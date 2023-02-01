MINNEAPOLIS — D'Angelo Russell scored 14 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards took over in overtime after Russell fouled out and the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the Golden State Warriors 119-114 on Wednesday night.Russell fouled out after two quick whistles in the first minute of overtime. That set the stage for Edwards.After a scoreless fourth quarter, Edwards was aggressive in overtime, driving to the basket and scoring in traffic on multiple possessions. Edwards helped the Timberwolves — who trailed by 11 after three — complete the comeback. He scored just four of his 27 points in overtime...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO