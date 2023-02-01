Read full article on original website
Waiting for a warm-up? Here’s what the Farmer’s Almanac predicts this spring
With the first day of spring 46 days away, many people are looking forward to warmer temperatures. But according to predictions from the Farmer's Almanac, it might take some time.
cleveland19.com
19 First Alert Weather Day: Bitterly cold Friday; wind chill temperatures below 0 degrees in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Friday. An Artic front will move through Thursday night, and temperatures will tumble into the teens by Friday morning. Winds will remain high through Friday, and wind chill temperatures may be...
Lorain County EMA advises schools to close on day of April 2024 total solar eclipse
ELYRIA, Ohio — April 8, 2024 seems like a long way away. But as school leaders start planning their academic calendars for next year, safety officials in Lorain County are advising districts to close on that specific day because of a once-in-a-lifetime event. The Lorain County Office of Emergency...
Local motorcycle repair shop catches fire
It happened just before 2 a.m. on Lamor Road
FirstEnergy building new transmission center in Valley
FirstEnergy is building a new Transmission Service Center in North Jackson.
Mobile home catches fire in Mercer County
Firefighters were called shortly before 1 p.m.
WFMJ.com
Warren man killed by snow plow truck in Ashtabula County
A Warren man was pronounced dead in Ashtabula County after being hit by a snow plow truck early Monday morning. According to police, the incident happened at Kennametal, a manufacturing plant on Penniman Road in Orwell. Police say the man, identified as Michael Bellstedt was taking out the trash at the plant.
richlandsource.com
Too much punch: Uniontown Lake knocks out Canton GlenOak
Uniontown Lake handed Canton GlenOak a tough 56-42 loss at Canton Glenoak High on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Canton GlenOak and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 29, 2022 at Uniontown Lake High School. For more, click here.
WFMJ.com
Interstate 80 WB open again in Mercer County
A portion of Interstate 80 westbound has reopened after being closed Tuesday night due to a tractor trailer crash and a separate tractor trailer fire. PennDOT announced at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday that the roadway was closed from Exit 15 (Route 19/Mercer) to Exit 4 (Route 760/Route 18/Sharon/Hermitage). A detour was...
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Burton Berkshire weathers scare to dispatch Orwell Grand Valley
Burton Berkshire surfed the tension to ride to a 38-34 win over Orwell Grand Valley in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Burton Berkshire and Orwell Grand Valley squared off with February 9, 2022 at Burton Berkshire High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Crash cleared on SR 176 in Cleveland
Traffic has returned to normal after a crash on State Route 176 caused delays in Cleveland Tuesday afternoon.
erienewsnow.com
Plumbers Give Advice to Prevent Frozen Pipes
As temperatures continue to fall in Erie, plumbers say the best way to keep your pipes from freezing this winter is to keep them warm, and keep water moving. "You should see if there's any drafty areas in the house that could possibly cause freezing pipes," said Tim Stasiewski, General Manager of TJ's Plumbing & Heating. "We [also] usually say to leave at least one faucet trickle a little bit."
Interstate 80 westbound closed in Mercer County
UPDATE 3:06 p.m. — Interstate 80 westbound has reopened, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). A portion of Interstate 80 westbound is closed in Mercer County due to a tractor-trailer crash and a separate tractor-trailer fire. According to PennDOT, the roadway is closed from Exit 15 (Route 19/Mercer) to Exit 4 (Route 760/Route […]
wtae.com
Report of 'hit list' leads to closure of the Mercer Area School District on Wednesday
MERCER, Pa. — The Mercer Area School District canceled classes and extracurricular activities on Wednesday after two threats were reported on the Safe2Say Anonymous Reporting System referencing a student-created “hit list” at the middle-high school. The district announced that it has notified law enforcement about the threats,...
tourcounsel.com
Ashtabula Towne Square | Shopping mall in Edgewood, Ohio
Ashtabula Towne Square, formerly Ashtabula Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall serving the city of Ashtabula, Ohio, United States. It has the capacity for 70 stores, as well as a food court, and a six-screen movie theater. The mall does not have an open anchor store. The mall has six...
happi927.com
PUPPY ALERT! PUPPY ALERT! PUPPY ALERT! PUPPY ALERT! PUPPIES! Our Wet Nose Wednesday with the Erie Humane Society! PUPPY ALERT!
We will meet one of these puppies today! They are up for adoption through the Erie Humane Society and I CANNNNNOT WAIT! I’m not sure which one is coming in this morning..they said whichever is the cleanest when they go in this morning. Hahahahahhaa. Puppies can get a bit messy but I love them ALL. It doesn’t matter…clean or messy! Look at these faces! I cannot.
Watch: Crews break ground on 2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Ground was officially broken Wednesday in Mayfield Village for the 11th FOX 8 St. Jude Dream Home.
Ari Maron Wants to Give East 4th Street a $1.65-Million Facelift, Make it Cleveland's First Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area
A canopy, pocket park, open-street dining and more are in the plans
Pet attacked by coyote in Hudson
A pet was reportedly attacked by a coyote early Wednesday in Hudson.
richlandsource.com
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East thumps Cleveland VASJ in punishing decision
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East's river of points eventually washed away Cleveland VASJ in an 83-50 cavalcade in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 1. Last season, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East and Cleveland VASJ squared off with December 22, 2021 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School last season. For results, click here.
