$16k worth of wedding items stolen from couple's Virgin Hotels room

A couple from Italy says their day at the altar was ruined after thousands of dollars worth of wedding items including a wedding dress and the couple's rings were stolen from their Las Vegas hotel room.

Carmela Cirillo said she always dreamed of getting married in Las Vegas. She and her husband spent the last few months planning a trip to the valley to tie the knot.

"We were out all day seeing the casinos and all the fancy hotels," said Cirillo.

However, when the couple got back they walked into a living nightmare.

Carmela and her fiancé returned from sightseeing to their hotel room at the Virgin Hotels to find their wedding items gone. From her dress to their diamond rings - totaling to about $16,000 worth of items.

With their wedding the next day, panic set in.

"I bought a lot of nice things," she said. "Shoes, Valentino dress, jewelry my husband brought for me."

Cirillo says hotel security opened an investigation. She says there were no signs of forced entry and thinks possibly someone with a key accessed their room.

"They had the camera and they didn't tell us anything," Cirillo said.

Cirillo says metro took a report the next day, but the couple's belongings are still missing. Metro confirms an investigation is ongoing.

Channel 13 also contacted Virgin Hotels and the property released this statement: "Guest safety and security are of utmost importance to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement."

Former Las Vegas Metro Detective, Phil Depalma says the solve rate of property crimes committed at casinos is not good. Still, the hotel has security measures in place to try and track what happened.

"The security will get down to the bottom of it and they'll do their internal investigation and sometimes these things a while."

The now-married couple still hopes their original wedding items will be returned to them.

"We choose this hotel for security," she said. "This isn't fair, this isn't right."