Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Flint-area boys basketball Power Rankings for Feb. 2, 2023; Davison is on the move
FLINT – We could have a new No. 1 team after Friday’s showdown between Grand Blanc and Davison. Both teams are playing awfully well right now and will be facing off for first place in the Saginaw Valley League.
‘Extremely warm’ January in the record books for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City
January 2023 will go down in the record books as one of the warmest for all Michigan cities. Most cities had anywhere between the third-warmest and seventh-warmest January on record. Using the average temperature for the month, most Michigan cities were between seven degrees and eight-and-a-half degrees warmer than average....
Flint-area basketball highlights: Flushing girls win fourth straight game
FLINT – Alexis Miller scored 10 points Thursday to lead nine Flushing players who figured in the scoring during the Raiders’ 47-17 victory over Hamady. Victoria Derricks and Alexis Woodbeck added seven points apiece for Flushing, which raised its record to 12-2 with its fourth straight victory.
Frankenmuth QB follows father’s footsteps to Northern Michigan University
Aidan Hoard knows his name precedes him. But he was born a Wildcat, so a Wildcat he remains. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
fox2detroit.com
Flint woman wins $300,000 Michigan Lottery prize from ticket bought from her 'lucky machine'
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint woman said the self-serve Michigan Lottery machine she bought a $300,000 winner from is her lucky machine that she always uses. Renae Shelby, 56, bought the Emerald Green Wild Time scratch-off ticket at Khouris Market at 3239 Davison Rd. in Flint. "I always...
MetroTimes
This Flint mansion is on sale for $495K — let’s take a tour
One thing Michigan does well is historic homes, like this Tudor-style Flint home. The estate located at 1301 Woodlawn Park Dr. features six bedrooms and five bathrooms, and also features an Italian marble fireplace and Italian quarry tile in the sun room. The home was built in 1929 by William...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
See which Flint-area athletes signed college national letters of intent
GRAND BLANC, MI – Tae Boyd already has a state high school championship on his resume. Now, he’ll be chasing a national college championship in the near future.
5 things to do in Flint, Genesee County this weekend (Feb. 3-5)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI — This weekend’s activities are filled with fundraisers, crafts for the fast-approaching Valentine’s Day and a national holiday where everyone is encouraged to eat ice cream for breakfast. How about that for a fun-filled weekend?. Whether you’re seeking a night out with your partner...
How 3 Detroit Lions helped a Michigan man win $1 million on DraftKings
NOVI, MI - He didn’t quite know how to tell his wife he was quitting his career as an accountant to gamble on sports for a living. Well, $1 million definitely helps solidify his career decision. With the help of three Detroit Lions players, Livonia native Mike Petta, who...
Flint tap water met federal lead guidelines in last half of 2022
FLINT, MI -- Water tested during the second half of 2022 in Flint was below the federal action limit for lead despite a limited number of samples coming from homes with lead service lines or lead solder in plumbing. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced Flint’s...
tourcounsel.com
Birch Run Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Michigan
Birch Run Premium Outlets is an outlet mall in Birch Run, Michigan. The largest outlet mall in the Midwestern United States, it opened in 1986. It is managed by Premium Outlets, a division of Simon Property Group. The Birch Run Premium Outlets are located approximately halfway between Saginaw and Flint.
Game ends abruptly after two spectators storm court to attack Ypsilanti basketball player
YPSILANTI – The junior varsity boys basketball game between Ypsilanti and Adrian ended abruptly Tuesday night after two spectators came onto the court and attacked a Ypsilanti player. According to a statement from Ypsilanti Community Schools, two unknown spectators came onto the court during the JV game at approximately...
Sonny Stitt played globally with jazz greats. Is he underappreciated in his hometown, Saginaw?
SAGINAW, MI — Fred Reif can close his eyes and still see the jazz legend he wished he would have met. Edward Hammond Boatner Jr. — better known as Sonny Stitt or “Lone Wolf” — was visiting his adopted hometown of Saginaw in 1975 when Reif spotted the globally-beloved musician strolling the hallway of a downtown mall.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Over 2K Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan customers impacted by billing errors
DETROIT – If you’re insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan take a close look at your bill, it may belong to someone else. There’s been a billing error that has been affecting more than 2,000 Michiganders. Carol Walsh of Redford told Local 4 that she...
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
Detroit’s historic GAR Building to become steakhouse and event space
Barbat Holdings has purchased the castle-esque landmark
Sick of winter? You’re in luck. Woody, Michigan’s official groundhog, says spring will come early
HOWELL, MI -- There you have it – spring is coming early this year. Well, that is if you take weather advice from a groundhog. Woody the Woodchuck made her prediction for the season during the Howell Nature Center’s 25th annual Groundhog Day Celebration on Thursday, Feb. 2.
abc12.com
10 Davison Cardinals sign letters of intent to play college sports
DAVISON, MICH. (WJRT) - Davison high school hosted 10 athletes Wednesday night for national signing day. Here are the athletes and college sport they'll be playing:
“You Left the Bodies but Only Moved the Headstones!” Haunted Cemetery in Flint, Michigan
Something within the story of Avondale Cemetery must be haunted: the Holiday Inn, the Flint City Cemetery, nearby businesses or parking lots...and the Avondale Cemetery itself. Avondale Cemetery in Flint is not only one of Flint’s oldest graveyards, but it seems to have a good share of disturbed spirits. This...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
