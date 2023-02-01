ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Nikki Haley to announce White House bid on Feb. 15

By Jack Birle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0dLY_0kYECRvy00


Nikki Haley w ill reportedly announce her presidential bid for 2024 in just over two weeks, potentially beginning a flurry of GOP presidential announcements.

Haley, 51, will announce her bid for the White House on Feb. 15 at the Shed at the Charleston Visitor Center in Charleston, South Carolina, according to the Post and Courier . The Associated Press also verified the former Republican governor's intentions.

WATCH: NIKKI HALEY TEASES 2024 BID, SAYING 'I CAN BE THAT LEADER'

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina , has been teasing a 2024 bid for months. She told Bret Baier on Fox News that she thinks she "can be that leader."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47T99u_0kYECRvy00 (AP Photo/John Locher)
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.


Haley was the first woman governor of South Carolina. She served from 2011 to 2017 and later was ambassador to the United Nations under then-President Donald Trump in 2017 and 2018.

The only Republican candidate to announce a presidential bid for 2024 is Trump. He announced his candidacy in November.

On Saturday, Trump was in New Hampshire and South Carolina to begin his presidential campaign. He unveiled a South Carolina campaign leadership team stacked with influential allies, from Gov. Henry McMaster to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), intended to put any future opponents on notice.

However, a former adviser said Trump's maneuvers did little to instill confidence in his prospects. “He’s trying to simulate something. It’s almost like this [attempt at] channeling 2016, and it’s just not working,” the former adviser said . “The spirits aren’t with him.”

Trump told reporters aboard his plane that Haley had called him to say she was considering a bid. The former president said he encouraged it despite her one-time promise not to run against him, according to Politico .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Several other GOP leaders have teased 2024 bids. They include Mike Pompeo , former Vice President Mike Pence, and Govs. Ron DeSantis and Kristi Noem.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024

The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
msn.com

Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
MARYLAND STATE
New Jersey Globe

Some GOP officials want 87-year-old senator to retire

Some Republican leaders are quietly voicing an opinion that the oldest member of the New Jersey Legislature, 87-year-old State Sen. Samuel Thompson (R-Old Bridge), should not seek re-election, with Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry emerging as the leading candidate for the seat, the New Jersey Globe has learned from multiple sources speaking on the condition of anonymity.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Washington Examiner

Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report

Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
273K+
Followers
75K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy