mile High" city are increasingly paying sky-high rents for an apartment. For example, the average cost to rent an apartment in Denver is nearly $2,000 a month. However, still it's possible to find much more affordable rental options, especially if you are willing to search across the entire metro area.
Who leads the Denver mayoral money race now? New campaign finance data released
The City of Denver's release of $4.2 million in the latest Fair Election Fund disbursements Wednesday created a new leader in the money race among mayoral and city council candidates. The fund matched more than 11,000 donations of $50 or less to qualifying candidates totaling over $4.2 million. Those donations...
Annual homeless person count uncovers the misery of cold Colorado streets
It figured that Rena Cayou’s persnickety space heater would pick Tuesday morning’s darkest, most frigid hour to spark and sputter until it was a useless lump of metal. She gathered her belongings and walked to the nearest convenience store where she thought she fixed the cranky thing. When she returned to her original spot in the hidden carport of an abandoned Englewood business, she borrowed an outdoor electrical outlet, fired the heater up and again it blew. It's often the way the world works for...
City releases Denver Moves 2050 report, and it's expensive
To meet their long-term public transit goals, the city's planners estimate they would need $700-800 million a year. Right now, it's only $170 million.
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
New Mayoral Administration Could Bring Massive Leadership Turnover to Denver
Mayor Michael Hancock's administration currently has 52 appointees, ranging from those who lead city departments to mayoral office staffers who report directly to him. But with a new mayor starting in July, the City of Denver could see a massive leadership turnover as the next administration gets settled. "I don't...
Former Broncos QB's home listed for $7.75 million
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — An 11,000-square-foot home in the Denver metro area previously owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is hitting the market for $7.75 million. The seven-bedroom home located at 6 Sunrise Drive in Cherry Hills Village sits on 2.86 acres and features nine full...
Celebrated ‘Jew-ish’ DC-based Deli Bringing Two New Stores to Denver
Call Your Mother isn’t just an order, it’s an award-winning deli.
