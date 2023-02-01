Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Boone, Crockett set for Freedom Hall matchup
Daniel Boone and David Crockett have met in football at East Tennessee State’s Memorial Stadium and Memorial Center. On Friday night, the Pioneers and Trailblazers basketball teams will meet in ETSU’s basketball venue, Johnson City’s Freedom Hall.
Johnson City Press
ETSU's football team bolstered by return of Riddell, Huzzie
East Tennessee State is still looking for a quarterback to add to its latest recruiting class, but at least George Quarles has an ace in the hole. Tyler Riddell, who had one of the top passing seasons in school history two years ago, took his name out of the NCAA’s transfer portal and will be back with the Bucs when spring practice opens in April.
Johnson City Press
Making a mark in the field of sport physiology and performance
The Center of Excellence for Sport Science and Coach Education (CESSCE) at East Tennessee State University has achieved quite a bit of success lately in its numerous research, educational and service endeavors. The center, part of the Clemmer College at ETSU, aims to conduct and share cutting-edge research, provide service...
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers lose 20th game of season; girls fall in double OT
It was a tough basketball night on The Hill. Science Hill’s boys were clipped 73-60 by Morristown East on Tuesday night at The New Gym, sending the Hilltoppers to their first 20-loss season in school history.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Unicoi County shuts down Elizabethton for Upper Lakes win
ERWIN — Unicoi County was able to withstand Elizabethton’s fast start and roll to a 60-36 victory in Upper Lakes Conference action Tuesday night at the Devils Den. Grant Hensley led the Blue Devils with 16 points and Eli Johnson was right behind with 15. Jackson Simmons barely missed double digits with nine points.
Johnson City Press
Bucs looking to end home skid against Wofford
East Tennessee State is about to get another chance to win a home game and Bucs coach Desmond Oliver is hoping for better results than his team has managed lately. The Bucs, who play host to Wofford in a Southern Conference basketball game at 7 p.m on Wednesday, have lost their last eight games at Freedom Hall. It’s a run the program has never experienced before and it’s left ETSU in the bottom half of the SoCon standings.
Johnson City Press
Contractor Worley gives $5,000 to help TCAT construction program in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — A contractor at Eastman Chemical Co. last week, Jan. 26, ceremoniously took in its first two work-based learning interns from Dobyns-Bennett High School. Wednesday morning, six days later, that same contractor presented a $5,000 oversized check to benefit the Building Trades Institute at TCAT Elizabethton new operation in the former Sullivan North High School building Kingsport owns. TCAT stands for Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Schools announce Friday closure
ROGERSVILLE- Hawkins County Schools announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 3 for weather reasons. The post states that the closure is "due to existing moisture, additional rain forecasted overnight, and freezing temperatures likely in the early morning hours."
Johnson City Press
Washington County Schools name teachers of the year
Washington County Schools recently announced its three district-level teachers of the year for the 2023-24 academic year. According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, every year, Washington County Schools recognizes “extraordinary teachers from each school and across the grade levels.” Of these exceptional teachers, Tara Thompson, Cheryl Honeycutt and Amanda Elliot were named the district’s teachers of the year for their respective grade levels.
Johnson City Press
Bays Mountain wolf, Unalii, dies over the weekend
KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain Park announced Tuesday the death of one of its wolves, Unalii. “He had a kind and friendly spirit that endeared him to anyone that worked with him,” Park Manager Megan Krager. “He was known to be a big eater and always tried to make his way to the front of the chow line at feeding time. Everyone at the park will miss him greatly.”
Johnson City Press
Of One Accord outlines scope of services provided in 2022
ROGERSVILLE — Of One Accord Ministries released its end-of-the-year report for 2022, which noted that the organization served almost 95,000 people in Hawkins and Hancock counties. The document was handed out at the monthly Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce Breakfast on Jan. 26.
Johnson City Press
Rogersville City School officials criticize reading law during meeting with parents
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School officials expressed their dissatisfaction with the state's new third-grade reading law during a meeting with parents on Tuesday. The meeting was led by Amanda Lawson, RCS’s English Language Arts instructional coach, who started the session by explaining the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport looking for volunteers for various boards
The city of Kingsport is looking for volunteers to serve on various boards and commissions to help make Kingsport an even greater place to live, work and raise a family, according to a city news release. The city is asking residents to visit ServeKingsport, or www.servekingsport.com, and answer a short...
Johnson City Press
Volunteers wanted for Watauga Lake cleanup this Saturday
BUTLER — The kickoff event of this year’s Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series will take place with the annual Watauga Lake Cleanup on Saturday from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the Little Milligan Boat Ramp on Lakeview Drive. Volunteers are welcome but they need to register for the event...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 3
Feb. 3, 1887: The Comet reported, “The E.T.&W.N.C. R.R. Co. are making a number of ore cars at their shops in this place. The shipment of ore is increasing so rapidly the company will have to put on a third train a day.”. Feb. 3, 1898: One hundred and...
Johnson City Press
Candus Wells suffers from heart issues
ROGERSVILLE — The Summer Wells family shared on its blog findsummerwells.com Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently had several emergency room trips for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who went missing more than a year ago on June 15, 2021, and will turn seven Saturday.
Johnson City Press
Vehicle collides with boulder on U.S. Route 23 at Powell Valley
NORTON — A boulder fell from the mountainside above U.S. Route 23 near the Powell Valley Overlook Tuesday. According to a post on the Wise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the massive rock fell onto southbound U.S. 23 near mile marker 38 — south of the overlook — and a vehicle struck it.
Johnson City Press
Repair work to close section of Bart Green Drive
Bart Green Drive will be closed to traffic at 243 Bart Green Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The road will be closed while Johnson City Water and Sewer Services crews complete repairs to existing sewer structures.
Johnson City Press
PRSA Tri-Cities chapter seeking submissions for awards program
KINGSPORT — The Tri-Cities chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is seeking submissions for its annual awards program. This year’s program will honor and acknowledge significant works that were created or completed in 2022. An awards dinner and program for the winners will be held in Kingsport on May 2.
Johnson City Press
U.S. 23 rockfall above Powell Valley totals SUV
NORTON – A driver was injured and passenger escaped injury after Tuesday’s rockfall along U.S. Route 23 in Wise County. Virginia State Trooper J. Serrac said Wednesday that a Toyota SUV collided with a boulder that fell from the mountainside above southbound U.S. Route 23 south of the Powell Valley Overlook around 7:45 p.m.
