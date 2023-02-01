Read full article on original website
Tom Brady drops eye-opening take on flags after Bengals-Chiefs controversy
The Cincinnati Bengals-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship showdown left quite the controversy in its wake following the decisive late hit penalty called against Joseph Ossai on Patrick Mahomes. Just about everyone has weighed in on the call, and now Tom Brady shared his own eye-opening take during a recent episode of his Let’s Go! Podcast. Brady admitted […] The post Tom Brady drops eye-opening take on flags after Bengals-Chiefs controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent
Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Joe Burrow drops truth bomb on AFC Championship Game trash talk with Chiefs
There was a lot of back-and-forth in the media between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the AFC Championship Game, and despite the loss, Joe Burrow does not seem to regret any of it. “I just think that’s what makes football fun,” Burrow said, via PFT’s Michael...
Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shocked the NFL world when he left the Dallas Cowboys for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went into detail behind his decision and why he chose the Chargers over the Cowboys. When it comes to Dallas, Moore isn’t looking at the parting of ways so negatively, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. […] The post Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Names ‘Most Impressive’ QB at Senior Bowl
The Dallas owner shared his opinion on the top signal-caller in Mobile this week.
Yardbarker
Eric Bieniemy will reportedly come with great competition, heavy price for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are among several teams waiting to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Super Bowl LVII. Washington has requested to interview Bieniemy for their offensive coordinator vacancy. The Commanders may face competition and a heavy price if they want his services. According to NBC...
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Kirk Herbstreit Has 1 Word To Describe Houston Texans' Coaching Hire
At nearly the same time this afternoon, news broke of the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton as the team's next head coach and the Houston Texans bringing DeMeco Ryans aboard. While Payton is already a decorated coach with a Super Bowl victory under his belt and Ryans has yet to serve as a ...
Georgia’s Stetson Bennett slapped with harsh NFL Draft reality by Senior Bowl director after arrest
Stetson Bennett’s NFL Draft stock took a hit after the Georgia football star was recently arrested for public intoxication on Sunday morning. Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy also believes that Bennett’s stock took a hit when he opted not to play in the showcase. In fact, the Senior Bowl director thinks that the two-time Georgia […] The post Georgia’s Stetson Bennett slapped with harsh NFL Draft reality by Senior Bowl director after arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Farrell's Final 2023 QB Rankings
The Godfather of Recruiting, Mike Farrell, drops his final rankings for the 2023 QB class.
Hendon Hooker’s bold message will catch every GM’s attention before NFL Draft
Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker has full confidence in his capabilities as a quarterback. In fact, he said that the best is yet to be seen from him when he spoke about his take on his personal outlook once he gets 100 percent healthy again. “It will be a...
Cowboys to interview Panthers coach for OC vacancy
Dallas is set to interview Panthers running backs coach Jeff Nixon for the OC position, reports Joe Person of The Athletic. The 48-year-old began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 2007, spending time there as an assistant on both offense and special teams. That led him to the Dolphins, where he took on the familiar role of exclusively coaching running backs.
49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans
The San Francisco 49ers are moving quickly now that defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is taking his talents elsewhere. Ryans, who was a highly in-demand candidate, officially accepted a job on Tuesday to become the head coach of an AFC team. In the wake of the news, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the 49ers... The post 49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LSU Outfielder is Projected Number 1 Overall Pick in 2023 MLB Draft
Louisiana State University outfielder Dylan Crews enters the 2023 season as the projected no. 1 overall pick in the 2023 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, according to MLB Pipeline.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is among the team’s wide receivers dealing with an injury ahead of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Hardman is facing an uphill battle to play in the big game. In the latest Chiefs injury update, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaden Rashada commits to new school after Florida deal falls through
Quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has landed with a new school after his NIL deal with Florida collapsed last month. Rashada announced Wednesday that he has committed to play at Arizona State, which he called his “childhood dream school.” Forks Up 4L! 🔱🆙! #Home @KennyDillingham pic.twitter.com/lld1QZc3tJ — Jaden Rashada 5️⃣ (@jadenrashada) February 1, 2023 Rashada, a... The post Jaden Rashada commits to new school after Florida deal falls through appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Longtime ESPN College Football Personality Joins Fox Sports
A former ESPN college football analyst has officially joined FOX Sports. Chris Fallica, who's known as "The Bear" to a lot of college football fans, joined the network on Wednesday afternoon. He even went on Colin Cowherd's show, The Herd to give an idea of what he will be doing for the ...
