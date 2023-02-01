ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Missouri Independent

Lawmaker proposes tool to fill ‘hard-to-staff’ positions in Missouri school districts

A Missouri House committee heard a bill Wednesday that seeks to give school districts a way to recruit educators into “hard-to-staff” positions – though some worried it could have ill effects on teachers of popular subjects. State Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly, told the Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee that his legislation has the […] The post Lawmaker proposes tool to fill ‘hard-to-staff’ positions in Missouri school districts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Missouri Department of Revenue increases car dealer fees by $65

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Revenue is upping car dealer fees. According to the Post Dispatch, car dealers can charge a $500 maximum fee. That price will increase by $65. It is meant to reflect increases in the consumer price index. The original fee of $200 was...
MISSOURI STATE
Ozark County Times

Ice, sleet follow recent snowstorm

Times photo/Bruce Roberts Log truck rollover Black ice Monday morning was said to be the cause of this log truck rollover just south of the Missouri/Arkansas line on Highway 5. The crash closed the highway for much of the day Monday while crews worked to remove the wreckage and the logs from the roadway. The driver of the truck, Timothy Willenburg, was not seriously injured in the crash.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Attorney General Requests MSBA Member School Adopt Resolution Regarding Human Sexuality Instruction

The Missouri Attorney General has sent a letter to the Missouri School Board Association Executive Director to urge their members to adopt a model resolution pledging to uphold Missouri’s law on human sexuality instruction in public schools. Attorney General Andrew Bailey identified recent events involving the Columbia Public Schools...
MISSOURI STATE
KSDK

The Little Bit Foundation adopts Hancock Place School District

ST. LOUIS — The Little Bit Foundation just launched their first school partnership in South St. Louis County at Hancock Place School District's Early Childhood Center. The local nonprofit removes barriers to learning by providing access to essential items like hygiene and school supplies, clothing and more to our community’s schools with the greatest need.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services seeking organizations to provide nutritious meals to children during summer months

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is looking for non-profit organizations throughout the state to help feed thousands of children who would otherwise go without meals during the summer months and during times of public emergencies when children do not have access to free or reduced-price meals at school.
MISSOURI STATE
KSDK

SN Partners Outdoor Show at the St. Charles Convention Center

ST. LOUIS — February 3-5 SN Partners John Deere will be hosting quite the show for the outdoor enthusiast. You can learn tips and tricks from experts for all John Deere equipment from compact tractors, residential and commercial mowers, gator utv's, and compact construction equipment. YouTube star Tractor Time...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
midriversnewsmagazine.com

180-foot replacement cell tower near Wentzville approved

At its meeting on Jan. 30, the St. Charles County Council voted 7-0 to authorize a conditional use permit (CUP) to replace a cell tower at 29 E. Hwy. N, near St. Charles County District 2. Michelle Dohrman, of Diamond Communications, had applied for a CUP to allow replacement of...
WENTZVILLE, MO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Crews respond to several ice-related crashes on I-55 in southeast Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders and transportation officials are urging drives to stay off of roadways in the Heartland, but if travel is necessary, to take it slow. Most roads remain slick from sleet, snow and freezing rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning, January 31. Interstate 55...
SIKESTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy