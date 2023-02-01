(The Center Square) – A bill that would reduce Nashville’s Metro Council from 40 to 20 voting members was approved by a House subcommittee and now is headed to the House Local Government Committee. A fiscal note on the bill said it will save Nashville $425,000 in the first year and $510,000 in the years after based on council member's salaries. House sponsor Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, said during subcommittee...

