Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Vehicle crashes into TSU Library Learning Center, no injuries reported

HOUSTON - No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a building at Texas Southern University on Tuesday afternoon. TSU officials said a visiting vehicle struck the Library Learning Center. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle had a...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonisd.org

Attendance policy: HISD students must attend 90% of school days

Houston Independent School District is dedicated to academic achievement and success for all scholars. Regular student attendance is critically important. Students who are absent lose instructional seat time, creating a lost opportunity to learn, ask questions, and engage in class activities. In accordance with Texas Education Code Section 25.092 (Attendance...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shot during carjacking in Spring, HCSO says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering Tuesday morning after he was shot during a carjacking near Louetta Road and Champion Forest Drive in Spring. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night at the 17100 block of Carroll Lake Drive in the Champions Springs subdivision. Arriving Harris County Sheriff’s...
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Car crashes into home in NE Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A resident’s home was visibly damaged after deputies say a driver crashed a vehicle into the front of it on Wednesday afternoon. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Mark Herman, the crash occurred in the 18400 block Of Spinner Court Drive. It is unclear...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
pascosheriff.com

School Alert: Cypress Creek High School

Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a firearm on Cypress Creek High School’s campus this morning. PSO’s SRO responded to the report immediately and determined that a student had an airsoft gun in a classroom. This incident was reported and the airsoft gun was found within minutes. The school was briefly on controlled campus status, but has since resumed normal operations. To be clear, there is no threat to the school.
HOUSTON, TX

