FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21Joel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Major U.S. Shopping Mall, Which Lost Dillard’s as its Anchor, Plans Re-Development Including Housing and a HotelJoel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Historic retail chain closing another location in NebraskaKristen WaltersGrand Island, NE
Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and MinnesotaEdy ZooGrand Island, NE
LB 535 would help voters obtain IDs, require mail-in ballots be notarized
AXTELL, Neb. — This year Nebraska state senators will debate multiple important bills, including one which requires those requesting early mail-in ballots to send election officials proof of valid state-issued photo ID or “a photocopy of any other valid photographic identification issued to the voter.”. LB 535 was...
Crop insurance noted as top concern for many farmers in Farm Bill talks
AURORA, Neb. — Ag Day returned to Hamilton County. For many years, Nebraska Extension has hosted this event in Aurora. “This is a major corn and soybean production area, this is just a great location and facility,” said Extension Educator Steve Melvin. Ag Day is all about giving...
Fonner Park names new track announcer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Fonner Park has named its new track announcer. Dustyn Stortzum, 24, of Silver Creek, will announce horse races beginning with the 2023 Thoroughbred racing season. He succeeds Steve Anderson who called races at Fonner Park for 19 years before passing away in 2022 after a battle with cancer.
Sara Kirkley
Sara Kirkley joined the NTV News team with seven years of experience covering central Nebraska. You can see her behind the anchor desk every morning on Good Morning Nebraska and during NTV News at Noon. Sara started her broadcasting career producing at KGAN-TV in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, while going to...
Scam Alert: Protect those with Alzheimer’s from fraud
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Better Business Bureau is teaming up with the Nebraska chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association to help protect those with Alzheimer's or dementia from fraud. Josh Planos with the BBB has more. Whether you’re a caregiver, or a loved one or someone experiencing dementia,...
Dillard's announces closure at Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Conestoga Mall in Grand Island is losing its anchor store. Signs are up announcing that Dillard's is closing. The store will remain open until March 21. Through the past couple years, the Conestoga Mall has seen other flagship stores close including JC Penney, Sears...
Grand Island Senior High Signing Day
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island had nine seniors sign their national letters of intent on Wednesday for national signing day. Kaden Kuusela Hastings College Baseball and Bowling. Jalen Jensen Hastings College Soccer. Colton Marsh Hastings College Football. Hailey Kenkel Wayne State College Golf. Emma McCoy Concordia College Golf.
Hall County faces new pressure on courthouse as judges send letter asking for space
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Hall County faces new pressure to build a courthouse as judges now inform the county more courtrooms are needed. While they stop short of demanding new courtrooms, the judges say Hall County needs two more. A letter from Judge Art Wetzel and Judge Al Corey...
Proposal for legal sports wagering goes into effect Feb. 1 in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Parlays and point spreads may be coming to a casino near you soon. The proposal for legal sports wagering drafted by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission goes into effect Feb. 1. Although the regulations have gone through the legal process, each individual casino must first...
2023 District Bowling Results
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — District Bowling continues across the area as teams fight for a chance to play in the state tournament. DISTRICT B5 (Hastings, GI Northwest, York, McCool Junction, and Superior) GIRLS RESULTS. Individual Qualifiers:. 1. Winter Martin (12), Hastings, 511. 2. Morgan Thieman (10), McCool Junction, 468.
Fact Check Team: More COVID-19 vaccine mandates being repealed for workers
WASHINGTON (TND) — In New York City, public and private sector employees had to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face termination from their jobs but in November, the city lifted that mandate for the private sector. Now, it's up to private employers to decide whether or not they require...
Farming Today with KRVN: February 3, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Cattlemen have a big presence at this year's Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show. Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has more from Pete McClymont, executive vice president of the group, as he says there are not any big policy issues on the table.
GI man sentenced for pointing powerful laser at officer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man convicted of pointing a laser 10,000 times more powerful than the average laser pointer at an officer last year has been sentenced. Lakota Hawkes, 21, sentenced to two years probation on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault. In December, Hawkes pleaded...
Kearney High Signing Day
KEARNEY. Neb. — Six Kearney High seniors signed their letters of intent to play various sports at the college level. Ezzy Castro-TorresSoccerNortheast Community College. Jhordy SolaresSoccerWestern Nebraska Community College. Zack WatsonTrack and FieldUNK. Violet TimmonsSoccerMidAmerica Nazarene University. Gavin GoodnerBaseballCentral Methodist University. Brayden Self-TrefferSoccerCCC - Columbus.
Constitutional carry could soon be legal in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — It may soon be common to see people in Florida walking around with handguns. A move is underway in Tallahassee to pass a constitutional carry bill in the state legislature. About half the states in the U.S. have constitutional carry laws in place and Florida could soon join the list of states where it's legal to carry a firearm without first getting a permit or paying a state fee.
GI teen sentenced to decades in prison for shooting at police
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen accused of shooting at police will spend decades behind bars. Hall County District Court records say Favion Lara, 18, was sentenced to 45 to 80 years in prison on two counts of attempted first-degree assault on a peace officer, two weapons counts, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
UNK adds 25 to roster on National Signing Day
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The Nebraska Kearney football team announced today the names of seven transfers and 18 high school seniors who will play for the Lopers this fall. The class breaks down to 13 defensive players, 10 on offense and two specialists. By...
Online pharmacy market continues to grow, bringing along multiple disadvantages
RAVENNA, Neb. — For the past 20 years, the concept of the online pharmacy market has been around. Making many people switch their visits to their local pharmacy to ordering their prescriptions online. According to the Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies (ASOP) nearly half of Americans (42%), are currently...
UPDATE: GIPD says peaceful resolution reached in standoff situation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police were able to peacefully end a standoff situation Thursday morning. GIPD Captain Dean Elliot said they responded to a disturbance call around 5 a.m. involving an intoxicated man in the 700 block of Orleans Drive. GIPD asked the public to avoid the...
