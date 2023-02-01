ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 28 points despite injury

Curry racked up 28 points (10-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes during Thursday's 134-117 loss to Denver. Curry was at one point questionable for the contest due to a sore shoulder, but he ended up leading the Warriors with 33 minutes and 28 points. The sharpshooting point guard didn't seem to be affected at all by the shoulder issue, as he knocked down 10 of 17 shot attempts and went 5-for-10 from three-point range. Curry has scored 20-plus points in nine straight games and is averaging 31.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 5.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over that stretch.
CBS Sports

Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks ejected after Cavs star throws ball at Grizzlies wing

Dillon Brooks has developed a bit of a reputation as an instigator over the past few seasons. The Memphis Grizzlies wing was infamously ejected from a playoff game last postseason for a cheap shot on Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, and on Thursday, he got into it with another opposing player. This time, it was Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Danny Green: Expected to debut Wednesday

Head coach Taylor Jenkins said he's expecting Green (knee) to get some minutes during Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green's recovery process following offseason left knee surgery has been slow, but he's nearing the end of his rehab. He's officially listed...
CBS Sports

Rockets rookie Tari Eason posts one of the most bizarre box scores you will ever see in just 19 minutes

Tari Eason is a good offensive rebounder. He might even be a great one. Among rookies this season, he ranks third with 2.2 of them per game. Alperen Sengun is the only Rocket to pull in more of them thus far this year. But Eason only plays 19.4 minutes per game. He's started only three times in his career. If I were to tell you Eason had one of the greatest offensive rebounding games in the history of professional basketball, you'd probably scoff. But that's exactly what happened against the Thunder on Wednesday.
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Cashes in at line

Conley posted 19 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two blocks over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-128 win over the Raptors. Conley's perfect shooting from the free-throw line helped him score a season-high 19 points. The veteran point guard's two blocks were tied for his highest total of 2022-23. Conley also managed to dish out eight assists while turning the ball over just three times.
