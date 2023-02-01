Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Likely only one game this weekend
Gordon is expected to only appear in one of the two games in the back-to-back set Friday against the Raptors and Saturday against the Thunder, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. It's unclear which of the two games Gordon will suit up for, but it sounds like the veteran...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Cashes in at line
Conley posted 19 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two blocks over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-128 win over the Raptors. Conley's perfect shooting from the free-throw line helped him score a season-high 19 points. The veteran point guard's two blocks were tied for his highest total of 2022-23. Conley also managed to dish out eight assists while turning the ball over just three times.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Expected to debut Wednesday
Head coach Taylor Jenkins said he's expecting Green (knee) to get some minutes during Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green's recovery process following offseason left knee surgery has been slow, but he's nearing the end of his rehab. He's officially listed...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Continues efficient run
Antetokounmpo recorded 34 points (14-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 18 rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes in Tuesday's 124-115 win over the Hornets. The Hornets have been dominated by opposing frontcourt players all season, and Antetokounmpo ensured that trend continued Tuesday, as he came through with another efficient, high-scoring effort. Antetokounmpo even delivered a rare quality showing from the free-throw line, though fantasy managers have surely committed to punting that category while the two-time MVP has converted only 64.6 percent of his 13.2 attempts per game this season. Fortunately, Antetokounmpo has at least resumed knocking down shots in the paint since he returned to action after he had endured a string of inefficient outings before sitting out five straight games with a knee injury. In his first five games since his return, Antetokounmpo is averaging 37.4 points on 61.5 percent shooting from the field.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Dialed in against Pels
Murray ended Tuesday's 122-113 win over New Orleans with 32 points (10-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 36 minutes. Murray looked better than ever against New Orleans, and he drilled seven three-pointers on the way to one of his best totals of the season. Although Murray has recently struggled with a knee injury, he showed no ill effects against the struggling Pelicans. His 32 points marked his second-best scoring total of the season, and he's currently on pace to crush his previous seasonal per-game averages in both assists (5.7) and rebounds (4.1).
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Wednesday's game postponed
Beal and the Wizards will not play Wednesday against Detroit due to weather-related travel issues for the Pistons leaving Dallas, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports. Beal will have to wait until Friday against the Trail Blazers to get back on the court. The league will presumably...
Comments / 0