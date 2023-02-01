ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

LeBron James notches triple-double in New York on way to NBA scoring record

On his way to becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, LeBron James notched a triple-double in a 129-123 overtime win over the New York Knicks. He scored 28 points, dished out 11 assists, and grabbed 10 rebounds in the game. He also passed both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash on the NBA’s all-time assists list. James is currently second on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and fourth on the NBA’s all-time assists list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Not Named 2023 NBA All-Star Reserve

Although Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has missed 24 games due to injury this season, it was still somewhat of a surprise when New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was named as a starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game over him. That snub became even more egregious on...
UTAH STATE
CBS San Francisco

Warriors fall to Timberwolves in OT; 3-game win streak snapped

MINNEAPOLIS  — D'Angelo Russell scored 14 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards took over in overtime after Russell fouled out and the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the Golden State Warriors 119-114 on Wednesday night.Russell fouled out after two quick whistles in the first minute of overtime. That set the stage for Edwards.After a scoreless fourth quarter, Edwards was aggressive in overtime, driving to the basket and scoring in traffic on multiple possessions. Edwards helped the Timberwolves — who trailed by 11 after three — complete the comeback. He scored just four of his 27 points in overtime...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy