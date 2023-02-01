Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Ex-Maple Leafs Colin Blackwell & His Season with the Blackhawks
At last season’s trade deadline, Colin Blackwell came to the Toronto Maple Leafs with Mark Giordano from the Seattle Kraken. The Maple Leafs gave up three draft picks for the pair. At the time, Blackwell was considered a “throw-in” as part of the deal to bring in the veteran...
Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho’s epic feat vs. Sabres even Wayne Gretzky never achieved
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the best in the NHL right now. While they will look to add to their roster ahead of the NHL trade deadline, they have a few stars of their own. One of their most clutch stars is Sebastian Aho. Aho has scored a go-ahead goal...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Were Right to Avoid Bo Horvat
There has been lots of talk about the Detroit Red Wings’ interest in Bo Horvat ever since Rick Dhaliwal listed Detroit as a team to watch in trade talks. Dhaliwal is one of the most well-connected insiders in Vancouver (if not the most connected), so I believed him, though it’s strange to hear industry rumors about the Red Wings because Steve Yzerman runs such a tight ship in Detroit that we rarely hear anything slip out. Fortunately for us, Vancouver has been experiencing some tumultuous waters lately, to continue the ship analogy, and it appears Detroit’s interest in Horvat leaked from the Vancouver end.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Lane Hutson On Thrilling NCAA Season, Future Goals
It’s been quite the year for Montreal Canadiens prospect Lane Hutson, as his historic freshman year in the NCAA has been nothing short of impressive,. The transition to the NCAA could not have gone smoother for Hutson, who used all the scrutiny on his game and his lack of size as fuel to take his game up a notch.
WZZM 13
Locked on Red Wings: Midseason grades part 1 - Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, Michael Rasmussen and more
We begin out midseason grades today. We begin by looking at 7 forwards. Has Dylan Larkin been earning his keep?
MLive.com
Who stays, who goes among Red Wings’ potential UFAs at trade deadline?
Dylan Larkin is tired of seeing teammates moved at the trade deadline, weary of his team being a late-season seller, and surely fed up with being long out of the playoff chase following the All-Star break. That was clear by Larkin’s comment after a recent game about wanting to make...
FOX Sports
Tkachuk's late goal lifts Senators over Canadiens 5-4
MONTREAL (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored at 18:41 of the third period to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. The surging Senators will head into the NHL All-Star break with a sense of accomplishment, having extended their winning streak to four games.
markerzone.com
FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL
2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
Yardbarker
By The Numbers: Best and Worst Canadiens Skaters in January
Jake Evans’ injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Canadiens. Not only was he in the midst of his most productive stretch of the season, but he also produced some of the best underlying numbers on the team since the new year. Evans led all...
NHL
Luukkonen of Sabres named NHL Rookie of the Month for January
NEW YORK - Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who led rookie netminders with six wins in nine starts (6-2-1, 3.05 GAA, .907 SV%) to help Buffalo climb within one point of a playoff spot, has been named the NHL's "Rookie of the Month" for January. Luukkonen edged Calgary Flames goaltender...
Yardbarker
Hurricanes thrash Sabres, enter break on 7-game win streak
Sebastian Aho scored in his sixth consecutive game to begin Carolina's three-goal first period and the Hurricanes went on to beat the host Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Wednesday night. Stefan Noesen, Brent Burns, Derek Stepan and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Hurricanes, who have a seven-game winning streak and...
Yardbarker
Marchand Trolls Toronto Media Ahead Of Game With Leafs
Apparently Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand wasn’t lying Tuesday when he told reporters that he’s not too worried about his team’s current three-game losing streak. Late Sunday night, and after he and his teammates lost 4-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes, Marchand fired off at longtime Arizona Coyotes beat reporter Craig Morgan on Twitter. Earlier Sunday night, Morgan tweeted that he had confirmed Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras hadn’t – as originally thought – referenced Arizona Coyotes defenseman Troy Stecher’s father in a scrum during the Ducks-Coyotes game this past Saturday night. Marchand, seemingly out of nowhere, chimed in and replied:
Yardbarker
Columbus Blue Jackets’ Gustav Nyquist done for season with shoulder injury
One of the most significant trade chips is off the board – and not for the reason anyone wanted. The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that pending UFA forward Gustav Nyquist will miss the rest of the regular season with a shoulder injury. Nyquist injured his shoulder against Edmonton on Jan. 25 and was placed on injured reserve three days later. His injury won’t require surgery.
Yardbarker
Several Teams Should Be Interested if the Red Wings Trade Bertuzzi
Once the Vancouver Canucks were sure that they couldn’t re-sign Bo Horvat they solicited trade offers and took the deal that worked the best for their needs. The Canucks didn’t want Horvat signing elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent this summer and not getting anything but cap space in return. The Detroit Red Wings will likely follow that script with Tyler Bertuzzi if they don’t get him signed in the next 30 days.
Yardbarker
Devils’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Sam Reinhart
The New Jersey Devils are on the hunt for a top-six winger. In an interview with Pierre Lebrun that ran in The Athletic on Friday, Jan. 27, Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald confirmed as much. But one thing Fitzgerald did note is that he’s looking to acquire a top-six winger who can be with the Devils beyond the 2022-23 season and not for rentals (from ‘LeBrun: Devils ‘willing to give’ to get at the trade deadline — for the right player’ – The Athletic, 1/27/2023).
Red Wings' Filip Zadina activated, sent on conditioning stint
The Detroit Red Wings are on break, meaning Filip Zadina is going to get a bit of extra time to prepare for his return. The team activated the young forward Thursday and loaned him to the Grand Rapids Griffins on a conditioning stint. The loan can last up to two...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have Hidden Gem Trade Deadline Target from Coyotes
The Detroit Red Wings have taken a step in the right direction this season, as they have a 21-19-8 record at the time of this writing. However, although they have been more competitive this season, they still trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. As a result, they are unlikely to browse the trade market for rentals during this campaign. However, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position where he can look to add players with term if he believes it will benefit the team in the long run.
Yardbarker
Calder Trophy update: Say hello to Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
It seems like winning Rookie of the Month has actually been a bad thing. Shane Pinto won it in October, scoring six goals in eight games, but he only has six in the past 42 and has fallen out of contention for the Calder Trophy. Logan Thompson won it the next month, and while he still is one of the best rookies this season, his stats have taken a bit of a tumble as well. Pyotr Kochetkov won it in December before becoming the odd man out in Carolina and ending i[ back with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves.
