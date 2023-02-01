Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES LANDOWNERS TO LOG PRESCRIBED BURNS
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Prescribed Fire Council (MPFC) encourage landowners, land managers, and others who conduct prescribed burns on private land to “Log Your Burn” through the MPFC website. Prescribed fire, or controlled burning, is an affordable and effective management tool to accomplish...
Some dispensaries can begin selling recreational marijuana Friday, state says
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Thursday that the Division of Cannabis Regulation within DHSS will begin approving conversion requests on Friday.
KSDK
Page announces revival of St. Louis County Crime Commission
The council has been in existence since 1976. The commission was previously revived in 2019 but was put on pause again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
KSDK
Illinois task force to study warehouse safety after Amazon collapse
“I don’t believe the minimums are good enough if people lose their lives," Lynn Cope said. "It’s not realistic.”
Lawmaker proposes tool to fill ‘hard-to-staff’ positions in Missouri school districts
A Missouri House committee heard a bill Wednesday that seeks to give school districts a way to recruit educators into “hard-to-staff” positions – though some worried it could have ill effects on teachers of popular subjects. State Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly, told the Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee that his legislation has the […] The post Lawmaker proposes tool to fill ‘hard-to-staff’ positions in Missouri school districts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri’s largest man-made lake called “most underrated”
Missouri is famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more. But The Show-Me State is also home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. When it comes to the state's many reservoirs (or man-made lakes), the website, "Onlyinyourstate.com," claims there's one that reigns supreme: Truman Lake.
KMOV
Missouri Department of Revenue increases car dealer fees by $65
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Revenue is upping car dealer fees. According to the Post Dispatch, car dealers can charge a $500 maximum fee. That price will increase by $65. It is meant to reflect increases in the consumer price index. The original fee of $200 was...
Missouri beer drinkers ready for Yuengling in the Show Me State
Among the colorful cans lining the shelves at Saint Louis Hop Shop on Cherokee Street, you’ll soon find Yuengling products.
Ozark County Times
Ice, sleet follow recent snowstorm
Times photo/Bruce Roberts Log truck rollover Black ice Monday morning was said to be the cause of this log truck rollover just south of the Missouri/Arkansas line on Highway 5. The crash closed the highway for much of the day Monday while crews worked to remove the wreckage and the logs from the roadway. The driver of the truck, Timothy Willenburg, was not seriously injured in the crash.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Attorney General Requests MSBA Member School Adopt Resolution Regarding Human Sexuality Instruction
The Missouri Attorney General has sent a letter to the Missouri School Board Association Executive Director to urge their members to adopt a model resolution pledging to uphold Missouri’s law on human sexuality instruction in public schools. Attorney General Andrew Bailey identified recent events involving the Columbia Public Schools...
KSDK
The Little Bit Foundation adopts Hancock Place School District
ST. LOUIS — The Little Bit Foundation just launched their first school partnership in South St. Louis County at Hancock Place School District's Early Childhood Center. The local nonprofit removes barriers to learning by providing access to essential items like hygiene and school supplies, clothing and more to our community’s schools with the greatest need.
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
stlpublicradio.org
Consumer advocates fear Ameren Missouri rate hike would burden low-income customers
Ameren Missouri customers would have to pay more for service if state regulators approve a $316 million rate hike proposed by the utility. The utility presented the rate increase to regulators last year. If the Missouri Public Service Commission endorses it, the average customer would have to pay about $12 more a month.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services seeking organizations to provide nutritious meals to children during summer months
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is looking for non-profit organizations throughout the state to help feed thousands of children who would otherwise go without meals during the summer months and during times of public emergencies when children do not have access to free or reduced-price meals at school.
KSDK
SN Partners Outdoor Show at the St. Charles Convention Center
ST. LOUIS — February 3-5 SN Partners John Deere will be hosting quite the show for the outdoor enthusiast. You can learn tips and tricks from experts for all John Deere equipment from compact tractors, residential and commercial mowers, gator utv's, and compact construction equipment. YouTube star Tractor Time...
Missouri teachers may get $3,000 bonus for ‘patriotic training’
A Missouri bill making the rounds for its stance on critical race theory also includes a provision for teachers to earn a one-time $3,000 bonus.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
midriversnewsmagazine.com
180-foot replacement cell tower near Wentzville approved
At its meeting on Jan. 30, the St. Charles County Council voted 7-0 to authorize a conditional use permit (CUP) to replace a cell tower at 29 E. Hwy. N, near St. Charles County District 2. Michelle Dohrman, of Diamond Communications, had applied for a CUP to allow replacement of...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Kait 8
Crews respond to several ice-related crashes on I-55 in southeast Mo.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders and transportation officials are urging drives to stay off of roadways in the Heartland, but if travel is necessary, to take it slow. Most roads remain slick from sleet, snow and freezing rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning, January 31. Interstate 55...
