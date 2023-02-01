Read full article on original website
Rossford thumps Pemberville Eastwood in punishing decision
Rossford controlled the action to earn an impressive 58-30 win against Pemberville Eastwood on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Rossford squared off with February 1, 2022 at Pemberville Eastwood High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Centerburg slides past Cardington-Lincoln in fretful clash
Centerburg derailed Cardington-Lincoln's hopes after a 47-41 verdict on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Centerburg squared off with January 12, 2022 at Centerburg High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Swanton ends the party for Oregon Clay
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Swanton prevailed over Oregon Clay 57-42 at Swanton High on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Swanton drew first blood by forging a 11-7 margin over Oregon Clay after the first quarter.
Delphos Jefferson outlasts Fort Jennings in topsy-turvy battle
Delphos Jefferson tipped and eventually toppled Fort Jennings 59-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Fort Jennings faced off on February 1, 2022 at Fort Jennings High School. Click here for a recap.
Northmor claims gritty victory against Wynford
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Northmor defeated Wynford 57-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. In recent action on January 20, Northmor faced off against Cardington-Lincoln . For results, click here. Wynford took on Carey on January 21 at Carey High School. Click here for a recap.
Never a doubt: New Bremen breezes past Lima Bath
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. New Bremen did exactly that with a 78-30 win against Lima Bath on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 24, New Bremen faced off against Celina . For results, click here. Lima Bath took on Perry on January 24 at Perry High School. For more, click here.
OHSAA Girls Basketball Division IV Ottawa Glandorf District Draw Results
Coaches already knew what their seeding would be before the OSHAA Girls Basketball Division IV Ottawa Glandorf seeding meeting thanks to the use of Martin RPI for seeding. #1 seed at OG was Leipsic, #2 Kalida, #3 Columbus Grove, and #4 Cory Rawson. They all took byes to the Sectional Final. The other bye was assigned to #11 Pandora Gilboa. Continental ended up as 1 of 3 teams with a 3-16 record and was awarded the #10 seed. #9 Fort Jennings and #11 Pandora Gilboa were the other teams with 3-16 records. Continental will face #8 Delphos St Johns in a Bluffton University Sectional Semifinal. The winner of that game will take on #1 Leipsic. Sectional games are held at Bluffton University and Van Wert High School. The winner of the OG District will face the winner of the Fostoria District at an Elida Regional Semifinal on March 1.
Zoom: Castalia Margaretta leaves Old Fort in its wake
Castalia Margaretta earned its community's accolades after a 68-39 win over Old Fort at Castalia Margaretta High on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on January 27, Old Fort squared off with Lakeside Marblehead Danbury in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Mark Hoyt Payne
Mark Hoyt Payne, 59, of Marion, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Galion Point Nursing Home in Galion. Mark was born in Crestline on November 12, 1963, to the late Shelby and Juanita (Hensley) Payne. To plant a tree in memory of Mark Payne as a living tribute,...
Dorothy Alfrey
Dorothy Alfrey, age 76, of Shelby died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Ohio Health Hospital Mansfield. Born January 3, 1947 in Mt. Vernon to Arthur Sylvester and Juanata Faye (Vickers) Snyder, she had been a Shelby resident for the past 20 years.
Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property
LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio
Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairview student Dameion Mseis wore a dress to a school basketball game and was met by resistance from school officials. In fact, the Athletic Director Paul Yunker asked him to change or leave. “Mr. Yunker started walking over to us. He was like on the left...
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
Ohio music and tattoo festival at former prison announces lineup
One of the biggest rock music festivals, that happens to be at a former prison in Ohio has announced their line up for 2023. Headliners for Inkcarceration festival include Pantera, Limp Bizkit and Slipknot. Limp Bizkit will headline Friday, Pantera on Saturday and Slipknot on Sunday. Other bands include Volbeat, Lamb of God, Bush, Megadeth, […]
Toledo’s first black-owned barber college opening its doors soon
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The first black-owned barber college in the 419 is planning on opening its doors at the corner of Byrne rd and Glendale to students in the next month. Antwaun Turner, the founder of Toledo Barber College, says it all started as a small idea in his head and he’s proud to see how far it has come.
Attitudes with Reve Salon and Spa in Downtown Sylvania
Attitudes A Salon, owned by Janice Edinger, in Sylvania, Ohio is excited to announce that they will be merging with Reve Salon and Spa, owned by Carmen Wigmans. This merger will bring together two of the top salons in the area, to create a premier destination for all of your beauty and wellness needs. The location will be Reve Salon and Spa and Janice together with the Attitude A Salon staff will provide services under the new Reve brand name, starting March 27, 2023.
What's driving the growing number of car washes in northwest Ohio?
TOLEDO, Ohio — It has been the buzz around town. An adjacent car wash wants to buy Uncle John's Pancake House to level the restaurant and build an area for car vacuums. The potential uprooting of an iconic Toledo restaurant of nearly 60 years has many questioning: Why there are so many new car washes in the area?
Galion-Crestline Chamber to host ribbon cutting for Color Bar Salon Feb. 13
GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) is delighted to announce a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Monday, February 13th at 1 p.m. for The Color Bar Salon, 100 W. Park Rd, Crestline. “We are thrilled to be welcoming yet another new enterprise to the Galion-Crestline area!” says...
Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also
OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
