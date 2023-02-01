Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee gives update on wife Maria's lymphoma treatment
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a thank you to citizens offering prayers and support as his wife Maria enters a new phase of treatment for lymphoma. In August of last year, Governor Lee announced wife Maria's diagnosis which came as unexpected. "Her prognosis is good and it is treatable," Gov. Lee said in a statement.
Bill proposed in TN legislature would help pay for PTSD treatment among full-time firefighters
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill introduced in the Tennessee legislature on Monday would enact the "James 'Dustin' Samples Act," extending worker's compensation benefits to paid firefighters who are diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. The bill, SB 0856, would only extend benefits to full-time or regular firefighters who work for...
'Obviously, it's a concern' | Some TN parents speaking out against third-grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In March of 2021, lawmakers passed § TCA 49-6-3115. It requires students who don't score well on a standardized test to either repeat the third grade, go to summer school or attend tutoring sessions in the fourth grade. However, this law has caused worry in classrooms and homes across the state.
tnledger.com
God’s winning in state’s license plate primary
Tennessee has had its new license plates available for a full year, and one thing is clear: God is kicking some butt. Which is to say, tags featuring “In God We Trust” are far and away the favorite of Tennessee motorists. God tags: 3,197,413. Godless tags: 2,226,408. If...
East Tennesseans recognized in cattle show for best cows, breeders
Two people from East Tennessee were named in Tennessee's Top Tier sponsored by Merck Animal Health winners held on Jan. 21 in Murfreesboro.
Knoxville lawyer named to Tennessee Supreme Court
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced the replacement for a Tennessee Supreme Court judge who will retire later this year.
WATE
New data shows Tennessee has 10th lowest cost of living in US
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee State Data Center, which is part of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research within the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, released new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday. The new data showed Tennessee has...
Bill would allow lane splitting in traffic in Tennessee
The bill's sponsor says lane splitting increases rider safety.
WATE
10-month-old waiting for a heart transplant
A Middle Tennessee family waits anxiously as their ten-month-old son waits for his turn on a heart transplant list. A Middle Tennessee family waits anxiously as their ten-month-old son waits for his turn on a heart transplant list. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good...
Jezebel
Tennessee Bill Would Imprison People for 3 Years If They 'Lie' About Rape to Get an Abortion
Republican lawmakers in Tennessee introduced a bill this week that would add a rape exception to the state’s near-total abortion ban—with the caveat that those who “lie” about being raped to access abortion care could be sentenced to up to three years in prison. The bill, which Jessica Valenti first surfaced in her abortion news newsletter on Tuesday, would also require rape victims who do receive abortion care (which they can only get after an invasive forensic exam) to preserve and submit “a sample of the embryonic or fetal tissue extracted during the abortion” to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for “investigation into the offense.”
radionwtn.com
First Lady Maria Lee To Undergo Bone Marrow Transplant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I are grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support we have received since her lymphoma diagnosis last August. The first phase of treatment went well, and we thank the medical team for their exceptional care and commitment. Later this month, Maria will begin the next phase of treatment, as she prepares to undergo a bone marrow transplant. While there are difficult days ahead, Maria and I have great trust in the Lord. We too are praying that God brings peace and comfort to all Tennesseans who are facing challenges in their own lives.”
Bills filed in Tennessee legislature following Tyre Nichols video, death
Newly-elected representative Justin Jones, D-Nashville, spent Wednesday watching the service for Tyre Nichols, who was beaten to death by five former Memphis Police Department officers last month.
Tennessee legislators advance bill that would ban drag shows on public property
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee General Assembly has advanced a bill that would update existing state laws regarding adult cabaret performances to more strictly limit drag performances in the state. Senator Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) and Representative Chris Todd (R-Jackson) introduced Senate/House Bill 0003 in November. On Tuesday, the Senate...
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee History for Kids
If you read about the Civil Rights Movement, you’ll find reference to a lawsuit Ida B. Wells filed that foreshadowed events three-quarters of a century later. A few years ago, thanks to state archivist Wayne Moore, I found the documents from this case on file at the Tennessee State Library and Archives.
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75
A Tennessee witness between LaFollette and Powell reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South that seemed to be following his vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
350,000 Tennesseans may find themselves no longer receiving TennCare
TennCare reviews who is eligible for healthcare coverage every year, but that's been on pause since the pandemic.
WTVCFOX
'It's terrifying:' Tennessee families with disabilities locked out of affordable homes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga resident says she's locked out from several homes for sale on the market -- all because of her disability. Taryn Balwinski, who uses a wheelchair, now lives in a home she struggles to navigate. She's in the market for something that can better accommodate...
TN lawmakers introduce bill to put 'In God We Trust' in state seal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — State lawmakers introduced a bill on Monday that would ask the governor to submit a new design of the state seal to be approved, making sure that the new seal includes "In God We Trust." SB 0420 was introduced by Senator Rusty Crowe (R - Johnson...
Tennessee bill introduced to raise legal age to own a gun to 21
The bill itself is very simple, it would raise the age to own a gun to 21 years old. There are some exceptions that would still allow 18 to 20 years old to get a firearm.
Tennessee School Closings & Delays: February 3, 2023
Multiple Tennessee school districts have announced closings or delayed start times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the concern for icy conditions.
