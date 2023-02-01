While Northwestern has been on a hot streak this past week, the squad aims to continue its success on the road as it battles Penn State Thursday at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Wildcats (8-13, 1-9 Big Ten) desperately need to turn the corner as they enter the second stretch of the season. After a solid 2022 campaign — courtesy of players’ Veronica Burton, redshirt senior guard Sydney Wood and redshirt sophomore forward Courtney Shaw — NU pushed boundaries in the conference and separated themselves from other programs in the league. However, with the loss of Burton, the Cats struggled to find a consistent offensive rhythm on the floor this winter.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO