"Dr. Phil" show to end after more than 20 seasons

By Web Staff
 2 days ago
The syndicated daytime show “Dr. Phil” will be ending after more than two decades of being on the air.

According to a press release from CBS Media Ventures , Dr. Phil McGraw is exiting daytime for new ventures.

“I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said. “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”

McGraw began his career in the late '90s on the "Oprah Winfrey Show."

The release said McGraw will focus on prime-time programming and plans to announce a strategic prime-time partnership, scheduled for an early 2024 launch, which will expand his reach and increase his impact on television and viewers.

“I am compelled to engage with a broader audience because I have grave concerns for the American family, and I am determined to help restore a clarity of purpose as well as our core values," he said.

CBS Media Ventures said it will offer stations library episodes of “Dr. Phil” for the 2023-2024 season and beyond. The classic library episodes will include new content such as wrap-arounds and intros by McGraw, as well as guest updates.

"Dr. Phil" premiered in Sept. 2002 and was second in ratings only to the "Oprah Winfrey Show."

“Dr. Phil” has provided over $35 million in resources for its guests off-camera, after appearing onstage, the release said. The program has held the #1or #2 spot in its genre for all 21 years it has been on the air, has received 31 Emmy® nominations and won five PRISM Awards for the accurate depiction of drug, alcohol and tobacco abuse and addiction, as well as a MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Drivers) Media Award.

