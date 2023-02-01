ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairport Harbor, OH

WFMJ.com

Warren man killed by snow plow truck in Ashtabula County

A Warren man was pronounced dead in Ashtabula County after being hit by a snow plow truck early Monday morning. According to police, the incident happened at Kennametal, a manufacturing plant on Penniman Road in Orwell. Police say the man, identified as Michael Bellstedt was taking out the trash at the plant.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Too much punch: Uniontown Lake knocks out Canton GlenOak

Uniontown Lake handed Canton GlenOak a tough 56-42 loss at Canton Glenoak High on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Canton GlenOak and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 29, 2022 at Uniontown Lake High School. For more, click here.
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Interstate 80 WB open again in Mercer County

A portion of Interstate 80 westbound has reopened after being closed Tuesday night due to a tractor trailer crash and a separate tractor trailer fire. PennDOT announced at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday that the roadway was closed from Exit 15 (Route 19/Mercer) to Exit 4 (Route 760/Route 18/Sharon/Hermitage). A detour was...
erienewsnow.com

Plumbers Give Advice to Prevent Frozen Pipes

As temperatures continue to fall in Erie, plumbers say the best way to keep your pipes from freezing this winter is to keep them warm, and keep water moving. "You should see if there's any drafty areas in the house that could possibly cause freezing pipes," said Tim Stasiewski, General Manager of TJ's Plumbing & Heating. "We [also] usually say to leave at least one faucet trickle a little bit."
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Interstate 80 westbound closed in Mercer County

UPDATE 3:06 p.m. — Interstate 80 westbound has reopened, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). A portion of Interstate 80 westbound is closed in Mercer County due to a tractor-trailer crash and a separate tractor-trailer fire. According to PennDOT, the roadway is closed from Exit 15 (Route 19/Mercer) to Exit 4 (Route 760/Route […]
MERCER COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Ashtabula Towne Square | Shopping mall in Edgewood, Ohio

Ashtabula Towne Square, formerly Ashtabula Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall serving the city of Ashtabula, Ohio, United States. It has the capacity for 70 stores, as well as a food court, and a six-screen movie theater. The mall does not have an open anchor store. The mall has six...
ASHTABULA, OH
happi927.com

PUPPY ALERT! PUPPY ALERT! PUPPY ALERT! PUPPY ALERT! PUPPIES! Our Wet Nose Wednesday with the Erie Humane Society! PUPPY ALERT!

We will meet one of these puppies today! They are up for adoption through the Erie Humane Society and I CANNNNNOT WAIT! I’m not sure which one is coming in this morning..they said whichever is the cleanest when they go in this morning. Hahahahahhaa. Puppies can get a bit messy but I love them ALL. It doesn’t matter…clean or messy! Look at these faces! I cannot.
richlandsource.com

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East thumps Cleveland VASJ in punishing decision

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East's river of points eventually washed away Cleveland VASJ in an 83-50 cavalcade in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 1. Last season, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East and Cleveland VASJ squared off with December 22, 2021 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School last season. For results, click here.
CLEVELAND, OH

