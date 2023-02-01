ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Lookout

Bill to limit Metro Nashville Council sails through subcommittee on party-line vote

A bill that would cut the number of elected representatives on the Nashville Metro Council in half sailed through a legislative subcommittee on a party-line vote Wednesday — one of two bills proposed by GOP lawmakers this year to rejigger the Democratic-leaning capitol city’s local government, which recently bucked efforts to host the Republican National […] The post Bill to limit Metro Nashville Council sails through subcommittee on party-line vote appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

2023 Events at Municipal Auditorium

Looking to catch a show at Municipal Auditorium? Here is a list of upcoming events so far for 2023. Municipal Auditorium is located at 417 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201. The Royal Comedy tour will feature Bill Bellamy, Special K, Bruce Bruce, Sommore, Lavell Crawford, and Sleezy Evans. Find...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

The Christian music industry has found a home in Nashville

Nashville is known for music production, namely in country music, but it is also the hub for the Contemporary Christian Music industry. What does the Christian music industry look like these days, as praise and worship music has become a dominant trend? And how did Nashville become the place where CCM is made?
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Expunged Records and New Beginnings

NASHVILLE TN — People and families packed themselves inside the McGruder Family Resource Center Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. to participate in the expungement clinic hosted by lead organizer Judge Rachel L. Bell. The purpose of the clinic is to help those who come with criminal records and qualify for expungement begin a fresh chapter in their lives. The outreach also works in connecting people with other services often needed by those attempting to re-integrate into society such as food, hygiene supplies and assistance with securing employment.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

YWCA Hosts 31st Academy for Women of Achievement Celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee hosted its 31st annual Academy for Women of Achievement celebration with a cocktail reception and pinning ceremony at the Music City Center Davidson Ballroom on Thursday, Jan. 26. The 31st AWA honorees are: Jean Ann Banker, Community Volunteer; Hannah Paramore Breen,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Black Enterprise Health is Wealth Event on February 10 in Nashville

The Health is Wealth Weekend on Feb 10th at the Nashville Westin, The Black Enterprise Health is Wealth Weekend is a day event we are curating as a fun, uplifting and life-affirming opportunity for attendees to learn lifestyle changes and strategies to improve their physical fitness, daily nutrition, emotional wellness and mental health, with the ultimate goal of gaining health equity for Black individuals, families and communities.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Hospitality Program Places Graduates at Iconic Vegas Resorts

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — The Las Vegas Strip, with its posh hotels and unlimited attractions, is always a top destination for tourists. The next time you plan your trip, check-in, or have fine dining at the popular location, a Tennessee State University graduate could be your customer service representative. That’s because two recent TSU grads are now a part of the world-renowned Wynn Resorts after completing the university’s new Hospitality and Tourism Management program in partnership with the iconic company.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Rev. Roderick Belin Named “Pastor of the Year”

NASHVILLE, TN — Roderick Dwayne Belin is President/Publisher of the AME Sunday School Union, the publishing house for the African Methodist Episcopal Church. He is an anointed preacher and teacher with a prophetic voice and a global mission to empower God’s people to reach their full potential and fulfill their divine purposes.
NASHVILLE, TN
blondevoyagenashville.com

Nashville | Brunch And Bottomless Mimosas At STK Steakhouse

Since Arnold’s Country Kitchen closed earlier this year, I’ve been at a loss for where to eat. Knowing the number of restaurants in Nashville, that may seem ridiculous to many of you, but Arnold’s was my ride-or-die. I’d go there for a cocktail and grab a quick dinner. Still, most importantly, I’d find myself there on many Saturdays praying that the Nashville bachelorettes and downtown tourists had not depleted the 7-Up Pancake supply.
NASHVILLE, TN
bcdemocrat.com

Fine Print: Jail bookings, Jan. 15-23

(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis.) 8:33 p.m. John Ward, 31, Indianapolis, warrant/other district. Transported to dist. 46 at 11:10 p.m. Jan. 16. (Frensemeier) Jan. 18. 9:26 a.m. Cary Charles, 57, Columbus, failure to appear warrant....
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

GoFundMe created for Cumberland University football player

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A GoFundMe for a Cumberland University football player has raised nearly $20,000 in just a few days. Freshman offensive lineman Brady Owen was involved in a car accident while on the way to Murfreesboro on Saturday, according to the GoFundMe page. Owen’s truck was rear-ended and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Mayor Cooper announces he will not run for re-election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s mayor announced he will not be running for re-election this year. Mayor John Cooper announced on Tuesday that he will not be seeking a second term and will not run for re-election in August. Cooper is a Nashville native who was elected the mayor...
NASHVILLE, TN

