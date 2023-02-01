ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Exclusive: Columbus police officer shares insight on low patrol division numbers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 was able to get a copy of a fairly new assessment of the Columbus Police Department, which is making its rounds in the community. It’s a confidential document funded by a group of businesses in Columbus. They paid a consultation company to investigate issues within the department. It points out the good, the bad and the ugly.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Arrest warrant of Lamar Vickerstaff reveals that he knew Amore Wiggins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “The community needs answers. We want to know what makes an animal do this,” says the Captain Johnathan Clifton Investigator with Opelika Police Department. “. Questions continue for the Opelika Police Department as they work to find answers in the case of Amore Wiggins....
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

CPD: Street-racing on the rise following COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— In 2022, the City of Columbus had nearly 30 traffic-related fatalities. One of which Columbus Police say they directly attribute to street-racing. The Columbus Police Department defines street racing as, “two or more cars or vehicles in an attempt for some type of competition, trying to out race out drive another driver.” […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit arrest two on murder charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals agents, and the Russell County Sheriff’s office arrested two suspects wanted on murder charges on Thursday. Authorities with The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office say they noticed Lamarquis Edmonds, who was wanted on a murder charge, entering […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Man convicted in 2022 Phenix City gas station murder

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man has been convicted for a deadly gas station shooting in Phenix City last year. The Russell County District Attorney tells News Leader 9 that Briterrin Campbell was convicted on Feb. 1. On May 4, 2022, Campbell shot 27-year-old Anthony Thomas at the Marathon...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

City of Opelika celebrates Amore Wiggins’ birthday, identity

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many in the city of Opelika continue to hold the Amore Wiggins case close to their hearts. The Opelika Police Department and an advocate for the Opelika Baby Jane Doe Case held a celebration in her honor and for the accomplishments in the investigation. Every year,...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus police hold ‘Pastor’s Academy’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is holding a five-week-long “Pastor’s Academy” course. The Columbus Police Department says the course is “designed to provide faith-based leaders with an understanding about various police functions.” Attendants may be able to interact with department officers, command staff and participate in ride-alongs. According to a press release, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus police investigate shooting near Edgewood and Elm Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting near Edgewood and Elm Drive. The Columbus Police Department sent out a tweet at 2:01 p.m., saying one was injured in this shooting. A WRBL Reporter says five to six Columbus patrol vehicles were present in the nearby intersection of Laurel and Mayfield […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika police executing search warrant in area of Martin Luther King Blvd.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - According to officials, Opelika Police were executing a search warrant in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Magnolia Street, at approximately 1:00 p.m. The Opelika Police Department, with the assistance of the Lee County SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at the Neighborhood Market,...
OPELIKA, AL
wgxa.tv

GBI searching for potentially armed and dangerous man in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WGXA)- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation asks the public’s assistance in locating a potentially armed and dangerous man wanted for questioning in an Americus shooting. The GBI says Corey Deriso is wanted for a probation violation and authorities also want to ask him about a shooting on...
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

Daughter facing involuntary manslaughter after dad dies of cardiac arrest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A daughter is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after her dad died from cardiac arrest. On Wednesday, February 1, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a man was transported to St. Francis Hospital by EMS because he went into cardiac arrest. 67-year-old Jerry Faulkner was pronounced dead at 8:56...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Police presence near Elm Drive in Columbus, one person injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a police presence near Elm Drive in Columbus. According to our crews, detectives are also on the scene. A shooting investigation is being conducted in the area of Elm Drive and Edgewood Drive. According to officials, one person is injured. Stay with us...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus police investigate robbery on Wynnton Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a robbery on Wynnton Road. The incident occurred on Monday, January 31, at approximately 12:20 a.m. at the Wendy’s on Wynnton Rd. Officials say the restaurant was ‘held up at gunpoint’ and the three suspects got away. It’s unknown...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

12-year-old killed in shooting in Russell County

Authorities in Russell County have confirmed a 12-year-old boy has died following a shooting on Wednesday night. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the victim dead at 8:53 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of U.S. highway 80. The victim’s body will be sent for an autopsy on Thursday. Stay with WRBL […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Capital murder trial postponed again for fallen Auburn officer

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - There is another delay in a capital murder trial for a man accused of killing an Auburn police officer and injuring two others in 2019. The original date for jury selection was only a week away, but is now being postponed again. Officer William Buechner was...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 11 years, we now know Opelika Jane Doe as Amore Wiggins. Family members like stepmom, Ruth Vickerstaff, are in the Lee County Jail, while her father, Lamar Vickerstaff, faces murder charges. The woman whose son discovered the skull 11 years ago of Amore Wiggins remembers...
OPELIKA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy