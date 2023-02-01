Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Lawmakers Take on Ticket Price TransparencyAdvocate AndyTennessee State
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
How Prince’s became the first Black-owned hot chicken spot in Nashville
While many things in Nashville have changed, one thing that has remained constant is Prince's Hot Chicken.
Bill to limit Metro Nashville Council sails through subcommittee on party-line vote
A bill that would cut the number of elected representatives on the Nashville Metro Council in half sailed through a legislative subcommittee on a party-line vote Wednesday — one of two bills proposed by GOP lawmakers this year to rejigger the Democratic-leaning capitol city’s local government, which recently bucked efforts to host the Republican National […] The post Bill to limit Metro Nashville Council sails through subcommittee on party-line vote appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
‘Not just a pizza company’: Slim & Husky’s make history as first Black-owned restaurant on Broadway, now looking to expand
The ground breaking ceremony offered a big change downtown, which has been dominated by country music and honky tonks.
Nashville home to America’s oldest Black-owned bank
Citizens Savings Bank and Trust was founded in 1904, known as Once Cent Savings Bank.
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TN
TENNESSEE - Whether you're new to the city or you've spent years there, you can count on these BBQ joints in Nashville to make your taste buds happy. The best part is, you don't have to drive all over town to get a great meal. These places are all right in your backyard.
Golf.com
King-Collins building Nashville course on ‘remote’ site minutes from downtown
King-Collins Golf Course Design, which first grabbed golfers’ attention with its work at Sweetens Cove, in Tennessee, announced Wednesday that it is building another course in the Volunteer State, just outside Nashville, with construction slated to begin this spring. The course (whose ownership group includes GOLF.com’s parent company, 8AM...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 31, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 31, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Homicide- Criminal, Theft of Vehicle- $2500 or Gr. But less than $10000, Probation Violation- Felony. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling...
'It looked like utopia,' says man suing Brentwood retirement community
Man now suing Brentwood retirement community for violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, intentional misrepresentation, multiple counts of fraud, and unjust enrichment.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?
Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
2023 Events at Municipal Auditorium
Looking to catch a show at Municipal Auditorium? Here is a list of upcoming events so far for 2023. Municipal Auditorium is located at 417 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201. The Royal Comedy tour will feature Bill Bellamy, Special K, Bruce Bruce, Sommore, Lavell Crawford, and Sleezy Evans. Find...
wpln.org
The Christian music industry has found a home in Nashville
Nashville is known for music production, namely in country music, but it is also the hub for the Contemporary Christian Music industry. What does the Christian music industry look like these days, as praise and worship music has become a dominant trend? And how did Nashville become the place where CCM is made?
Tennessee Tribune
Expunged Records and New Beginnings
NASHVILLE TN — People and families packed themselves inside the McGruder Family Resource Center Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. to participate in the expungement clinic hosted by lead organizer Judge Rachel L. Bell. The purpose of the clinic is to help those who come with criminal records and qualify for expungement begin a fresh chapter in their lives. The outreach also works in connecting people with other services often needed by those attempting to re-integrate into society such as food, hygiene supplies and assistance with securing employment.
Tennessee Tribune
YWCA Hosts 31st Academy for Women of Achievement Celebration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee hosted its 31st annual Academy for Women of Achievement celebration with a cocktail reception and pinning ceremony at the Music City Center Davidson Ballroom on Thursday, Jan. 26. The 31st AWA honorees are: Jean Ann Banker, Community Volunteer; Hannah Paramore Breen,...
Tennessee Tribune
Black Enterprise Health is Wealth Event on February 10 in Nashville
The Health is Wealth Weekend on Feb 10th at the Nashville Westin, The Black Enterprise Health is Wealth Weekend is a day event we are curating as a fun, uplifting and life-affirming opportunity for attendees to learn lifestyle changes and strategies to improve their physical fitness, daily nutrition, emotional wellness and mental health, with the ultimate goal of gaining health equity for Black individuals, families and communities.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Hospitality Program Places Graduates at Iconic Vegas Resorts
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — The Las Vegas Strip, with its posh hotels and unlimited attractions, is always a top destination for tourists. The next time you plan your trip, check-in, or have fine dining at the popular location, a Tennessee State University graduate could be your customer service representative. That’s because two recent TSU grads are now a part of the world-renowned Wynn Resorts after completing the university’s new Hospitality and Tourism Management program in partnership with the iconic company.
Tennessee Tribune
Rev. Roderick Belin Named “Pastor of the Year”
NASHVILLE, TN — Roderick Dwayne Belin is President/Publisher of the AME Sunday School Union, the publishing house for the African Methodist Episcopal Church. He is an anointed preacher and teacher with a prophetic voice and a global mission to empower God’s people to reach their full potential and fulfill their divine purposes.
blondevoyagenashville.com
Nashville | Brunch And Bottomless Mimosas At STK Steakhouse
Since Arnold’s Country Kitchen closed earlier this year, I’ve been at a loss for where to eat. Knowing the number of restaurants in Nashville, that may seem ridiculous to many of you, but Arnold’s was my ride-or-die. I’d go there for a cocktail and grab a quick dinner. Still, most importantly, I’d find myself there on many Saturdays praying that the Nashville bachelorettes and downtown tourists had not depleted the 7-Up Pancake supply.
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Jail bookings, Jan. 15-23
(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis.) 8:33 p.m. John Ward, 31, Indianapolis, warrant/other district. Transported to dist. 46 at 11:10 p.m. Jan. 16. (Frensemeier) Jan. 18. 9:26 a.m. Cary Charles, 57, Columbus, failure to appear warrant....
WSMV
GoFundMe created for Cumberland University football player
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A GoFundMe for a Cumberland University football player has raised nearly $20,000 in just a few days. Freshman offensive lineman Brady Owen was involved in a car accident while on the way to Murfreesboro on Saturday, according to the GoFundMe page. Owen’s truck was rear-ended and...
WSMV
Mayor Cooper announces he will not run for re-election
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s mayor announced he will not be running for re-election this year. Mayor John Cooper announced on Tuesday that he will not be seeking a second term and will not run for re-election in August. Cooper is a Nashville native who was elected the mayor...
Comments / 0