Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Agarwal: Northwestern lives and dies by Buie and Audige, suffers home loss to Michigan
Stone cold. Those two words summarize Northwestern’s (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) offensive performance Thursday night in a disappointing 68-51 home defeat to Michigan (12-10, 6-5 Big Ten). As shown in a poor final ten-minute stretch in Iowa a few days ago, the Cats never seem to get anything going...
Daily Northwestern
News Quiz: Men’s Basketball, Black History Month and the “Get the Lead Out” partnership
#1. NU researchers recently discovered aging is driven by unbalanced genes. Who was the principal investigator in this study?. #2. Which professor is teaching History 393-0: History of Abortion in the United States this quarter?. #3. Which of the following events is not scheduled for Black History Month in Evanston?
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern comes up short 74-64 at Penn State after first-half firepower
Northwestern set off for University Park on Thursday, seeking a third consecutive victory to mark a major mid-winter turnaround. Penn State looked to defend its homecourt and regain momentum after dropping five of its previous six contests. The Wildcats (8-14, 1-10 Big Ten) could not maintain their first-half form, and the Nittany Lions (13-10, 4-8 Big Ten) ended their two-game losing skid with a 74-64 home win that evening.
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern aims to extend win streak, hits the road to face Penn State Thursday
While Northwestern has been on a hot streak this past week, the squad aims to continue its success on the road as it battles Penn State Thursday at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Wildcats (8-13, 1-9 Big Ten) desperately need to turn the corner as they enter the second stretch of the season. After a solid 2022 campaign — courtesy of players’ Veronica Burton, redshirt senior guard Sydney Wood and redshirt sophomore forward Courtney Shaw — NU pushed boundaries in the conference and separated themselves from other programs in the league. However, with the loss of Burton, the Cats struggled to find a consistent offensive rhythm on the floor this winter.
Daily Northwestern
Ortiz: Analyzing key races in the upcoming Chicago municipal elections
Chicago is gearing up for the upcoming municipal elections, with various candidates vying for seats across the city. We’ll focus on some candidates endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America. The most likely pickups for the DSA in city council this year are in the 46th and 48th ward...
Daily Northwestern
‘If I can save one life’: Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering discusses next steps on gun control
Content warning: This article contains discussions of gun violence. On July 11, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering stood in the Oval Office and spoke with President Joe Biden about the need for a federal assault weapons ban. It was just a week after the mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.
Daily Northwestern
‘Too little, too late’: Black residents disillusioned by pace of Evanston reparations program
Eva Holland-Switchett still lives in the Evanston childhood home her mother bought in 1961. She associates the house with memories of love. But Holland-Switchett, who is Black, also remembers the redlining practices her mother fought against to buy the house in the first place. For instance, her mother went to the bank to get a loan but couldn’t get it, she recalled.
Daily Northwestern
Student runners continue training — snow or shine — during winter months
After weeks of consistent training and an almost two-hour battle with the Chicago winter, Weinberg freshman Daniel Gold crossed the finish line at his first half-marathon just as snow began to hit the pavement. While Evanston winters often feature temperatures about 20 degrees Fahrenheit and winds averaging 18.6 miles per...
Daily Northwestern
‘More representation, more visibility’: Evanston’s Asian American community claims its voice in participatory budgeting
When Melissa Raman Molitor, a first-generation Filipino-Indian-American, moved to Evanston in 2011, she saw little recognition for the city’s Asian, South Asian and Pacific Islander American community. “There have been no spaces or organizations that specifically support or offer resources for the ASPA community in Evanston,” Molitor said.
Daily Northwestern
Room to Room: Student Fashion Edition
In this special edition of Room to Room, students around campus walk us through their closet and talk about how they express themselves through fashion. — New student-run Instagram account showcases fashion on campus. — Student-run Instagram account encourages sustainable fashion in Evanston. — ‘Liberatory fashion’: Student-run fashion brand Naranji...
Daily Northwestern
Harley Clarke Mansion faces uncertain future as Artists Book House withdraws from project
After a contentious Administration & Public Works Committee meeting Jan. 9, Artists Book House decided it would withdraw from the Harley Clarke Mansion, capping off the group’s three-year attempt to revitalize the building. Harley Clarke is a long-closed beachside mansion located in the 7th Ward. In 2019, Evanston issued...
Daily Northwestern
The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch during Week 5
Tickets: $6-10 The Wirtz Center is hosting “Blood Wedding” through this weekend. The play follows the story of a young woman who is visited by a former lover on her wedding day and the family disputes that ensue. Pillowtalk & Other Parts of Speech. Shanley Pavilion. Friday 7...
Daily Northwestern
Reparations Committee extends contract with nonprofit to distribute housing grants
The Reparations Committee voted 5-1 Thursday to extend its contract with affordable housing group Community Partners for Affordable Housing for 90 days, meaning CPAH will temporarily continue managing housing grants for Evanston’s Restorative Housing Program. In January 2022, the committee first approved CPAH to help reparations recipients manage and...
Daily Northwestern
Without sufficient community support, mutual aid group Back On Their Feet confronts burnout and uncertain future
Michele Hays started Back On Their Feet, a mutual aid Facebook group, after the Women’s March in 2017. At the time, she said she saw community members coming together to provide supplies, appliances and furniture for one family struggling to obtain housing. But by December, Hays realized only a small group of people with Back On Their Feet were serving hundreds of families.
