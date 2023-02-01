Read full article on original website
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 81-70 win over Texas A&M
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 81-70 win over Texas A&M.
Top Arkansas prospect Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter talks signing with Razorbacks
ASHDOWN, Ark. — In August 2021 before his junior season, Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter became the first commit of the Razorbacks’ 2023 class. Fast forward 18 months and the 6’5″, four-star prospect is finally able to put his pledge in ink. On Wednesday’s National Signing...
Four Razorbacks among updated Bowerman watch list
NEW ORLEANS – Arkansas junior Ayden Owens-Delerme remains among 10 athletes on The Bowerman watch list this month while three additional Razorbacks are receiving votes. The trio receiving votes this month are senior sprinter Chris Bailey, senior jumper Carey Mcleod, and sophomore jumper Wayne Pinnock. Owens-Delerme, a finalist for...
WATCH: Sam Pittman recaps National Signing Day
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman sat down with the media on Wednesday to recap National Signing Day. The Razorbacks 2023 signing class has 20 high school athletes and 10 college transfers in it. One of the high school standouts in the class is TE Shamar...
Barnum Named Top 10 Candidate for Katrina McClain Award
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Erynn Barnum of the Arkansas women’s basketball team has been playing the best basketball of her career, which is worthy for national recognition. Barnum has been named to the 2023 Katrina McClain Mid-Season Top 10 List, the award given to the best power forward in the country, as announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).
Gymbacks Return to Bud Walton for Battle with Gators
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas gymnastics makes its return to The Place on Friday night as the No. 18 Hogs are set to take on the No. 2 Florida Gators from Bud Walton Arena. Both teams are coming off big conference wins last week, Florida over Georgia and Arkansas over LSU. The Razorbacks and Gators each set season highs in the meet, a 197.475 for Arkansas and 197.900 for Florida. The score is also a new program record for the Gymbacks.
Arkansas has 10 from transfer portal, more coming
FAYETTEVILLE — The traditional National Signing Day isn’t what it was before recruits couild sign early, but Arkansas did add Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter on Wednesday. But Arkansas now has 10 recruits from the transfer portal enrolled at Arkansas. Sam Pittman talked about the portal recruits...
Arkansas' Dan Enos, Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson introductory press conference
Arkansas' Dan Enos, Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson introductory press conference.
Hogs add another talented Mills recruit Anton Pierce
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added its second talented preferred walk-on recruit for the Class of 2023 from Mills with the addition of Anton Pierce. Pierce, 6-2, 203, was once committed to sign with Army, but opted to reopen his recruiting. He joins teammate Jabrae Shaw as committed to the Hogs. Pierce talked to Hogville.net on why he chose the Hogs.
Perfect workouts from home during the slick weather
All the inclement weather has us thinking about how we can take our workouts to the next level without leaving the comfort of our homes. Thankfully, we have an expert who can help us figure out how to add resistance by slipping off our shoes!. Betsy Rawlings from from Fayetteville...
Event to connect prestigious authors to local readers
The Phi Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. along with the Tea Rose Foundation of Northwest Arkansas and the Rogers Public Library Foundation are hosting an annual event putting the spotlight on authors and connecting them with local readers. The event is a great way to celebrate Black History Month.
Tyson adds parental leave policy to benefits
Tyson Foods announced Tuesday It was adding a parental leave policy to its benefits.
