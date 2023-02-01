Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The most terrifying man to live in the 1970’s.Rooted Expeditions
After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the stormUSA DiarioCalifornia State
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Related
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 28 points despite injury
Curry racked up 28 points (10-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes during Thursday's 134-117 loss to Denver. Curry was at one point questionable for the contest due to a sore shoulder, but he ended up leading the Warriors with 33 minutes and 28 points. The sharpshooting point guard didn't seem to be affected at all by the shoulder issue, as he knocked down 10 of 17 shot attempts and went 5-for-10 from three-point range. Curry has scored 20-plus points in nine straight games and is averaging 31.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 5.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over that stretch.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: 'Half the league' after Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic; Warriors interested in Matisse Thybulle
There is now just more than a week until the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Thursday, Feb. 9, which means teams across the league are working harder than ever to either bolster their squad for the stretch run or move their best players to get into a better draft position.
CBS Sports
Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks ejected after Cavs star throws ball at Grizzlies wing
Dillon Brooks has developed a bit of a reputation as an instigator over the past few seasons. The Memphis Grizzlies wing was infamously ejected from a playoff game last postseason for a cheap shot on Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, and on Thursday, he got into it with another opposing player. This time, it was Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Expected to debut Wednesday
Head coach Taylor Jenkins said he's expecting Green (knee) to get some minutes during Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green's recovery process following offseason left knee surgery has been slow, but he's nearing the end of his rehab. He's officially listed...
CBS Sports
Rockets rookie Tari Eason posts one of the most bizarre box scores you will ever see in just 19 minutes
Tari Eason is a good offensive rebounder. He might even be a great one. Among rookies this season, he ranks third with 2.2 of them per game. Alperen Sengun is the only Rocket to pull in more of them thus far this year. But Eason only plays 19.4 minutes per game. He's started only three times in his career. If I were to tell you Eason had one of the greatest offensive rebounding games in the history of professional basketball, you'd probably scoff. But that's exactly what happened against the Thunder on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Cashes in at line
Conley posted 19 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two blocks over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-128 win over the Raptors. Conley's perfect shooting from the free-throw line helped him score a season-high 19 points. The veteran point guard's two blocks were tied for his highest total of 2022-23. Conley also managed to dish out eight assists while turning the ball over just three times.
Comments / 0