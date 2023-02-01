ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

MetroTimes

This Flint mansion is on sale for $495K — let’s take a tour

One thing Michigan does well is historic homes, like this Tudor-style Flint home. The estate located at 1301 Woodlawn Park Dr. features six bedrooms and five bathrooms, and also features an Italian marble fireplace and Italian quarry tile in the sun room. The home was built in 1929 by William...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Flint tap water met federal lead guidelines in last half of 2022

FLINT, MI -- Water tested during the second half of 2022 in Flint was below the federal action limit for lead despite a limited number of samples coming from homes with lead service lines or lead solder in plumbing. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced Flint’s...
FLINT, MI
tourcounsel.com

Birch Run Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Michigan

Birch Run Premium Outlets is an outlet mall in Birch Run, Michigan. The largest outlet mall in the Midwestern United States, it opened in 1986. It is managed by Premium Outlets, a division of Simon Property Group. The Birch Run Premium Outlets are located approximately halfway between Saginaw and Flint.
BIRCH RUN, MI
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

