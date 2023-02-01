Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVM
Exclusive: Columbus police officer shares insight on low patrol division numbers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 was able to get a copy of a fairly new assessment of the Columbus Police Department, which is making its rounds in the community. It’s a confidential document funded by a group of businesses in Columbus. They paid a consultation company to investigate issues within the department. It points out the good, the bad and the ugly.
WTVM
Arrest warrant of Lamar Vickerstaff reveals that he knew Amore Wiggins
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “The community needs answers. We want to know what makes an animal do this,” says the Captain Johnathan Clifton Investigator with Opelika Police Department. “. Questions continue for the Opelika Police Department as they work to find answers in the case of Amore Wiggins....
CPD: Daughter charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her father
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man’s daughter is being arrested on an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection to his death, according to the Columbus Police Department. At 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 1, Jerry Faulkner was transported from Wellborn Drive to St. Francis Hospital for cardiac arrest. Paramedics say he had visible injuries on both his […]
CPD: Street-racing on the rise following COVID-19
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— In 2022, the City of Columbus had nearly 30 traffic-related fatalities. One of which Columbus Police say they directly attribute to street-racing. The Columbus Police Department defines street racing as, “two or more cars or vehicles in an attempt for some type of competition, trying to out race out drive another driver.” […]
MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit arrest two on murder charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals agents, and the Russell County Sheriff’s office arrested two suspects wanted on murder charges on Thursday. Authorities with The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office say they noticed Lamarquis Edmonds, who was wanted on a murder charge, entering […]
WTVM
Man convicted in 2022 Phenix City gas station murder
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man has been convicted for a deadly gas station shooting in Phenix City last year. The Russell County District Attorney tells News Leader 9 that Briterrin Campbell was convicted on Feb. 1. On May 4, 2022, Campbell shot 27-year-old Anthony Thomas at the Marathon...
WTVM
City of Opelika celebrates Amore Wiggins’ birthday, identity
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many in the city of Opelika continue to hold the Amore Wiggins case close to their hearts. The Opelika Police Department and an advocate for the Opelika Baby Jane Doe Case held a celebration in her honor and for the accomplishments in the investigation. Every year,...
Columbus police hold ‘Pastor’s Academy’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is holding a five-week-long “Pastor’s Academy” course. The Columbus Police Department says the course is “designed to provide faith-based leaders with an understanding about various police functions.” Attendants may be able to interact with department officers, command staff and participate in ride-alongs. According to a press release, […]
Columbus police investigate shooting near Edgewood and Elm Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting near Edgewood and Elm Drive. The Columbus Police Department sent out a tweet at 2:01 p.m., saying one was injured in this shooting. A WRBL Reporter says five to six Columbus patrol vehicles were present in the nearby intersection of Laurel and Mayfield […]
WTVM
Opelika police executing search warrant in area of Martin Luther King Blvd.
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - According to officials, Opelika Police were executing a search warrant in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Magnolia Street, at approximately 1:00 p.m. The Opelika Police Department, with the assistance of the Lee County SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at the Neighborhood Market,...
wgxa.tv
GBI searching for potentially armed and dangerous man in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WGXA)- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation asks the public’s assistance in locating a potentially armed and dangerous man wanted for questioning in an Americus shooting. The GBI says Corey Deriso is wanted for a probation violation and authorities also want to ask him about a shooting on...
Phenix City man involved in 2022 Marathon shooting faces life in prison
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Phenix City man involved in a 2022 Marathon gas station shooting was convicted on Wednesday and faces life in prison. Briterrin Campbell was charged and convicted of a shooting at the Marathon gas station located on Highway 80 and Stagecoach Drive, which claimed the life of Anthony Davis on May 4, […]
WTVM
Family of 12-year-old killed in Phenix City says they’re ‘torn to pieces’
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - We’re learning more about the 12-year-old shot and killed in Phenix City Wednesday night. Tonight, News Leader 9 spoke with the victim’s family, who say they’re torn to pieces. News Leader 9 spoke with that 12-year-old’s brother and his mom off-camera. Both,...
WTVM
Daughter facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A daughter is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after her dad died from cardiac arrest. On Wednesday, February 1, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a man was transported to St. Francis Hospital by EMS because he went into cardiac arrest. 67-year-old Jerry Faulkner was pronounced dead at 8:56...
WTVM
Police presence near Elm Drive in Columbus, one person injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a police presence near Elm Drive in Columbus. According to our crews, detectives are also on the scene. A shooting investigation is being conducted in the area of Elm Drive and Edgewood Drive. According to officials, one person is injured. Stay with us...
East Alabama woman charged with Murder in shooting death of male acquaintance
HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) – A 26-year-old east Alabama woman allegedly shot and killed a man early Wednesday morning and is now charged with Murder. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says the suspect, Deshondra Shawnese Green, was an acquaintance of the alleged victim Sammie Pritchett. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the 36-year-old Hurtsburo man […]
WTVM
Columbus police investigate robbery on Wynnton Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a robbery on Wynnton Road. The incident occurred on Monday, January 31, at approximately 12:20 a.m. at the Wendy’s on Wynnton Rd. Officials say the restaurant was ‘held up at gunpoint’ and the three suspects got away. It’s unknown...
12-year-old killed in shooting in Russell County
Authorities in Russell County have confirmed a 12-year-old boy has died following a shooting on Wednesday night. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the victim dead at 8:53 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of U.S. highway 80. The victim’s body will be sent for an autopsy on Thursday. Stay with WRBL […]
WTVM
Capital murder trial postponed again for fallen Auburn officer
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - There is another delay in a capital murder trial for a man accused of killing an Auburn police officer and injuring two others in 2019. The original date for jury selection was only a week away, but is now being postponed again. Officer William Buechner was...
WTVM
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 11 years, we now know Opelika Jane Doe as Amore Wiggins. Family members like stepmom, Ruth Vickerstaff, are in the Lee County Jail, while her father, Lamar Vickerstaff, faces murder charges. The woman whose son discovered the skull 11 years ago of Amore Wiggins remembers...
Comments / 2