ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

First of several Tennessee bills aimed at Nashville government advances

(The Center Square) – A bill that would reduce Nashville’s Metro Council from 40 to 20 voting members was approved by a House subcommittee and now is headed to the House Local Government Committee. A fiscal note on the bill said it will save Nashville $425,000 in the first year and $510,000 in the years after based on council member's salaries. House sponsor Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, said during subcommittee...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit

COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands.  Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee lawmakers propose bill to cut funding to Music City Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is working to get answers about what some Metro leaders call political retaliation. Republican state lawmakers have filed a bill to cut funding for the Music City Center downtown. The venue hosts hundreds of events each year, pumping untold millions into the local economy.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Former ride share company ghosts Nashville employees, owes three weeks pay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Employees from a Nashville electric ride share company, Earth Rides, are still waiting on paychecks after the company shut down without notice. More than 30 employees from Earth Rides tell FOX 17 News the company owes them money. The former workers say they did their due diligence and filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Coyote to deliver 'unforgettable' valentine surprises to some special Nashvillians

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Soccer Club's Tempo the Coyote is planning on surprising some lucky recipients Valentine's Day. The Nashville-famous coyote will be hand-delivering the gifts on a first-come, first-serve basis. The recipients must live within a 40-mile radius of Geodis Park, the home of Nashville SC. The club says that orders must be received by Saturday, Feb. 11, at 11:59 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Report: Iconic Ernest Tubb Record Shop on Lower Broadway will remain open

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville's beloved Ernest Tubb Record Shop on Lower Broadway will keep its doors open after previously selling the building, the Nashville Business Journal reports. One of the shop's owners told Nashville Business Journal that the downtown staple will remain open, with new renovations to come...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Tennessee Correction Department holding citizens academy

The Tennessee Department of Correction is accepting applications for its Citizens Correctional Academy through Feb. 6. The five-week program runs from April 25 through May 23. It is designed to give Tennesseans an in-depth look at the state’s largest law enforcement agency, according to a news release. Classes will...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Rev. Roderick Belin Named “Pastor of the Year”

NASHVILLE, TN — Roderick Dwayne Belin is President/Publisher of the AME Sunday School Union, the publishing house for the African Methodist Episcopal Church. He is an anointed preacher and teacher with a prophetic voice and a global mission to empower God’s people to reach their full potential and fulfill their divine purposes.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Law enforcement see decline in recruits as poor public perception increases

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) — The death of Tyre Nichols is forcing police departments around the country to rethink their policies. In Tennessee, departments are seeing lower numbers of academy graduates and many positions are still unfilled. Calls for change may mean law enforcement will have to take a look at how to improve their recruitment process.
LAFAYETTE, TN
Army Times

Fort Campbell sergeant major suspended following drunk driving arrest

A senior noncommissioned officer assigned to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, has been suspended from his role as a battalion’s senior enlisted advisor following an alcohol-related arrest, a spokesperson told Army Times. Command Sgt. Maj. Larry F. Jarrett, the top enlisted soldier for the 101st Airborne Division’s 129th Division Sustainment Support...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy