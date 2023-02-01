Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Rangers Could Help Each Other at Trade Deadline
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just a little over a month away, and that means that every team across the league is taking stock of what they have, what they need, and how they can go about positioning themselves for success for the rest of this season and beyond. For some teams, this means making a small change or two to boost their depth with hopes of going on a long playoff run. For others, this means making big moves to add or subtract from their current roster in hopes of adding difference-makers either now or in the future.
WZZM 13
Locked on Red Wings: Midseason grades part 1 - Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, Michael Rasmussen and more
We begin out midseason grades today. We begin by looking at 7 forwards. Has Dylan Larkin been earning his keep?
MLive.com
Who stays, who goes among Red Wings’ potential UFAs at trade deadline?
Dylan Larkin is tired of seeing teammates moved at the trade deadline, weary of his team being a late-season seller, and surely fed up with being long out of the playoff chase following the All-Star break. That was clear by Larkin’s comment after a recent game about wanting to make...
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
FOX Sports
Tkachuk's late goal lifts Senators over Canadiens 5-4
MONTREAL (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored at 18:41 of the third period to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. The surging Senators will head into the NHL All-Star break with a sense of accomplishment, having extended their winning streak to four games.
NHL
They Said It: Juuse Saros, In His Teammates' Words
Get to Know the Preds All-Star Goaltender With the Help of Those Who Know Him Best. Juuse Saros is almost as good at deflecting praise and attention as he is at deflecting pucks - and that's saying something. The 27-year-old goaltender will be representing the Predators at the NHL All-Star...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Have Hidden Gem Trade Deadline Target from Coyotes
The Detroit Red Wings have taken a step in the right direction this season, as they have a 21-19-8 record at the time of this writing. However, although they have been more competitive this season, they still trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. As a result, they are unlikely to browse the trade market for rentals during this campaign. However, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position where he can look to add players with term if he believes it will benefit the team in the long run.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Can Solve Goaltending Depth With Late Draft Steals
Rebuilding through the draft. Fans see that phrase and think, get as many high picks as possible. And they aren’t wrong, the odds of drafting high-end talent, and more than one player, increase with that approach. But what about in the later rounds? Some of these players can have an impact on a roster, especially one trying to rebuild and become a contender.
Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone out indefinitely following surgery
Vegas Golden Knights forward and captain Mark Stone is out indefinitely after undergoing back surgery. Stone, 30, had the surgery
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Continues efficient run
Antetokounmpo recorded 34 points (14-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 18 rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes in Tuesday's 124-115 win over the Hornets. The Hornets have been dominated by opposing frontcourt players all season, and Antetokounmpo ensured that trend continued Tuesday, as he came through with another efficient, high-scoring effort. Antetokounmpo even delivered a rare quality showing from the free-throw line, though fantasy managers have surely committed to punting that category while the two-time MVP has converted only 64.6 percent of his 13.2 attempts per game this season. Fortunately, Antetokounmpo has at least resumed knocking down shots in the paint since he returned to action after he had endured a string of inefficient outings before sitting out five straight games with a knee injury. In his first five games since his return, Antetokounmpo is averaging 37.4 points on 61.5 percent shooting from the field.
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Trade Targets, Huberdeau, Markstrom
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, several players have been linked as potential trade targets in recent days as the trade deadline approaches. In other news, Jonathan Huberdeau’s first season in Calgary started off poorly and hasn’t gotten much better since. Meanwhile, Jacob Markstrom, who was also expected to be one of this team’s best players in 2022-23, has struggled in a big way.
chatsports.com
Thursday Habs Headlines: Rafaël Harvey-Pinard continues to prove people wrong
In today’s links, Harvey-Pinard is good at proving people wrong, Abbandonato loves playing for his hometown, Canadiens continue to grow, Bedard packs arenas, Marchand loves the chirping, and more. Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is used to proving people wrong and he’s good at it. [Montreal Gazette]. Harvey-Pinard is showing...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Cashes in at line
Conley posted 19 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two blocks over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-128 win over the Raptors. Conley's perfect shooting from the free-throw line helped him score a season-high 19 points. The veteran point guard's two blocks were tied for his highest total of 2022-23. Conley also managed to dish out eight assists while turning the ball over just three times.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Likely only one game this weekend
Gordon is expected to only appear in one of the two games in the back-to-back set Friday against the Raptors and Saturday against the Thunder, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. It's unclear which of the two games Gordon will suit up for, but it sounds like the veteran...
