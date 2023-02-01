FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas gymnastics makes its return to The Place on Friday night as the No. 18 Hogs are set to take on the No. 2 Florida Gators from Bud Walton Arena. Both teams are coming off big conference wins last week, Florida over Georgia and Arkansas over LSU. The Razorbacks and Gators each set season highs in the meet, a 197.475 for Arkansas and 197.900 for Florida. The score is also a new program record for the Gymbacks.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 10 HOURS AGO