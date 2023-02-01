Monument cop fired after failing to alert supervisors of Vegas theft arrest

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has learned a police officer in the town of Monument was fired Tuesday while he was under investigation for felony charges in Nevada. Monument PD said Tre'von Perry was arrested on December 20, 2022, by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

Tre'von Perry

13 Investigates has learned the felony charges stem from four theft charges in Las Vegas in March, 2020. However, an arrest warrant for Perry was not issued until August, 2021.

Internal records obtained by 13 Investigates say Perry was hired by Monument PD in July, 2021. Those records indicate Perry never told his supervisors that he was arrested in Las Vegas or that felony charges were levied against him.

Perry with Monument PD Chief in 2021

Perry was placed on paid administrative leave on January 24, 2023 and was terminated Tuesday, January 31. It is unclear what Perry is accused of stealing. However, court records say he's accused of stealing multiple items valued at over $3,500.

In Perry's latest review by his supervisors in October, 2022, he was given areas of improvement in multiple areas, namely "providing full and accurate details to his supervisor when asked regarding various situations."

Monument PD records say he was addressed by his supervisor, on more than one occasion, for "discussing information that was inaccurate to other officers, as well as members of other jurisdictions."

Nevada court records say Perry is due back in a Clark County courtroom for a preliminary hearing on February 8 at 9 A.M.

