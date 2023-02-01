Read full article on original website
“Truly a blessing” - Russell Westbrook applauds LeBron James for moving to No. 4 on All-Time assists list
LeBron's 11-assist performance in a win against the Knicks moved him into fourth on the NBA's All-Time Assists list.
LeBron James notches triple-double in New York on way to NBA scoring record
On his way to becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, LeBron James notched a triple-double in a 129-123 overtime win over the New York Knicks. He scored 28 points, dished out 11 assists, and grabbed 10 rebounds in the game. He also passed both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash on the NBA’s all-time assists list. James is currently second on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and fourth on the NBA’s all-time assists list.
“We've seen worse, remember I coached Gary Payton and Kevin Garnett.” - Dwayne Casey downplays Luka Doncic’s exchange with Detroit Pistons’ coaching staff
Luka Doncic engaged in back-and-forth with the Detroit Pistons' bench on Monday, which Dwayne Casey downplayed and even liked
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Nets?
Coming off an overtime loss to the Boston Celtics this past Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers continued their five-game road trip on Monday with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. With Anthony Davis taking a planned night off and LeBron James sitting out with soreness in his left foot,...
The Best Active NBA Players That Played For The Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the home of many NBA superstars such as Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony.
LeBron James loses out to Nikola Jokic for January’s Western Conference Player of the Month
LeBron James continues to defy logic and Father Time simultaneously in the second decade of his career. However, that wasn’t enough to earn him Western Conference Player of the Month honors for January 2023 with Nikola Jokic named the award-winner on Thursday. This would have been LeBron’s first Player...
Anthony Davis Not Named 2023 NBA All-Star Reserve
Although Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has missed 24 games due to injury this season, it was still somewhat of a surprise when New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was named as a starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game over him. That snub became even more egregious on...
5 biggest NBA All-Star snubs in 2023, including James Harden and Jalen Brunson
Every year around the NBA, there’s a debate about the top All-Star snubs. Everyone has an opinion. There’s always a
Cavaliers’ Darius Garland snubbed from 2023 NBA All-Star Game roster
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland didn’t get his wish. Garland -- who told cleveland.com last week that he wanted to join teammate Donovan Mitchell at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game and believed he deserved a spot -- was not selected as one of seven Eastern Conference All-Star reserves.
Warriors fall to Timberwolves in OT; 3-game win streak snapped
MINNEAPOLIS — D'Angelo Russell scored 14 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards took over in overtime after Russell fouled out and the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the Golden State Warriors 119-114 on Wednesday night.Russell fouled out after two quick whistles in the first minute of overtime. That set the stage for Edwards.After a scoreless fourth quarter, Edwards was aggressive in overtime, driving to the basket and scoring in traffic on multiple possessions. Edwards helped the Timberwolves — who trailed by 11 after three — complete the comeback. He scored just four of his 27 points in overtime...
Nikola Jokic nets another triple-double, Nuggets top Warriors
Nikola Jokic recorded his league-leading 17th triple-double and the Nuggets used a 16-0 third-quarter burst to break a tie and
