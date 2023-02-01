Read full article on original website
Metro Council: New bill passed to cut group in half 'poses a threat' to Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council is trying to halt a bill by Tennessee lawmakers that would cut the council in half, with their director of law saying it undermines the stability of the city. Tennessee lawmakers are pushing to divide Metro Council in two. Their bill passed in...
First of several Tennessee bills aimed at Nashville government advances
(The Center Square) – A bill that would reduce Nashville’s Metro Council from 40 to 20 voting members was approved by a House subcommittee and now is headed to the House Local Government Committee. A fiscal note on the bill said it will save Nashville $425,000 in the first year and $510,000 in the years after based on council member's salaries. House sponsor Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, said during subcommittee...
In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit
COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands. Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee lawmakers propose bill to cut funding to Music City Center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is working to get answers about what some Metro leaders call political retaliation. Republican state lawmakers have filed a bill to cut funding for the Music City Center downtown. The venue hosts hundreds of events each year, pumping untold millions into the local economy.
Bills filed in Tennessee legislature following Tyre Nichols video, death
Newly-elected representative Justin Jones, D-Nashville, spent Wednesday watching the service for Tyre Nichols, who was beaten to death by five former Memphis Police Department officers last month.
Former ride share company ghosts Nashville employees, owes three weeks pay
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Employees from a Nashville electric ride share company, Earth Rides, are still waiting on paychecks after the company shut down without notice. More than 30 employees from Earth Rides tell FOX 17 News the company owes them money. The former workers say they did their due diligence and filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Music City gets immortalized with Nashville edition of iconic Monopoly board game
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Music City is living up to the "It" city designation following the announcement Nashville will have it's own Monopoly edition. The announcement was made from the Parthenon on Tuesday during a press event announcing the popular board game will immortalize Nashville and its landmarks. On hand for the announcement...
Coyote to deliver 'unforgettable' valentine surprises to some special Nashvillians
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Soccer Club's Tempo the Coyote is planning on surprising some lucky recipients Valentine's Day. The Nashville-famous coyote will be hand-delivering the gifts on a first-come, first-serve basis. The recipients must live within a 40-mile radius of Geodis Park, the home of Nashville SC. The club says that orders must be received by Saturday, Feb. 11, at 11:59 p.m.
Report: Iconic Ernest Tubb Record Shop on Lower Broadway will remain open
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville's beloved Ernest Tubb Record Shop on Lower Broadway will keep its doors open after previously selling the building, the Nashville Business Journal reports. One of the shop's owners told Nashville Business Journal that the downtown staple will remain open, with new renovations to come...
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Tennessee Correction Department holding citizens academy
The Tennessee Department of Correction is accepting applications for its Citizens Correctional Academy through Feb. 6. The five-week program runs from April 25 through May 23. It is designed to give Tennesseans an in-depth look at the state’s largest law enforcement agency, according to a news release. Classes will...
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of Feb. 1
Three people wanted for crimes that are "violent in nature" were added to Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list this week, including a man accused of murdering his roommate.
Rev. Roderick Belin Named “Pastor of the Year”
NASHVILLE, TN — Roderick Dwayne Belin is President/Publisher of the AME Sunday School Union, the publishing house for the African Methodist Episcopal Church. He is an anointed preacher and teacher with a prophetic voice and a global mission to empower God’s people to reach their full potential and fulfill their divine purposes.
$50,000 reward offered for information on Green Hills shooting of med student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Private donors are offering $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment in the shooting of a Green Hills woman. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. The family of the woman released the following statement:. "We’d like to thank our...
Tennessee School Closings: February 2, 2023
With more snow, sleet, and freezing rain possible in Middle Tennessee, multiple school districts have announced closings for Thursday, Feb. 2.
Law enforcement see decline in recruits as poor public perception increases
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) — The death of Tyre Nichols is forcing police departments around the country to rethink their policies. In Tennessee, departments are seeing lower numbers of academy graduates and many positions are still unfilled. Calls for change may mean law enforcement will have to take a look at how to improve their recruitment process.
'Disappointing' actions lead to indefinite suspension of Vanderbilt's Sigma Chi fraternity
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Sigma Chi has voted to suspend their chapter at Vanderbilt University, the fraternity announced this week. The Executive Committee says it comes amid "accountability issues" and "disappointing" actions among members. "The members' actions were inconsistent with the Fraternity's values, and the [committee] was left with...
Fort Campbell sergeant major suspended following drunk driving arrest
A senior noncommissioned officer assigned to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, has been suspended from his role as a battalion’s senior enlisted advisor following an alcohol-related arrest, a spokesperson told Army Times. Command Sgt. Maj. Larry F. Jarrett, the top enlisted soldier for the 101st Airborne Division’s 129th Division Sustainment Support...
Potholes popping up in Nashville leave tires falling through the cracks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Drivers are sounding the alarm as potholes are popping up throughout the Midstate, causing damage and making a mess of area roads. When driving on Lebanon Pike, some residents say potholes right outside of the Magnolia Square Condos are hard not to notice. “I mean...
‘Targeted’ shooting leaves 1 injured in Clarksville
One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Clarksville.
