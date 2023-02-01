ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

LB 535 would help voters obtain IDs, require mail-in ballots be notarized

AXTELL, Neb. — This year Nebraska state senators will debate multiple important bills, including one which requires those requesting early mail-in ballots to send election officials proof of valid state-issued photo ID or “a photocopy of any other valid photographic identification issued to the voter.”. LB 535 was...
NEBRASKA STATE
Fonner Park names new track announcer

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Fonner Park has named its new track announcer. Dustyn Stortzum, 24, of Silver Creek, will announce horse races beginning with the 2023 Thoroughbred racing season. He succeeds Steve Anderson who called races at Fonner Park for 19 years before passing away in 2022 after a battle with cancer.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Sara Kirkley

Sara Kirkley joined the NTV News team with seven years of experience covering central Nebraska. You can see her behind the anchor desk every morning on Good Morning Nebraska and during NTV News at Noon. Sara started her broadcasting career producing at KGAN-TV in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, while going to...
NEBRASKA STATE
Scam Alert: Protect those with Alzheimer’s from fraud

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Better Business Bureau is teaming up with the Nebraska chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association to help protect those with Alzheimer's or dementia from fraud. Josh Planos with the BBB has more. Whether you’re a caregiver, or a loved one or someone experiencing dementia,...
NEBRASKA STATE
Dillard's announces closure at Conestoga Mall

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Conestoga Mall in Grand Island is losing its anchor store. Signs are up announcing that Dillard's is closing. The store will remain open until March 21. Through the past couple years, the Conestoga Mall has seen other flagship stores close including JC Penney, Sears...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Senior High Signing Day

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island had nine seniors sign their national letters of intent on Wednesday for national signing day. Kaden Kuusela Hastings College Baseball and Bowling. Jalen Jensen Hastings College Soccer. Colton Marsh Hastings College Football. Hailey Kenkel Wayne State College Golf. Emma McCoy Concordia College Golf.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
2023 District Bowling Results

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — District Bowling continues across the area as teams fight for a chance to play in the state tournament. DISTRICT B5 (Hastings, GI Northwest, York, McCool Junction, and Superior) GIRLS RESULTS. Individual Qualifiers:. 1. Winter Martin (12), Hastings, 511. 2. Morgan Thieman (10), McCool Junction, 468.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Farming Today with KRVN: February 3, 2023

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Cattlemen have a big presence at this year's Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show. Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has more from Pete McClymont, executive vice president of the group, as he says there are not any big policy issues on the table.
NEBRASKA STATE
GI man sentenced for pointing powerful laser at officer

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man convicted of pointing a laser 10,000 times more powerful than the average laser pointer at an officer last year has been sentenced. Lakota Hawkes, 21, sentenced to two years probation on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault. In December, Hawkes pleaded...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney High Signing Day

KEARNEY. Neb. — Six Kearney High seniors signed their letters of intent to play various sports at the college level. Ezzy Castro-TorresSoccerNortheast Community College. Jhordy SolaresSoccerWestern Nebraska Community College. Zack WatsonTrack and FieldUNK. Violet TimmonsSoccerMidAmerica Nazarene University. Gavin GoodnerBaseballCentral Methodist University. Brayden Self-TrefferSoccerCCC - Columbus.
KEARNEY, NE
Constitutional carry could soon be legal in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — It may soon be common to see people in Florida walking around with handguns. A move is underway in Tallahassee to pass a constitutional carry bill in the state legislature. About half the states in the U.S. have constitutional carry laws in place and Florida could soon join the list of states where it's legal to carry a firearm without first getting a permit or paying a state fee.
FLORIDA STATE
GI teen sentenced to decades in prison for shooting at police

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen accused of shooting at police will spend decades behind bars. Hall County District Court records say Favion Lara, 18, was sentenced to 45 to 80 years in prison on two counts of attempted first-degree assault on a peace officer, two weapons counts, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
UNK adds 25 to roster on National Signing Day

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The Nebraska Kearney football team announced today the names of seven transfers and 18 high school seniors who will play for the Lopers this fall. The class breaks down to 13 defensive players, 10 on offense and two specialists. By...
KEARNEY, NE

