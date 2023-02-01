Nikki Haley to announce White House bid on Feb. 15



Nikki Haley w ill reportedly announce her presidential bid for 2024 in just over two weeks, potentially beginning a flurry of GOP presidential announcements.

Haley, 51, will announce her bid for the White House on Feb. 15 at the Shed at the Charleston Visitor Center in Charleston, South Carolina, according to the Post and Courier . The Associated Press also verified the former Republican governor's intentions.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina , has been teasing a 2024 bid for months. She told Bret Baier on Fox News that she thinks she "can be that leader."

(AP Photo/John Locher) Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.



Haley was the first woman governor of South Carolina. She served from 2011 to 2017 and later was ambassador to the United Nations under then-President Donald Trump in 2017 and 2018.

The only Republican candidate to announce a presidential bid for 2024 is Trump. He announced his candidacy in November.

On Saturday, Trump was in New Hampshire and South Carolina to begin his presidential campaign. He unveiled a South Carolina campaign leadership team stacked with influential allies, from Gov. Henry McMaster to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), intended to put any future opponents on notice.

However, a former adviser said Trump's maneuvers did little to instill confidence in his prospects. “He’s trying to simulate something. It’s almost like this [attempt at] channeling 2016, and it’s just not working,” the former adviser said . “The spirits aren’t with him.”

Trump told reporters aboard his plane that Haley had called him to say she was considering a bid. The former president said he encouraged it despite her one-time promise not to run against him, according to Politico .

Several other GOP leaders have teased 2024 bids. They include Mike Pompeo , former Vice President Mike Pence, and Govs. Ron DeSantis and Kristi Noem.